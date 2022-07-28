IT'S TIGHT at the top with four rounds remaining in the home and away season.
Josh Gabelich still leads, but Riley Beveridge and Nat Edwards are trying to chase him down and are just one behind – and all three have different tips this round. Last week's draw between Richmond and Fremantle was counted as a correct tip.
Four of the nine games have unanimous support from AFL.com.au's tipsters. Another has Mitch Robinson on his own, with the Lion tipping the Western Bulldogs to stun the Cats and end Geelong's nine-match winning streak.
Most of our experts have gone for Fremantle against Melbourne, and Port Adelaide is also getting some support to upset Collingwood at the MCG. And some believe Brisbane's MCG hoodoo may continue.
Check out all our experts' tips below.
JOSH GABELICH
Fremantle – 17 points
Collingwood
Sydney
St Kilda
Geelong
Carlton
Gold Coast
Richmond
Essendon
Last week: 7
Total: 114
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Fremantle - 10 points
Collingwood
Sydney
St Kilda
Geelong
Carlton
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Essendon
Last week: 8
Total: 113
NAT EDWARDS
Melbourne – seven points
Collingwood
Sydney
St Kilda
Geelong
Carlton
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Essendon
Last week: 7
Total: 113
SARAH OLLE
Fremantle - eight points
Port Adelaide
Sydney
St Kilda
Geelong
Carlton
Gold Coast
Richmond
Essendon
Last week: 7
Total: 112
CALLUM TWOMEY
Fremantle - 12 points
Collingwood
Sydney
Hawthorn
Geelong
Carlton
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Essendon
Last week: 7
Total: 112
MATTHEW LLOYD
Fremantle - nine points
Collingwood
Sydney
St Kilda
Geelong
Carlton
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Essendon
Last week: 6
Total: 111
MICHAEL WHITING
Melbourne – 14 points
Collingwood
Sydney
St Kilda
Geelong
Carlton
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Essendon
Last week: 7
Total: 111
DAMIAN BARRETT
Fremantle - eight points
Port Adelaide
Sydney
St Kilda
Geelong
Carlton
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Essendon
Last week: 7
Total: 110
KANE CORNES
Melbourne - 31 points
Port Adelaide
Sydney
St Kilda
Geelong
Carlton
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Essendon
Last week: 7
Total: 108
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Fremantle - 15 points
Collingwood
Sydney
Hawthorn
Geelong
Carlton
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Essendon
Last week: 7
Total: 107
SARAH BLACK
Melbourne - five points
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Hawthorn
Geelong
Carlton
Gold Coast
Richmond
Essendon
Last week: 8
Total: 105
MITCH ROBINSON
Fremantle - six points
Collingwood
Sydney
St Kilda
Western Bulldogs
Carlton
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Essendon
Last week: 6
Total: 104
TOTALS
Fremantle 8-4 Melbourne
Collingwood 8-4 Port Adelaide
Sydney 12-0 Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda 9-3 Hawthorn
Geelong 11-1 Western Bulldogs
Adelaide 0-12 Carlton
Gold Coast 12-0 West Coast
Richmond 3-9 Brisbane
Essendon 12-0 North Melbourne