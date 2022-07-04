RICHMOND coach Damien Hardwick expects star midfielder Dustin Martin will miss at least two weeks with a hamstring injury from Sunday's win against West Coast.

The Tiger champion was subbed out of the 35-point triumph after a starring 17-disposal, one-goal first half against the Eagles and his hamstring strain means he's likely to miss upcoming matches against Gold Coast and North Melbourne.

But Hardwick said Martin had a history of returning quickly from muscle injuries, not writing off his ability to be back on the field for the Kangaroos clash.

"He'll be out this week and he'll probably be doubtful for week two at this stage," he told Fox Footy.

Dustin Martin on the bench after being subbed out of Richmond's clash with West Coast in round 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"But Dustin's had these sorts of injuries before where he's missed a game and then played the next one.

"He's a strong lad obviously ... Dusty at a really high level is really important too."

The injury comes at a bad time for Martin, who had been building his fitness and form over the past seven games after returning from a stint of personal leave.

Meanwhile, Gold Coast is waiting on scans to confirm an ACL tear for young defender Connor Budarick from its narrow loss to Collingwood.

Luckless Budarick, who missed most of 2021 with an ACL, went for a scan on Monday and his coach Stuart Dew admitted it was the most likely outcome.

Connor Budarick comes off the field during the R16 clash between Gold Coast and Collingwood at Metricon Stadium on July 2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"The signs weren't good post-game ... he wasn't able to get in for a scan until late (Monday) so we're still waiting on confirmation," he told Fox Footy.

"There's an ever so slight chance ... unfortunately the player landed on his ankle which left nowhere to go and the knee was next.

"He'll come back, he's still young, he is resilient, and such a competitor.

"He's got a long career ahead of him and we'll wrap our arms around him and he says in his words, he said he will reload and go again."