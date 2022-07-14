TEAMS have dropped and for 29 per cent of coaches, you need to act on Lachie Whitfield (DEF/MID, $753,000). He has been ruled out of this week's game against Brisbane with a hip flexor injury and after his 40 last week, he can be traded.

Clayton Oliver (MID, $957,000) also failed to get up after fracturing his thumb last week as Melbourne makes the journey to Alice Springs to take on Port Adelaide.

This promises to be a huge round of football and with two weeks until Fantasy Finals, you've come to the right place to set yourself up for the ultimate success.

The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 18 Calvin, Roy and Warnie look at the key ins and outs for round 18 plus decide what they're doing with injured pair Lachie Whitfield and Clayton Oliver

Roy's best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy's best buys for round 18.

Calum Mills (MID, $884,000) – Mills is a tackling machine and laid a massive 16 last week for his 148. His 54 two weeks ago has dropped his price by $60k making him ripe for the picking.

Jack Steele (MID, $884,000) – The former million-dollar man has now scored 121, 114 and 124 since returning from injury. Don't forget he averaged 134 after his bye last year and always finishes the year off strong.

Jack Steele in action during St Kilda's clash with Fremantle in round 17, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Ben Keays (MID, $816,000) – If you can't afford one of the big boys then Keays could be your answer. He averaged 110 from this point last year and has some great match-ups coming up.

Tim Taranto (MID/FWD, $755,000) – Coming off 101 and 125, Taranto won't get any cheaper. He has a breakeven of 88 and meets the Lions who have been giving up plenty of points.

Patrick Dangerfield (MID, $614,000) – Danger is so cheap it's not funny. Since returning from injury he has scored 105 and 83. A great option for the cash-starved coaches.

Live Teams Show

The Traders are back live and cover all about the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions.

Most traded in

Jai Culley (MID/FWD, $190,000) – 7.1k

– 7.1k Jack Steele (MID, $884,000) – 6.2k

– 6.2k Josh Carmichael (MID/FWD, $208,000) – 5.5k

– 5.5k Noah Cumberland (MID/FWD, $211,000) – 3.4k

– 3.4k Tim Taranto (MID/FWD, $755,000) – 3.4k

The best downgrade option this week is Jai Culley (MID/FWD, $190,000) who has averaged 64 in the WAFL and should have a place in the Eagles' line-up for the weeks ahead. Josh Carmichael (MID/FWD, $208,000) scored 51 on debut and looked great in his first game and his MID/FWD status only adds to his value. Noah Cumberland (MID/FWD, $211,000) kicked 2.3 goals for the Tigers last week for his 55 points and one other cheap option that is not on the list is 24-year-old Ash Johnson (FWD, $190,000). He will play his first game for Collingwood after averaging 62 in the VFL after scoring 83 and 74 in the past two weeks.

Most traded out

Clayton Oliver (MID, $957,000) – 11.5k

– 11.5k Lachie Whitfield (DEF/MID, $753,000) – 8.6k

– 8.6k Nic Martin (MID/FWD, $624,000) – 3.9k

– 3.9k Jake Soligo (MID, $462,000) – 3.6k

– 3.6k Jacob Wehr (DEF, $447,000) – 3.5k

What do you do with Lachie Whitfield (DEF/MID, $753,000)?

If you want to make money off the trade then Keidean Coleman (DEF/FWD, $619,000) could be the move. This makes you $134k and gets you a player who has averaged 96 in his past three. However, if that move doesn't suit your style, then you'll need to find money and get to a premium.

You will need to find $159k to trade in the No.1 defender Sam Docherty (DEF, $912,000), or $105k for the services of Jack Sinclair (DEF/MID, $858,000) who is averaging 103 in his breakout season.

A fractured thumb and missing the week means that Clayton Oliver (MID, $957,000) should be traded. He is the second-most expensive player in the game so finding a suitable replacement should be easy. Other coaches are cashing out rookies who have peaked in value after outstanding seasons. Nic Martin (MID/FWD, $624,000) scored just 48 last week and with a breakeven of 103, it's time to trade.

Melbourne's Clayton Oliver nurses his thumb against Geelong, R17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy, your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin's top five picks for you to consider.

No.1 – Rory Laird v Collingwood

Collingwood is the easiest team for midfielders to score against over the past five weeks as they have let opposition players score with ease. Laird meets them in hot form after averaging 129 in his past five games. He had 131 against them last year and will have a day out.

No.2 – Andrew Brayshaw v Sydney

Brayshaw had 144 and 121 over the past two weeks and scored 118 against the Swans last year. He has been on fire this year and should always be considered with the responsibility of carrying the big 'C'.

No.3 – Zach Merrett v Gold Coast

Ranked No.2 on form over the past three weeks with scores of 127, 128 and 118, Merrett has finally got his season going. He brings the round to a close in the final game on Sunday.

No.4 – Ben Keays v Collingwood

Keays has averaged 117 in his past three games and even scored 131 against the Magpies in round two. With runs on the board and form on his side, expect another big one from Keays on Saturday afternoon.

No.5 – Jack Steele v Western Bulldogs

Since returning from injury, Steele's form has been elite scoring 121, 114 and 124. The Dogs are the hardest team to score against but this shouldn't bother Steele who plays tonight and is a great VC option.

