THE FLOW-on effect of these injuries is a coach killer!

Obviously injuries cause a change of plans, as we all know given we have copped plenty of them this year. Of all weeks however, I felt this one was the most painful after trading Patrick Cripps to Rory Laird Monday morning, only to reverse those plans on Thursday night with the news Lachie Whitfield was out and watching Laird lay 20 tackles and score 163.

On to this week, and I don't have to wait until Thursday for an injury with the news Josh Kelly is set to miss. The beauty of knowing early, however, is we can at least explore plenty of options. Losing players that have dropped in value is far from ideal, but it does open the door to explore some under-priced options that are hitting form at the right time of year. The added bonus of looking at players in this category is that they are often also unique, which can be handy when climbing the ranks or forcing your way into your league finals.

An example is exciting Swan Chad Warner who is quietly producing premium numbers while being owned by just two per cent of coaches, or Keidean Coleman who remains a bargain despite his great form and he also sits at under 10 per cent ownership.

MOST TRADED IN

Jai Culley (MID/FWD, $224,000)

Josh Carmichael (FWD/MID, $278,000)

Callum Mills (MID, $891,000)

Jack Sinclair (DEF/MID, $887,000)

Bailey Smith (MID, $850,000)

Callum Mills in action during Sydney's win over Hawthorn in round six, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

MOST TRADED OUT

Patrick Cripps (MID, $746,000)

Jacob Wehr (DEF, $441,000)

Josh Kelly (MID, $822,000)

Jake Soligo (MID, $471,000)

Patrick Parnell (DEF, $357,000)

Josh Kelly kicks the ball during Greater Western Sydney's clash with Hawthorn in round 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Josh Carmichael (FWD/MID, $278,000) +$70,000

Josh Ward (MID, $483,000) +$62,000

Noah Cumberland (MID/FWD, $268,000) +$57,000

Robbie Fox (DEF, $525,000) +$53,000

Dane Rampe (DEF, $489,000) +$49,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Sam Menegola (MID, $597,000) -$69,000

Jacob Hopper (MID, $671,000) -$53,000

Tom Green (MID, $647,000) -$48,000

Brad Hill (DEF/FWD, $631,000) -$46,000

Jarryd Lyons (MID, $696,000) -$42,000

Sam Menegola handpasses the ball to a Geelong teammate against West Coast in round 14 at Optus Stadium on June 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Josh Carmichael (MID/DEF, $278,000) -35

Noah Cumberland (MID/FWD, $268,000) -23

Jai Culley (FWD/MID, $224,000) -10

Ash Johnson (FWD, $212,000) 2

Ben Miller (DEF, $240,000) 4

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Tim English (RUC/FWD, $837,000) 145

Lachie Neale (MID, $854,000) 141

Sam Menegola (MID, $597,000) 137

Josh Kelly (MID, $822,000) 136

Max Gawn (RUC, $778,000) 135

Max Gawn in action in the round 18 match between Melbourne and Port Adelaide at TIO Traeger Park on July 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BUY

Chad Warner

SYDNEY

MID, $726,000

If you are cash-starved and chasing points, the young Swan is well worth a look. He is in ripping form, coming off his third triple-figure score in a row with a season-high 127 from 35 possessions, six marks, three tackles and a goal. He has a nice match-up this week with the Crows and his BE of just 55 is a reflection of the value he offers.

Rowan Marshall

ST KILDA

RUC/FWD, $737,000

Any time Paddy Ryder goes down with injury, Marshall instantly becomes a great option as the No.1 ruck. The last game he held that mantle was round 15 against the Swans where he tallied 42 hitouts to go with 16 possessions and six marks for a season-high 131. He is in good form with three hundreds in his last four games.

Josh Carmichael

COLLINGWOOD

FWD/MID, $278,000

If you are after a downgrade target that is going to make some quick cash to spend during the Fantasy finals series, the 22-year-old Pie is the man. In just his second game, he dominated despite playing just 61 per cent time on ground with 24 kicks, eight tackles and a goal for 111. He has an amazing BE of -35 following this weeks $68k price rise and there are plenty more to come.

Also consider: Jai Culley, Callum Mills, Keidean Coleman

HOLD

Tim English

WESTERN BULLDOGS

RUC/FWD, $837,000

After starting the season as one of the form players of the competition, the Dogs big man has looked anything but since returning from concussion. It was a season-low 58 points against the Saints that have coaches looking at trade options given his lacklustre performance that consisted of just three kicks among his eight possessions, three marks and one tackle.

Tim English in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Jordan Dawson

ADELAIDE

DEF/MID, $849,000

After being one of the form players of the competition, the talented Crow recruit has been off the boil the past two weeks with scores of 76 and 85. In that time he has been tagged, followed by unfavourable weather conditions for the high-volume marker, taking just two in the wet conditions against the Pies. He has a match-up against his former teammates this week. Revenge game?

Nick Daicos

COLLINGWOOD

DEF/MID, $757,000

It's stating the obvious here, but if you are one of the coaches that hasn't offloaded the Pies rookie, he is there for the season now. His season average is up to 89, but it's his recent form that has confirmed his keeper status. In his last three games he is averaging 117 and 106 in his last five while his ceiling of 147 is as good as any defender in the competition.

Also consider: Ben Keays, Jarrod Witts, Sean Darcy.

SELL

Josh Kelly

GWS GIANTS

MID, $822,000

The hard-running Giant had his issues throughout the match, but he still managed to play 73 per cent of the game for a shocking score of 57 from just 14 possessions, four marks, one tackle and a goal. His scoring is so far short of the top-line midfielders that he needs to be upgraded, especially with the news he is set to miss this week with concussion protocols. The return of Jacob Hopper also pushed him out of the middle.

Angus Brayshaw

MELBOURNE

DEF/MID, $775,000

For a player who sits in the mix of Roy's Rollin’ 22, a score of 69 doesn’t cut it at this time of year, especially when rookies are pumping out 140s back there. He had 19 possessions and seven marks but it's the second week in a row he hasn't laid a tackle. That’s zero tackles (20 less than Laird) and he is a defender. Not good enough and there are a number of more reliable options.

Patrick Cripps

CARLTON

MID, $746,000

The Blues skipper can't get out of the 80s and as a result his season average has dropped below 99. His score of 84 against the Cats was his fourth score in the 80s on the trot, despite being on track to reach triple figures at three-quarter time. Unfortunately, he only collected one possession in the last quarter as he continued to receive close attention from Mark Blicavs.

Also consider: Jacob Wehr, Jake Soligo, Patrick Parnell.

Patrick Cripps kicks for goal in Carlton's win over West Coast in round 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Brayshaw or Oliver who score more this weekend? — ??Simon VanderKooij?? (@20NineLives) July 19, 2022

Tough to split, but I would back Brayshaw.

Who do you like out of Zerrett, Brayshaw, Steele & Touk? — rez (Lucky7) (@rezpxnd) July 19, 2022

Hard to go wrong here, but it's Steele for me.

D’Ambrosio and Serong to 190k and someone les than 830k, Duncan or Keays? Or even someone else? — Zac Quirk (@ZokKirk) July 19, 2022

Duncan's role is elite at the moment, a bargain at that price.

Immediate reward: Mills or Sinclair with their respective matchups this week? @AFLFantasy — BillyM (@BillyMoran86) July 19, 2022

It's Mills v the Crows for me, he will dominate the remainder of the year.

Who goes first luxury trade Brodie or Darcy cameron — wusty86 (@wusty86) July 19, 2022

I guess it's Darcy, which I hate to say. But given there is some uncertainty with Grundy returning in the near future, it's him.

To Laird or not to Laird? — Stan (@tstanley7) July 19, 2022

If you have the cash there, I would grab him.

At that luxury trade stage, weakest link is probably ROB and D Cameron. Could I realistically go to Pruess and Marshall? — Muhammad Nabulsi (@manabulsii) July 19, 2022

I will never go on record recommending Preuss again, He basically derailed my season and I've never recovered. Marshall on the other hand is a lock.

Petracca to Steele or ROB to Marshall? — Lord Divock Origi (@TheDivockOrigi) July 19, 2022

I have more faith in Petracca than ROB, so ROB goes.

