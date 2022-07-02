Tom Williamson (right) and Jack Silvagni celebrate a goal during the round 20 clash between Carlton and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on July 30, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE CARLTON Football club has announced defender Tom Williamson will step away from football.

Williamson took a leave of absence from the club in June to deal with personal issues, however the club announced on Saturday that the two parties had come to the mutual decision to part ways.

"The Carlton Football Club can confirm it has been having ongoing discussions with Tom Williamson since he undertook a leave of absence from the Club in early June," the statement said.

"As a result of these discussions, it has been mutually decided that Williamson will step away from AFL football for 2022 and depart the football club.

"The Club will continue to work with Williamson, the AFLPA and Williamson’s management to ensure he continues to receive the necessary support he needs moving forward."

Tom Williamson runs with the ball during Carlton's clash against Gold Coast in round 21, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

The 23-year-old has played only one AFL game in 2022 – as an unused substitute against Richmond in round one – and played 44 games overall after being taken at pick No.61 in the 2016 NAB AFL Draft.