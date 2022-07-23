Jamarra Ugle-Hagan celebrates a goal for the Western Bulldogs against Melbourne in R19, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

A CAREER-HIGH five goals from former No.1 pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has steered the Western Bulldogs to a thrilling 10-point win over reigning premier Melbourne.

Exacting some form of revenge for last year's Grand Final loss, the Dogs took the lead through a Riley Garcia goal with four minutes remaining, hanging on to seal the 17.8 (110) to 15.10 (100) victory.

Ugle-Hagan's composure was outstanding in a four-quarter performance, kicking three clutch conversions in the last, which included the sealer from 50m on the boundary in the dying seconds.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Jamarra jubilation after freakish fifth seals stunning win The Bulldogs are home after Jamarra Ugle-Hagan snares this unbelievable goal in the final moments

After some early dominance from the Bulldogs, the Demons finished the first term with a rush, piling on four straight goals (and the first of the second quarter), including two from inclusion Sam Weideman.

But the Bulldogs didn't panic, wresting control back in the midfield on multiple occasions to slowly close the gap.

Melbourne's ball movement down the ground was beautiful at times, slicing through the Dogs with pin-point precision, and Bailey Fritsch feasted, kicking four first-half goals.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Fritsch on fire with two hot snags Bayley Fritsch is on a roll kicking two in the second quarter

The Bulldogs looked most damaging when moving the ball with pace with handball and sheer running power, but too often in the first half lapsed into long kicks down the line, much to the enjoyment of Max Gawn and Steven May.

Momentum swung the Dogs' way in the third term, the Dees unable to clear the footy with any real purpose. The highlight came off the boot of Tim English from 50m on the run, cutting the margin to just seven points.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Marvel erupts as English delivers from 50 Tim English sparks the Bulldogs' comeback with this major

Aaron Naughton, blanketed by May up until the end of the third, suddenly emerged from a pack to snap truly, and it was on for young and old heading into the final quarter.

Oliver had 28 disposals and 13 clearances on return, complete with a guard on the thumb he broke two weeks ago, while Jack Macrae rebounded from an incredibly slow start by his standards (four in the first quarter) to finish with a team-high 29.

Battle of the big men

It's difficult to pick a winner in the ruck duel, with Tim English performing very well around the ground against Max Gawn and Luke Jackson – the Demon pairing having game-breaking moments of their own. English finished with just 19 hitouts, but 20 disposals and two goals, while Gawn (40 and 25) and Jackson (11 and 11) were strong throughout.

Tim English and Max Gawn compete in R19, 2022's Western Bulldogs v Melbourne clash. picture: AFL Photos

'Weid' takes his chance

Ben Brown's absence (knee) gave Sam Weideman another opportunity to prove he belongs at the top level, and his composure in crucial moments would have had coach Simon Goodwin beaming. He converted after the quarter-time siren and slotted his third just before the final break to take the margin back out to eight points.

300 of the best

We literally can't have a game without umpires, and field whistleblower Jacob Mollison recorded his 300th AFL match on Saturday night. Starting his career in the Ovens and Murray league in country Victoria, Mollison graduated to the VFL before making his AFL debut in 2008. The No.32's strong form was recognised with a maiden Grand Final berth last year.

WESTERN BULLDOGS 4.0 9.2 12.6 17.8 (110)

MELBOURNE 6.3 11.5 14.7 15.10 (100)

GOALS

Western Bulldogs: Ugle-Hagan 5, Weightman 2, English 2, Naughton 2, Garcia 2, Bontempelli, West, Treloar, Macrae

Melbourne: Fritsch 4, Weideman 3, Melksham 2, Pickett 2, Neal-Bullen, Sparrow, Jackson, Harmes

BEST

Western Bulldogs: Bontempelli, Ugle-Hagan, Dale, English, Macrae

Melbourne: Oliver, Gawn, Brayshaw, Petracca, Fritsch, May

INJURIES

Western Bulldogs: Treloar (Calf)

Melbourne: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Western Bulldogs: Nil

Melbourne: Jake Lever (shoulder), replaced in selected side by Adam Tomlinson

SUBSTITUTES

Western Bulldogs: Robbie McComb (replaced Treloar in the fourth quarter)

Melbourne: Toby Bedford (unused)