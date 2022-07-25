Kane Lambert in action during the R21 clash between Richmond and North Melbourne at the MCG on August 7, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THREE-time premiership Richmond player Kane Lambert has retired, effective immediately.

The hard-running half-forward has been dealing with a chronic hip injury, limiting him to seven games this year.

Kane Lambert (left) and Shai Bolton celebrate during round 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Having been overlooked in six years' worth of drafts, Lambert was selected with pick No.46 in the 2015 rookie draft after several strong years at VFL level.

He finished second in Richmond's 2018 best and fairest and third in their premiership count of 2017, and retires with 135 games to his name.

Trent Cotchin (left) and Kane Lambert celebrate winning the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

More to come