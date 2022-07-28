Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

IT'S TIGHT at the top with four rounds remaining in the home and away season.

Josh Gabelich still leads, but Riley Beveridge and Nat Edwards are trying to chase him down and are just one behind – and all three have different tips this round. Last week's draw between Richmond and Fremantle was counted as a correct tip.

Four of the nine games have unanimous support from AFL.com.au's tipsters. Another has Mitch Robinson on his own, with the Lion tipping the Western Bulldogs to stun the Cats and end Geelong's nine-match winning streak.

Most of our experts have gone for Fremantle against Melbourne, and Port Adelaide is also getting some support to upset Collingwood at the MCG. And some believe Brisbane's MCG hoodoo may continue.

Check out all our experts' tips below.

JOSH GABELICH

Fremantle – 17 points

Collingwood

Sydney

St Kilda

Geelong

Carlton

Gold Coast

Richmond

Essendon

Last week: 7

Total: 114

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Fremantle - 10 points

Collingwood

Sydney

St Kilda

Geelong

Carlton

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Essendon

Last week: 8

Total: 113

NAT EDWARDS

Melbourne – seven points

Collingwood

Sydney

St Kilda

Geelong

Carlton

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Essendon

Last week: 7

Total: 113

SARAH OLLE

Fremantle - eight points

Port Adelaide

Sydney

St Kilda

Geelong

Carlton

Gold Coast

Richmond

Essendon

Last week: 7

Total: 112

CALLUM TWOMEY

Fremantle - 12 points

Collingwood

Sydney

Hawthorn

Geelong

Carlton

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Essendon

Last week: 7

Total: 112

MATTHEW LLOYD

Fremantle - nine points

Collingwood

Sydney

St Kilda

Geelong

Carlton

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Essendon

Last week: 6

Total: 111

MICHAEL WHITING

Melbourne – 14 points

Collingwood

Sydney

St Kilda

Geelong

Carlton

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Essendon

Last week: 7

Total: 111

DAMIAN BARRETT

Fremantle - eight points

Port Adelaide

Sydney

St Kilda

Geelong

Carlton

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Essendon

Last week: 7

Total: 110

KANE CORNES

Melbourne - 31 points

Port Adelaide

Sydney

St Kilda

Geelong

Carlton

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Essendon

Last week: 7

Total: 108

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Fremantle - 15 points

Collingwood

Sydney

Hawthorn

Geelong

Carlton

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Essendon

Last week: 7

Total: 107

SARAH BLACK

Melbourne - five points

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Hawthorn

Geelong

Carlton

Gold Coast

Richmond

Essendon

Last week: 8

Total: 105

MITCH ROBINSON

Fremantle - six points

Collingwood

Sydney

St Kilda

Western Bulldogs

Carlton

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Essendon

Last week: 6

Total: 104

TOTALS

Fremantle 8-4 Melbourne

Collingwood 8-4 Port Adelaide

Sydney 12-0 Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda 9-3 Hawthorn

Geelong 11-1 Western Bulldogs

Adelaide 0-12 Carlton

Gold Coast 12-0 West Coast

Richmond 3-9 Brisbane

Essendon 12-0 North Melbourne