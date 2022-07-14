Jake Aarts looks dejected after Richmond's loss to Gold Coast in round 17 at Metricon Stadium on July 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND coach Damien Hardwick says his side's last-gasp loss to Gold Coast is on him and the Tigers must improve to close out games if they want to contend for the premiership.

He said the replay of Noah Anderson's after-the-siren goal to pinch the Suns a two-point win had been a tough watch, having led by 28 points at the final change.

Considering the Tigers have won seven of 10 games with the three losses by a combined 11 points, tidying up their finishes looms as a pivotal growth area heading into finals.

"It was challenging, there's no question, but the fact of the matter is I didn't prepare the players well enough," Hardwick told reporters on Thursday.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Anderson's match-winner seals the deal Noah Anderson nailed this after-the-siren kick to give his Suns a memorable victory

"Our structure itself was OK, but the philosophy, our players probably just didn't execute to the level that we'd require.

"There's no harder space to be in the last two minutes when you've got to try and save a game, winning games is a little bit easier ... trying to save it is tough, especially if you've got four or five minutes to go."

GIANT IN TIGERS' SIGHTS Clubs are circling GWS midfielder Jacob Hopper

The Tigers are warm favourites to hand North Melbourne interim coach Leigh Adams a loss to begin his tenure, with Trent Cotchin (clavicle), Noah Balta (hamstring) and Nick Vlastuin (suspension) all available for selection.

They'll again be without Dustin Martin, who Hardwick said remains doubtful to play even next week with his hamstring injury, while Tom Lynch will also miss up to three weeks with the same concern.

Tom Lynch during Richmond's clash against West Coast in round seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Ruckman Ivan Soldo (thumb) won't play while Toby Nankervis (knee) is touch-and-go.

Sitting eighth despite some solid form, Hardwick said it was time for the Tigers to make their move as the finals quickly approach.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

"We know our best is good enough ... we certainly feel we're in the frame," he said.

"I look at the competition at the moment as wide open, there's up to 12 sides I still think can personally win it and we're in one of those positions.

"A lot of the indicators that we have indicate we're better than where we're placed but unfortunately, as we know ... we're based on outcomes, so we've got to get better."