NORTH Melbourne ruckman Tristan Xerri could miss the rest of the Roos' season after being booked in for shoulder surgery.

Xerri has been carrying a shoulder issue in recent weeks, with the club deciding he will undergo surgery next Monday.

He will miss the Kangaroos' clash with Collingwood on Saturday and, with six games to follow after that, could be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Tristan Xerri and Todd Goldstein after North Melbourne's loss to Geelong in R6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's obviously disappointing that Tristan will be unavailable for the next few weeks, but we decided surgery is the best way forward," North Melbourne Head of Football Performance Dan McPherson said.

"It's been an issue we've managed for a number of weeks now, but it’s got to the point where it’s negatively impacting both his performance and wellbeing.

"We're not going to put a timeframe on his return just yet, however with his operation booked in for early next week, the reality is it's unlikely he'll have time to get back this season with only six games remaining post-surgery."

Xerri's form has been a highlight of a dim season for the last-placed Roos, with the 23-year-old taking on the No.1 ruck mantle.

He missed three games earlier in the year due to a bone stress injury in his foot but has been a consistent member of the North’s group.

Xerri's form was also rewarded with a three-year contract extension, which came after he requested a trade to St Kilda during last year's trade period.

North hung onto the then-contracted ruckman and he took on more responsibility this year after a strong pre-season.