Christian Petracca reacts during Melbourne's clash against Adelaide in round 16, 2022.

CHRISTIAN Petracca climbed into second in the AFL Coaches' Association champion player of the year award, while Nick Daicos was one of seven players to be awarded maximum votes.

With star teammate Clayton Oliver sidelined, Petracca starred in Melbourne's 14-point win over Port Adelaide on Sunday.

Petracca had 30 disposals and 10 clearances to take eight votes, with six-goal star Kysaiah Pickett awarded 10 votes.

Oliver (84) remains top, ahead of Petracca (75), Andrew Brayshaw (72), Touk Miller (72) and Lachie Neale (70).

Connor Rozee was rewarded for his 33 touches and a goal with six votes to be behind Neale on 68.

Daicos' incredible performance for Collingwood against Adelaide saw him land 10 votes, while Scott Pendlebury was awarded seven in his 350th game.

On track to win the NAB AFL Rising Star Award, Daicos had 40 disposals and kicked three goals in the Pies' win.

Marcus Bontempelli, Hugh McCluggage, Cam Zurhaar, Chad Warner and Tom Barrass joined Daicos and Pickett with maximum votes.

Western Bulldogs v St Kilda

10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

7 Callum Wilkie (STK)

5 Tom Liberatore (WB)

3 Ryan Gardner (WB)

2 Jason Johannisen (WB)

2 Bailey Dale (WB)

1 Jack Macrae (WB)

Adelaide v Collingwood

10 Nick Daicos (COLL)

7 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)

7 Taylor Walker (ADEL)

4 Rory Laird (ADEL)

1 Patrick Lipinski (COLL)

1 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)

Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane

10 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

5 Keidean Coleman (BL)

4 Rhys Mathieson (BL)

3 Cameron Rayner (BL)

3 Daniel McStay (BL)

2 Sam Taylor (GWS)

2 Lachie Neale (BL)

1 Harris Andrews (BL)

North Melbourne v Richmond

10 Cameron Zurhaar (NMFC)

8 Jy Simpkin (NMFC)

3 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

3 Noah Cumberland (RICH)

3 Dion Prestia (RICH)

2 Robbie Tarrant (RICH)

1 Bailey Scott (NMFC)

Carlton v Geelong

9 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)

6 Joel Selwood (GEEL)

5 Zach Tuohy (GEEL)

4 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

3 Sam De Koning (GEEL)

3 Sam Walsh (CARL)

Fremantle v Sydney

10 Chad Warner (SYD)

8 Errol Gulden (SYD)

6 Callum Mills (SYD)

3 Griffin Logue (FRE)

2 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

1 Tom Papley (SYD)

Hawthorn v West Coast

10 Tom Barrass (WCE)

8 Luke Breust (HAW)

6 Josh Ward (HAW)

3 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

2 James Sicily (HAW)

1 Dylan Moore (HAW)

Melbourne v Port Adelaide

10 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)

8 Christian Petracca (MELB)

6 Connor Rozee (PORT)

4 Travis Boak (PORT)

1 Jack Viney (MELB)

1 Michael Hibberd (MELB)

Essendon v Gold Coast

8 Mason Redman (ESS)

8 Zach Merrett (ESS)

6 Andrew McGrath (ESS)

5 Dylan Shiel (ESS)

3 Jake Stringer (ESS)

LEADERBOARD

84 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

75 Christian Petracca (MELB)

72 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

72 Touk Miller (GCFC)

70 Lachie Neale (BL)

68 Connor Rozee (PORT)

67 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

65 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

55 Callum Mills (SYD)

53 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

48 James Sicily (HAW)

48 Sam Walsh (CARL)

48 Chad Warner (SYD)

46 Charlie Curnow (CARL)

45 Peter Wright (ESS)

44 Taylor Walker (ADEL)

43 Bailey Smith (WB)

42 Jack Crisp (COLL)

42 Jack Sinclair (STK)