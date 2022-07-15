MELBOURNE has recalled Jake Melksham for his first game since hand surgery after an incident with teammate Steven May in early June, while West Coast has made five changes as it prepares to take on Hawthorn and put some space between itself and the wooden spoon.

Melksham last played in round 11, one week before the incident at a Melbourne restaurant left him requiring surgery and subsequently sent May to the sidelines on a club suspension.

Adam Tomlinson has been named to cover Harrison Petty’s absence in defence due to health and safety protocols, while fellow backman Trent Rivers also returns

Port Adelaide welcomes back Riley Bonner for its backs-against-the-wall clash with the reigning premier. However, the Power will be without coach Ken Hinkley who will stay in Adelaide due to the League’s health and safety protocols but will be connected with his assistant coaches throughout the game.

With three wins from its past four games, Essendon’s side is relatively settled, but Ben Rutten has found space for Mason Redman at Massimo D’Ambrosio’s expense after the mid-season draftee copped a corked quad in the win over Brisbane.

Gold Coast gets a further boost in its finals quest with Izak Rankine returning to replace injured small forward Malcolm Rosas jnr. Rankine’s inclusion adds yet another dimension to the eclectic forward line that stole the most unlikely of victories against Richmond last Saturday. Former Tiger Oleg Markov is also back in for the Suns.

Hawthorn has welcomed back Will Day with Jacob Koschitzke making way from the side that defeated Adelaide in round 17.

The Hawks face a West Coast side without Nic Naitanui and small forward Willie Rioli, with Jack Petruccelle also sidelined by injury, while Samo Petrevski-Seton and Zane Trew have been omitted. Young ruckman Callum Jamieson comes in to replace Naitanui, who had played just two games in his comeback from an early-season knee injury, while veteran small forward Jamie Cripps and defender Alex Witherden also return after missing the Carlton clash.

Friday, July 15

Western Bulldogs v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: B.Khamis, J.Bruce, B.Smith, L.McNeil, J.Sweet

Out: D.Bedendo (omitted), A.Scott (concussion), R.McComb (Medi-Sub), J.Schache (HS Protocol), L.Hunter (HS Protocol), A.Naughton (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: R.McComb (replaced A.Scott in the second quarter)

ST KILDA

In: B.Paton, R.Byrnes, C.Sharman

Out: B.Long (omitted), D.Joyce (omitted), S.Ross (HS Protocol), M.Windhager (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: B.Long (unused)

Saturday, July 16

Adelaide v Collingwood at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: M.Hinge, S.McAdam, L.Murphy

Out: J.Hately (omitted), J.Rowe (omitted), M.Crouch (omitted), B.Davis (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: B.Davis (unused)

COLLINGWOOD

In: D.Moore, T.Bianco, A.Johnson

Out: O.Henry (omitted), T.Adams (concussion), T.Brown (Medi-Sub), I.Quaynor (HS Protocol)

New: Ash Johnson

Last week's sub: T.Brown (unused)

Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane at Manuka Oval, 1.45pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: C.Idun, J.Riccardi, J.Hopper

Out: C.Brown (omitted), A.Kennedy (concussion), P.Davis (hamstring), L.Whitfield (injured)

Last week's sub: X.O'Halloran (replaced P.Davis in the third quarter)

BRISBANE

In: D.Gardiner, N.Answerth, H.Andrews, K.Coleman, C.Ah Chee, D.McStay

Out: J.Madden (omitted), J.Tunstill (omitted), R.Lester (omitted), C.Michael (omitted), T.Fullarton (omitted), M.Adams (injured), O.McInerney (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: R.Mathieson (unused)

North Melbourne v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: J.Horne-Francis

Out: - J.Mahony (Medi-Sub), C.Lazzaro (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Mahony (replaced J.Stephenson)

RICHMOND

In: N.Vlastuin, N.Balta, T.Cotchin, J.Gibcus, T.Sonsie

Out: M.Rioli (omitted), J.Aarts (omitted), T.Dow (omitted), J.Castagna (omitted), T.Lynch (hamstring), I.Soldo (thumb)

New: Tyler Sonsie

Last week's sub: N.Cumberland (replaced T.Lynch in the first quarter)

Carlton v Geelong at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

CARLTON

In: L.Stocker

Out: J.Honey (omitted), L.O'Brien (omitted)

Last week's sub: W.Hayes (replaced J.Newnes in the fourth quarter)

GEELONG

In: J.Kolodjashnij

Out: J.Bews (managed), Q.Narkle (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Q.Narkle (unused)

Fremantle v Sydney at Optus Stadium, 5.30pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: H.Chapman, B.Acres

Out: L.Henry (Medi-Sub), E.Hughes (omitted), N.Wilson (omitted)

Last week's sub: L.Henry (unused)

SYDNEY

In: T.Hickey

Out: P.Ladhams (thumb), H.Cunningham (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: H.Cunningham (replaced P.Ladhams in the second quarter)

Sunday, July 17

Hawthorn v West Coast at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: W.Day

Out: J.Koschitzke (omitted), L.Shiels (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: L.Shiels (unused)

WEST COAST

In: J.Cripps, J.Culley, A.Witherden, X.O'Neill, C.Jamieson

Out: S.Petrevski-Seton (omitted), Z.Trew (omitted), J.Petruccelle (hamstring), N.Naitanui (knee), W.Rioli (personal reason), G.Clark (Medi-Sub)

New: Jai Culley

Last week's sub: G.Clark (replaced J.Petruccelle in the fourth quarter)

Melbourne v Port Adelaide at TIO Traeger Park, 2.50pm ACST

MELBOURNE

In: A.Tomlinson, J.Melksham, T.Rivers

Out: J.Bowey (omitted), C.Oliver (thumb), J.Hunt (Medi-Sub), H.Petty (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: J.Hunt (unused)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: R.Bonner

Out: J.Burgoyne (omitted), J.McEntee (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.McEntee (unused)

Essendon v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: M.Redman

Out: M.D'Ambrosio (omitted), B.Ham (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: B.Ham (replaced M.D'Ambrosio in the fourth quarter)

GOLD COAST

In: I.Rankine, O.Markov

Out: J.Sharp (omitted), M.Rosas jnr (hamstring), R.Atkins (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: R.Atkins (replaced M.Rosas jnr)