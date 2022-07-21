TEAMS have dropped and the biggest news of the night was the fact that George Hewett (DEF/MID, $766,000) will be missing round 19 with back soreness. This will throw many trade plans out the window as the popular defender will now need to be moved on.

Clayton Oliver (MID, $957,000) is named and will return for the Demons to take on the Bulldogs in the 2021 Grand Final rematch but there are a few names floating around with "illness clouds" hanging over their heads.

Players such as Jordan Dawson (DEF/MID, $849,000) and Rowan Marshall (RUC/FWD, $737,000) have had interrupted weeks due to illness and although they have been named, they are players you'll need to monitor closely over the coming days.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 19 Roy has to trade George Hewett and Josh Kelly this week as he tries to secure a spot in the top eight.

Roy's best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy's best buys for round 19.

Callum Mills (MID, $891,000) – Mills' draw isn't like any other. Over the next five weeks he plays against four 'easy' teams that give up plenty of points. His form has been awesome with scores of 132 and 148 in his past two games.

Bailey Smith (MID/FWD, $850,000) – He's back and looked sharp against Melbourne. Smith found the ball 29 times and scored 109 and looks set to be the No.1 forward in the game.

Jai Culley (MID/FWD, $224,000) – Culley had 12 disposals last week and boosted his score of 76 with a game-high 11 tackles. He'll be around for many weeks to come.

Elijah Hollands (MID/FWD, $190,000) – From his 14 games in the VFL this year, Hollands has averaged 85 and after knocking on the door for many weeks, he has finally been let in.

Elijah Hollands at Gold Coast training in July, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Most traded in

Elijah Hollands (MID/FWD, $190,000) – 7.2k

– 7.2k Jai Culley (MID/FWD, $224,000) – 5.6k

– 5.6k Josh Carmichael (MID/FWD, $278,000) – 5.3k

– 5.3k Rowan Marshall (RUC/FWD, $737,000) – 4k

– 4k Callum Mills (MID, $891,000) – 4k

With Patrick Ryder likely to be out for the rest of season, the stocks of Rowan Marshall (RUC/FWD, $737,000) have certainly risen. Last year, Marshall averaged 26 points more in games when Ryder missed. This has been a common trend this year, with Marshall averaging 101 in the five games Ryder sat out, highlighted by a season-high 131 in round 15. However, Marshall has missed training this week with illness, so monitor his fitness over the coming days remembering that St Kilda plays West Coast in the final game of the round.

Most traded out

George Hewett (DEF/MID, $766,000) – 14.6k

– 14.6k Josh Kelly (MID, $822,000) – 9.9k

– 9.9k Jacob Wehr (DEF, $441,000) – 3k

– 3k Jake Soligo (MID, $471,000) – 2.5k

– 2.5k Patrick Cripps (DEF/MID, $746,000) – 2.4k

The biggest shock out of Thursday night teams was the fact that George Hewett (DEF/MID, $766,000) will be out this week. Hewett has had an outstanding year averaging 98 but sadly, he needs to be traded … again. It's the time of year where we can't afford to hold injured premiums. With Josh Kelly (MID, $822,000) missing the week under concussion protocols, it's also time to trade. Patrick Cripps (DEF/MID, $746,000) has been on the chopping blocks for several weeks now and this week coaches are swinging the axe. After starting the year on fire averaging 112 in his first seven games, Cripps has averaged 89 in his plast seven and can be upgraded if you have that luxury.

Josh Kelly in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash with North Melbourne in round 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy, your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin's top five picks for you to consider.

No.1 – Callum Mills v Adelaide

Coming off scores of 132 and 148, Mills meets a team that gave the Magpies six scores over 100 last week with Daicos (147), Pendlebury (130) and Lipinski (127) having their best games for the year. Mills' ceiling is much better than anyone else in the League, making him the ultimate VC option. Keep in mind he has gone over 130 on five occasions, and this could be another.

No.2 – Rory Laird v Sydney

Laird at No.2 will turn heads after the fact he has averaged 137 since his bye. Coming off 163, he is on fire and chasing down the title of a "Fantasy Pig". Sydney in Sydney is a tough match-up though, and recently even high-scoring teams like Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs have struggled. From those two teams they have eight players who average 100+, but when they met Sydney at the SCG only one of those players hit triple figures.

Rory Laird in action during Adelaide's clash with Collingwood in round 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

No.3 – Zach Merrett v Collingwood

As we know, Collingwood is the easiest team to score against in recent weeks and Laird (163) proved that in round 18. Merrett is in hot form coming off 131, 127 and 128, and should have a day out in the second-last game of the round.

No.4 – Andrew Brayshaw v Richmond

If you can ignore his 78 from last week and focus on the 141 and 121 leading into that, then Brayshaw is an option for you. Playing Friday night, he is a great VC option, especially after his 156 against the Tigers last year.

No.5 – Touk Miller v Brisbane

On Saturday night, Miller meets a team he has dominated in the past. He played Brisbane earlier this year and scored 111 and even had 127 against them in 2021. Brisbane is giving up plenty of points over the past five weeks, ranking as the third-easiest for midfielders to score against.

Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.