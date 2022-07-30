Lance Franklin celebrates kicking a goal during the round 20 match between Sydney and Greater Western Sydney at the SCG on July 30, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE SYDNEY juggernaut rolled on at the SCG on Saturday afternoon with the Swans comfortably accounting for cross-town rivals GWS in a percentage boosting 73-point win.

The 17.10 (112) to 5.9 (39) victory was the Swans' fifth win in six matches, propelling them into fourth position on the ladder, just inside the top-four on percentage.

SWANS V GIANTS Full match details and stats

Sydney flexed its muscles early, racing out to a 19-point lead by the first change, and extended that to a commanding 37 points by the main break.

Midfield bull James Rowbottom (23 disposals, 13 tackles) and young star Errol Gulden (25 disposals, 10 marks and a goal) were key to the Swans' dominance, while Sam Reid, Isaac Heeney and Lance Franklin (three goals each) dominated up forward.

Josh Kelly (25 disposals, four clearances) and Toby Greene (two goals) toiled hard for the Giants.

After playing all 18 games this season, GWS co-captain Stephen Coniglio was a late withdrawal due to soreness and was replaced by youngster Xavier O'Halloran.

More to come