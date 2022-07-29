Bailey Smith in action for the Western Bulldogs against St Kilda in round 18 at Marvel Stadium on July 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FANTASY Finals are here! For default leagues, this is the first round of Fantasy Finals as you aim to set yourself up for premiership glory at the end of round 23.

The biggest news from the selection table was the fact that Adam Treloar (MID/FWD, $787,000) will miss this week with a calf injury that saw him subbed out of last week's game.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Draft owners welcome back Lachie Whitfield (DEF/MID, $753,000) and Josh Kelly (MID, $822,000) just in time for the first round of finals, along with Jordan De Goey (MID/FWD, $615,000) who returns for Collingwood as it takes on Port Adelaide this Saturday afternoon.

Selected at pick No.2 in the mid-season draft, North Melbourne's Kallan Dawson (DEF, $190,000) will debut against the Bombers. The 24-year-old is coming off 57 and 69 in the VFL and is the perfect downgrade option in Classic for the week.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 20 It's the first week of finals and Darcy Cameron is the most traded out player. Could you go Braydon Preuss?

Roy's best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy's best buys for round 20.

Jack Steele (MID, $930,000) – A great match-up for the great man await as he walks back into Marvel Stadium after a big 154 last week with 10 marks. If he's back marking again … he will dominate from here on, just like he did in 2021.

Bailey Smith (MID/FWD, $839,000) – He will be the No.1 forward in the game and Smith is unique, owned by only 16 per cent of coaches. Now is the time to get on board.

Tom Stewart (DEF, $815,000) – From his three games at home this year, Stewart has averaged 140. He finishes the year playing three out of the next four there and should be massive on Saturday night. Watch out.

Max Gawn (RUC, $778,000) – A big 133 from Gawn last week has everyone excited. He returned from injury with scores of 70 and 75 but looks like he's back firing again.

Braydon Preuss (RUC, $650,000) – Could you do it? Yes you could if you can't get to the likes of Gawn or English. He did have 105 in his comeback game.

Live Teams Show

The Traders are back live and cover all about the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via AFL.com.au, the AFL Live Official App and the Facebook page from 6:15pm AEST and ask your questions in the comments.

Most traded in

Max Gawn (RUC, $778,000) – 6.6k

– 6.6k Tom Stewart (DEF, $815,000) – 4.3k

– 4.3k Braydon Preuss (RUC, $650,000) – 3.8k

– 3.8k Jai Culley (MID/FWD, $289,000) – 3.7k

– 3.7k Bailey Smith (MID/FWD, $839,000) – 3.6k

After averaging 82 across his first two games, Jai Culley (MID/FWD, $289,000) is a wanted man with some coaches opting to play him on the ground as they upgrade in other areas. He has been sensational but playing a rookie on your ground at this time of the year is always a dangerous move. Elijah Hollands (MID/FWD, $217,000) sits just outside the top five most traded-in players and after his 64 on debut, he is a great downgrade target that should play out the remaining games of the year.

Most traded out

Adam Treloar (MID/FWD, $787,000) – 11.2k

– 11.2k Darcy Cameron (RUC/FWD, $736,000) – 9.8k

– 9.8k George Hewett (DEF/MID, $766,000) – 6.5k

– 6.5k Dan Houston (DEF/MID, $665,000) – 5.9k

– 5.9k Jade Gresham (MID/FWD, $633,000) – 5.1k

It's the time of year where you don't hold injured premiums and the list this week is full of them. George Hewett (DEF/MID, $766,000) failed to recover in time from his injury that ruled him out of round 19. Many held him hoping that he would be back in time for the first round of Fantasy Finals, but now it's time to trade. Coming off 34 points last week, coaches are swinging the axe on Darcy Cameron (RUC/FWD, $736,000) who has been one of the great picks of the year. With Grundy set to play in the VFL this week and most likely returning next week, now is a time to offload Cameron who carries a breakeven of 136.

Jade Gresham tackles George Hewett during St Kilda's clash with Carlton in round 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy, your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin's top five picks for you to consider.

No.1 – Rory Laird v Carlton

After averaging 140 in his last five with a lowest score of 129, you're a very brave coach to turn your back on the great Rory Laird this week. He scored 122 against the Blues earlier this year and returns home to have another big day out.

No.2 – Callum Mills v GWS Giants

Last week against the Giants, Carlton had four players take double-figure marks and six players find the ball 25+ times. All this adds up to Mills racking it up after averaging 133 in his last three games.

No.3 – Touk Miller v West Coast

Last week the Eagles gave the Saints plenty of points and Jack Steele (154) and Brad Crouch (147) cashed in. Miller had 100 against them in round one and will only improve on that.

No.4 – Zach Merrett v North Melbourne

Merrett is averaging 126 in his last three games and has now averaged 115 since his bye. He should continue his from here against a team he scored 104 and 113 against last year.

No.5 – Jack Steele v Hawthorn

Coming off 154, Steele is on fire averaging 126 since returning from injury. The Hawks are still the easiest to score against this year and the second easiest in the last five weeks. In round four against Hawthorn, Steele took 10 marks for his score of 130 and will light it up again.

Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.