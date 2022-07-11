Hugo Ralphsmith in action for Richmond against Gold Coast in round 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND cult figure Hugo Ralphsmith is the round 17 NAB AFL Rising Star nominee.

The 20-year-old has played in a variety of roles across his short career, but has thrived playing as a dashing half-back flanker in recent times.

He once again impressed in the Tigers' heartbreaking two-point loss to Gold Coast, gathering a career-high 20 disposals, five score involvements, 430m gained whilst using the ball at 85 per cent efficiency.

NAB AFL Rising Star: Hugo Ralphsmith stars in round 17 Watch the highlights and find out why Hugo Ralphsmith gets the NAB AFL Rising Star in R17

After impressing with limited opportunities in an injury-interrupted draft year, the Tigers had seen enough of the youngster who had shown X-factor, speed and work rate in spades, and promptly recruited him at pick No.46 in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft.

The Richmond faithful quickly bestowed cult-figure status on him in his short 17-game career, with his speed and flowing mullet making him easily identifiable to all.

Richmond's Hugo Ralphsmith and Sydney's Justin McInerney in action during round 11 at the SCG on May 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

He has been one of the key improvers in a Richmond side that is in finals contention, averaging 15.2 disposals, 297m gained and taking 3.5 marks per game in his 11 outings in 2022.

Ralphsmith played six games last season after making his debut in Richmond's thrilling round nine four-point victory over Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium.

Hugo Ralphsmith celebrates a goal during Richmond's round 11 match against Sydney at the SCG on May 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

In August last year he signed a two-year extension to ensure he remains at Punt Rd until at least 2023.

Ralphsmith's father Sean played four games for Hawthorn and 30 for the Saints between 1988 and 1994.