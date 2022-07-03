Category B rookie Callum Brown was the difference for Greater Western Sydney in its 22-point win against Hawthorn at a rain-soaked Giants Stadium on Sunday.

Playing in just his fourth game (two of them he was a medi-sub and never got on the ground), the Irishman – a one-time up-and-coming Gaelic star – kicked four goals in the 11.6 (72) to 7.8 (50) victory.

Jesse Hogan and Jacob Wehr each added two goals, as the Giants improved their record to five wins and 10 losses.

GWS was first to adapt to the conditions and had two goals on the board after eight minutes. Tanner Bruhn, who is yet to re-sign beyond his initial standard two-year contract and is weighing up a move back to Victoria, kicked its first, a 30-metre set shot from a tight angle, before Hogan snapped truly soon after.

It took close to 10 minutes for the Hawks to go inside their 50-metre arc, and when they did, they took full toll, with Connor MacDonald registering their first goal of the afternoon.

That proved the spark Hawthorn needed, as it went on to kick three of the next four goals to take a six-point lead into quarter-time.

The Hawks were forced to activate their medi-sub (Liam Shiels) late in the first term after James Worpel dislocated his shoulder.

After a seven-goal first quarter, scoring dried up in the second, with just three majors added, all to the Giants, despite the ball being in their forward half just 30 per cent of the quarter. Hawthorn, at one stage, had nine consecutive inside 50s, but failed to capitalise, managing a solitary point, one of its five for the term.

GWS was rewarded for a lovely piece of transitional play when late inclusion Brown waltzed into an open goal early in the second quarter.

It took 23 minutes for the next goal, which came courtesy of Wehr and won the lead back for the Giants.

Daniel Lloyd extended GWS' lead to eight points when his long snap sailed through just before the main break.

Tom Mitchell was everywhere in the second term, amassing 15 disposals.

Brown made it four consecutive Giants goals when he converted from straight in front early in third quarter after winning a free kick for his tackle on Lachie Bramble.

The Irishman added a third and extended the hosts’ lead to 19 points, before Luke Breust kicked the Hawks' first goal in 55 minutes.

Wehr then made something out of nothing to add a second to his tally, but Dylan Moore's goal on the stroke of three-quarter time kept Hawthorn in touch.

After taking a 13-point edge into the final term, the Giants were never threatened and their fourth-quarter inaccuracy in front of goal mattered little.

Players from both sides ran out of gas late in the game, which is understandable given the rain never ceased during the match.

McVeigh's stocks continue to spike

Mark McVeigh will present to the board within the next month as he seeks the Giants' head coaching role on a permanent basis. Since taking the caretaker role following the Giants' round nine loss to Carlton, McVeigh has won three of six matches. Perhaps more importantly, though, the side is playing with more confidence, dare and pace on the ball.

Will Day reported for high contact

Young Hawthorn defender Will Day faces a nervous wait after he was reported late in the third quarter for making high contact to star GWS midfielder Josh Kelly. Usually a calm and reserved player, Kelly took umbrage with the incident and a minor scuffle involving several players ensued.

Long-running streaks come to an end

Hawthorn spearhead Mitchell Lewis and GWS livewire Toby Greene were both held goalless on Sunday. Ahead of the round 16 clash, Greene had kicked at least one goal in each of his past 28 matches, while Lewis had booted a major in 25 consecutive encounters.

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 3.1 6.2 9.2 11.6 (72)

HAWTHORN 4.1 4.6 6.7 7.8 (50)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Brown 4, Hogan 2, Wehr 2, Bruhn, Lloyd, Ward

Hawthorn: Breust, Day, Koschitzke, MacDonald, Moore, Morrison, Shiels

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Kelly, Brown, Whitfield, Taranto, Hogan, Coniglio

Hawthorn: Mitchell, O'Meara, Morrison, Sicily, Newcombe, Scrimshaw

INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

Hawthorn: Worpel (shoulder)

LATE CHANGES

Greater Western Sydney: Lachlan Keeffe replaced in selected side by Callum Brown

Hawthorn: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Greater Western Sydney: Zach Sproule (unused)

Hawthorn: Liam Shiels (replaced Worpel in the first quarter)