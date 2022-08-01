Marlion Pickett and Daniel Rioli during Richmond's round 18 loss to North Melbourne in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL advises that the Match Review of the Round 20 Sunday games has been completed. Six charges were laid and there was one incident that required a detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

Jai Culley, West Coast Eagles, has been charged with Striking Noah Anderson, Gold Coast SUNS, during the second quarter of the Round 20 match between the Gold Coast SUNS and the West Coast Eagles played at Metricon Stadium on Sunday 31 July, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a two-match suspension with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Medium Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a two-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a two-match sanction with an early plea.

Jai Culley may come under MRO scrutiny after collecting Noah Anderson high in this late act

Jed Anderson, North Melbourne, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the first quarter of the Round 20 match between Essendon and North Melbourne played at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, 31 July 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.

Jake Kelly, Essendon, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the first quarter of the Round 20 match between Essendon and North Melbourne played at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, 31 July 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.

Charlie Lazzaro, North Melbourne, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Nick Hind, Essendon, during the fourth quarter of the Round 20 match between Essendon and North Melbourne played at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, 31 July 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Trent Cotchin, Richmond, has been charged with Misconduct against Dayne Zorko, Brisbane Lions, during the first quarter of the Round 20 match between Richmond and the Brisbane Lions played at the MCG on Sunday 31 July, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Misconduct. The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Marlion Pickett, Richmond, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Rhys Mathieson, Brisbane Lions, during the third quarter of the Round 20 match between Richmond and the Brisbane Lions played at the MCG on Sunday 31 July, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $3000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $5000 sanction as a second offence. The player can accept a $3000 sanction with an early plea.

Incident explained:

The incident involving Richmond’s Marlion Pickett and the Brisbane Lions’ Zac Bailey from the second quarter of Sunday’s match between Richmond and the Brisbane Lions was assessed. It was the view of the Match Review Officer that Pickett’s actions did not constitute a reportable offence. No further action was taken.