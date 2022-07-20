AFTER a long battle, former top-10 draft pick Elijah Hollands will finally make his debut for Gold Coast against Brisbane on Saturday night.

Hollands has had to wait almost two seasons to play his first senior game after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in his 2020 draft year.

Upon being told the news in a team meeting on Wednesday morning, the 20-year-old said it was a "surreal" feeling.

"It has been a journey coming in with the rehab group and not getting stuck into footy until late last year in my first season," Hollands said.

"I’ve definitely got the confidence I’m ready to go out there and I know if I bring my best footy I’ll be able to perform and match it with the best.

Hollands was taken with the seventh pick overall in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft, and used much of his first season at the Suns to rehab from the devastating knee injury.

He has played consistent football at VFL level this season, averaging 22 disposals and five marks from 14 games.

Hollands becomes the third player to make their debut for the Suns in 2022 after James Tsitas and Hewago Oea.