Jack Ginnivan and Jamie Elliott celebrate a goal during Collingwood's clash with Port Adelaide in round 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD continues to have its doubters, but the Magpies' record against top-eight sides stacks up in 2022.

Craig McRae's side is flying with 10 straight wins and is a game clear inside the top four with three home and away rounds remaining.

The Pies' six-point win over Port Adelaide on Saturday was their ninth by fewer than 12 points this season – the most in VFL/AFL history.

Highlights: Collingwood v Port Adelaide The Magpies and Power clash in round 20

Collingwood faces a challenging run home with clashes against Melbourne, Sydney and Carlton, but its record against other top-eight teams is 4-2 this season.

It is one of three teams with a positive win-loss record against other top-eight sides, joining Sydney (4-2) and Geelong (4-3).

The Pies have wins over St Kilda, Fremantle, Carlton and Melbourne in 2022, with the last of those coming in round 13. The defeats have been to the Cats in a game they led by 37 points, and Brisbane at the Gabba.

Given the nature of Collingwood's recent wins, questions have been asked of its unlikely premiership credentials, but it has shown it can compete with the best this year.

Geelong faces just one current top-eight team – St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday night – in the final three rounds, while the Swans take on the Magpies and Saints after meeting North Melbourne.

Isaac Smith celebrates a goal during the R20 clash between Geelong and Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium on July 30, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The Demons hold a 3-4 record, but have a chance to improve that when they face the Pies, Blues and Lions.

The Lions (3-3) and Dockers (5-5) have split their meetings with other top-eight teams, while no other team has even a 50 per cent record.

Carlton (2-4), St Kilda (3-5), Richmond (3-5 and a draw) and the Western Bulldogs (4-6) are the likeliest contenders to grab a spot in the eight.

Of the bottom six sides, Essendon has claimed three wins over current finalists, while Greater Western Sydney (0-11) has been abysmal, joining North Melbourne (0-9) as the only teams without a victory over a top-eight outfit.