WEST Coast champion Josh Kennedy has announced his retirement, with the key forward to farewell fans in a final game against Adelaide at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

Kennedy, who will retire as the Eagles' all-time leading goalkicker and one of the club's greatest contributors, told teammates of his decision on Tuesday morning.

After playing a key role in the 2018 premiership and winning two Coleman medals, the 34-year-old said his troublesome knee was a big reason for his retirement after a 17-year career spanning 292 games.

"I think my drive to play is still there, but I'm realistic my body is not going to be able to take me to another season," Kennedy said.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Kennedy etches name in Eagles history with 700th club goal A simple set shot for Josh Kennedy sees him create history with his 700th goal for the Eagles

"To be able to farewell West Coast supporters one last time at Optus Stadium and say thank you for the incredible support over the years will be the perfect way to finish my career."

A three-time All-Australian, Kennedy will sit outright fourth on the Eagles' all-time games played list after his 271st and final game for the club on Sunday.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2022's retirements and delistings

Having crossed from Carlton as part of the trade involving Chris Judd at the end of 2007, he said he was grateful to have represented two clubs during his career.

Josh Kennedy with the premiership cup after the 2018 Grand Final win over Collingwood. Picture: AFL Photos

He paid tribute to his family, including wife Lauren and daughters Sage and Lottie, as well as coaches John Worsfold and Adam Simpson, club staff and of his teammates.

"Footy and the West Coast Eagles have given me so much and I've loved the journey," Kennedy said.

"I've made lifelong friendships and learnt so much from champions like Dean Cox, Darren Glass, Luke Shuey, Shannon Hurn and Mark LeCras.

"One of the biggest things I've wanted to do over my career is to have respect from my teammates - that's always driven how I acted, trained or tried to play."

More to come