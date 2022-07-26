Matthew Parker celebrates a goal with Richmond teammates against the Western Bulldogs in round four, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

MATTHEW Parker has called time on his Richmond career, choosing to head back to his home state of Western Australia.

He and the club mutually agreed to part ways after Parker, his partner and his three young children struggled with life in Melbourne, away from support networks in WA.

The 26-year-old played 11 games for the Tigers after being selected in the 2021 NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft. It was his second stint at an AFL club following two years at St Kilda from 2019-2020.

Parker has played a total of 30 AFL games and kicked 23 goals.

Matthew Parker in action in Richmond's clash with Melbourne in round six, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

He thanked the Tigers for giving him a second opportunity at AFL level.

"I have made some lifelong friends at Richmond and have made many great memories during my time in the yellow and black," he said.

"This club and its supporters will hold a special place in my heart. 'Dimma' and the people at our club always say family comes first, and living away from home has not always been easy for me.

"Now is a time that I must put my family first and return home to Perth with my partner and three children."

Matthew Parker and Rhyan Mansell perform an Indigenous dance ahead of the Dreamtime at the 'G game in round 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond's general manager of football talent, Blair Hartley, wished Parker and his family well

"This is a decision Matthew has not made lightly, but family comes first, and we appreciate that," he said.

"We thank him for his contribution to our club and wish him and his family all the best."