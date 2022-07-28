IT'S TIGHT at the top with four rounds remaining in the home and away season.

Josh Gabelich still leads, but Riley Beveridge and Nat Edwards are trying to chase him down and are just one behind – and all three have different tips this round. Last week's draw between Richmond and Fremantle was counted as a correct tip.

Four of the nine games have unanimous support from AFL.com.au's tipsters. Another has Mitch Robinson on his own, with the Lion tipping the Western Bulldogs to stun the Cats and end Geelong's nine-match winning streak.

Most of our experts have gone for Fremantle against Melbourne, and Port Adelaide is also getting some support to upset Collingwood at the MCG. And some believe Brisbane's MCG hoodoo may continue.

Check out all our experts' tips below.

JOSH GABELICH

Fremantle – 17 points
Collingwood
Sydney
St Kilda
Geelong
Carlton
Gold Coast
Richmond
Essendon

Last week: 7
Total: 114

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Fremantle - 10 points
Collingwood
Sydney
St Kilda
Geelong
Carlton
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Essendon

Last week: 8
Total: 113

NAT EDWARDS

Melbourne – seven points
Collingwood
Sydney
St Kilda
Geelong
Carlton
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Essendon

Last week: 7
Total: 113

SARAH OLLE

Fremantle - eight points
Port Adelaide
Sydney
St Kilda
Geelong
Carlton
Gold Coast
Richmond
Essendon

Last week: 7
Total: 112

CALLUM TWOMEY

Fremantle - 12 points
Collingwood
Sydney
Hawthorn
Geelong
Carlton
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Essendon

Last week: 7
Total: 112

MATTHEW LLOYD

Fremantle - nine points
Collingwood
Sydney
St Kilda
Geelong
Carlton
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Essendon

Last week: 6
Total: 111

MICHAEL WHITING

Melbourne – 14 points
Collingwood
Sydney
St Kilda
Geelong
Carlton
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Essendon

Last week: 7
Total: 111

DAMIAN BARRETT

Fremantle - eight points
Port Adelaide
Sydney
St Kilda
Geelong
Carlton
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Essendon 

Last week: 7
Total: 110

KANE CORNES

Melbourne - 31 points
Port Adelaide
Sydney
St Kilda
Geelong
Carlton
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Essendon

Last week: 7
Total: 108

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Fremantle - 15 points
Collingwood
Sydney
Hawthorn
Geelong
Carlton
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Essendon

Last week: 7
Total: 107

SARAH BLACK

Melbourne - five points
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Hawthorn
Geelong
Carlton
Gold Coast
Richmond
Essendon

Last week: 8
Total: 105

MITCH ROBINSON

Fremantle - six points
Collingwood
Sydney
St Kilda
Western Bulldogs
Carlton
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Essendon

Last week: 6
Total: 104

TOTALS
Fremantle 8-4 Melbourne
Collingwood 8-4 Port Adelaide
Sydney 12-0 Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda 9-3 Hawthorn
Geelong 11-1 Western Bulldogs
Adelaide 0-12 Carlton
Gold Coast 12-0 West Coast
Richmond 3-9 Brisbane
Essendon 12-0 North Melbourne