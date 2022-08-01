David Mundy takes a moment while addressing the media during his retirement announcement on August 1, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE champion David Mundy is focused on securing the six wins he will need to finish at the top of the football mountain, hoping his retirement announcement on Monday can give teammates some added motivation in the run to finals.

Mundy, who described himself as a "humble battler" at his packed retirement press conference in front of teammates and staff, decided early last week he would call time on his career at the end of this season.

One of only three players remaining on the list from the Dockers' 2013 Grand Final team, he hoped the Dockers could return to the biggest stage this year and go one better.

The 37-year-old said the Dockers remained "pretty well" placed to achieve what they wanted in 2022, simply saying "six wins" when asked what else he wanted to get out of his final season.

David Mundy waves to the stands after Fremantle's loss to Melbourne in round 20, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"We've got a bit of work to do this year to go out on a really great high, and that's what I'll be hanging my hat on," Mundy said.

"We're obviously going through our struggles, but outside Geelong everyone else is as well.

"We've been through it a bit this morning, but some of our stuff is such easy fixes and if we can find that care and connection with each other on-field we'll be OK."

Mundy said he had a sleepless week leading up to his 35-disposal performance against Melbourne on Friday night, thinking about how he would tell teammates of his decision.

"It's nice to finally get it off my chest. It's been something that's been churning away in the back of my mind for a little while," the club champion and Freo games record holder said.

David Mundy competes for the ball with Clayton Oliver during Fremantle's clash with Melbourne in round 20, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"I think now is a good time to be able to say a proper thank you in the back half of the year, both to our WA-based supporters and also to my friends and family and supporters in Victoria.

"If it helps with a little bit of motivation and a bit of added vigour for the guys that'd be good."

While uncomfortable talking about his individual achievements, Mundy hoped the sacrifices he had made for the Dockers, both in his life and career, would be reflected.

Now 10th on the all-time VFL/AFL games record list, he said retiring while he was still playing at a high level was something he was proud of.

Leaving the game at a point when the Dockers were set up to challenge for a maiden premiership in the coming seasons was not difficult.

Veteran Docker finishes with class David Mundy gets the crowd on their feet after finishing a great team play

"Where we've come from four or five years ago, if I had finished then I would have felt really empty," he said.

"To be able to contribute on-field and set this group up for future success is something I'm very happy with.

"It's actually a whole lot easier."

Mundy said coaching once his career is over was one of the options he would consider, given the significant bank of knowledge he has built up over 19 seasons.

Executive general manager of football Peter Bell said there would be opportunities for Mundy to remain at the club.

"He understands the game, teaches it well and is very patient," Bell said.

David Mundy and Andrew Brayshaw celebrate during Fremantle's clash against Collingwood in round 15, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"Who knows what the future holds, there is scope there for him to continue at the footy club and I'm sure they'll be some of the options he'll be weighing up."

Bell described Mundy as a "remarkable player" who was loved by coaches because of his consistency and dependability.

He saw scope for the Dockers to lift in honour of Mundy, with the club on target to return to the finals stage for the first time since 2015.

"I think people will want to honour Dave every time they run out next to him," Bell said.

"You hope that is always the case with the relationship you have with your teammates.

"But sometimes that is held in such high esteem, I'm sure the players will want to lift for Dave and go out there and perform just like he does. That's all we could ask."