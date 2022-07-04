Clayton Oliver extended his lead atop AFL Coaches' Association champion player of the year award, but his star Melbourne teammate took maximum votes against Adelaide.

Christian Petracca was awarded 10 votes for his 33 disposals and three goals in the Dees' 29-point win over the Crows on Saturday.

Oliver, who had 36 touches and 13 tackles, polled seven votes to move onto 83 in total – 15 clear of Lion Lachie Neale.

Petracca's performance was enough for him to climb into equal third on 65, alongside Touk Miller.

Christian Petracca celebrates a goal during round 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Neale polled three votes in Brisbane's 41-point victory over the Western Bulldogs, with teammate Charlie Cameron taking 10.

St Kilda's Jack Sinclair, Geelong star Jeremy Cameron and Richmond's Daniel Rioli also polled maximum votes.

Jeremy Cameron (63) is sixth overall, behind Oliver, Neale, Miller, Petracca and Andrew Brayshaw (64).

Brisbane v Western Bulldogs

10 Charlie Cameron (BL)
8 Keidean Coleman (BL)
4 Tom Liberatore (WB)
3 Lachie Neale (BL)
2 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
2 Harris Andrews (BL)
1 Jarrod Berry (BL)

Carlton v St Kilda

10 Jack Sinclair (STK)
6 Paddy Ryder (STK)
5 Tim Membrey (STK)
4 Jade Gresham (STK)
4 Adam Saad (CARL)
1 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

Essendon v Sydney

8 Chad Warner (SYD)
8 Nicholas Hind (ESS)
7 Zach Merrett (ESS)
3 Dyson Heppell (ESS)
2 Mason Redman (ESS)
1 Jake Kelly (ESS)
1 Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (ESS)

Adelaide v Melbourne

10 Christian Petracca (MELB)
7 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
7 Steven May (MELB)
2 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
2 Jake Lever (MELB)
1 Ed Langdon (MELB)
1 Angus Brayshaw (MELB)

Geelong v North Melbourne

10 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
7 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)
6 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)
4 Mitch Duncan (GEEL)
2 Zach Tuohy (GEEL)
1 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

Gold Coast v Collingwood

7 Josh Daicos (COLL)
7 Izak Rankine (GCFC)
7 Touk Miller (GCFC)
7 Nick Daicos (COLL)
1 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)
1 Darcy Moore (COLL)

Richmond v West Coast

10 Daniel Rioli (RICH)
8 Tim Kelly (WCE)
5 Nic Naitanui (WCE)
5 Marlion Pickett (RICH)
1 Jamie Cripps (WCE)
1 Tom Barrass (WCE)

Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn

9 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
7 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
6 Callum Brown (GWS)
3 Sam Taylor (GWS)
3 Tim Taranto (GWS)
2 Tom Mitchell (HAW)

Fremantle v Port Adelaide

9 Sean Darcy (FRE)
9 Rory Lobb (FRE)
3 Jordan Clark (FRE)
3 Connor Rozee (PORT)
3 Ollie Wines (PORT)
3 James Aish (FRE)

LEADERBOARD

83 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
68 Lachie Neale (BL)
65 Touk Miller (GCFC)
65 Christian Petracca (MELB)
64 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
63 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
60 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
52 Connor Rozee (PORT)
48 Callum Mills (SYD)
45 Sam Walsh (CARL)
44 James Sicily (HAW)
43 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
43 Bailey Smith (WB)
42 Jack Crisp (COLL)
42 Jack Sinclair (STK)
41 Sam Docherty (CARL)
41 Darcy Parish (ESS)
40 Max Gawn (MELB)
37 Charlie Curnow (CARL)
37 Taylor Walker (ADEL)