THREE-time premiership Richmond player Kane Lambert has retired, effective immediately.
The hard-running half-forward has been dealing with a chronic hip injury, limiting him to seven games this year.
Having been overlooked in six years' worth of drafts, Lambert was selected with pick No.46 in the 2015 rookie draft after several strong years at VFL level.
He finished second in Richmond's 2018 best and fairest and third in their premiership count of 2017, and retires with 135 games to his name.
More to come