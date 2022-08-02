Ben Cunnington in action at a North Melbourne training session on June 1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne midfielder Ben Cunnington is set to make his return to football this weekend if he gets through training on Thursday.

After recovering from testicular cancer, Cunnington was on track to play in the VFL last weekend, only to test positive to COVID-19.

But the inspirational midfielder, whose last game was in July last year, should be back this weekend.

"Ben had a strong footy conditioning and strength session on Sunday, and will fall into the main group training this week," Kangaroos head of performance Kevin White told North Media.

Ben Cunnington at North Melbourne training in May, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"He'll be available to play if he clears training Thursday."

North faces Sydney in the AFL on Sunday, while its VFL team also takes on the Swans earlier in the day.

Cunnington was one of six North players to test positive to COVID-19 following its clash against Hawthorn in round 19.

Another, Paul Curtis, is set to be available this weekend, while Aaron Hall is also on track to complete main training on Thursday.

Paul Curtis runs with the ball during North Melbourne's clash with Richmond in round 18, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Late withdrawals for the defeat to Essendon on Sunday, Jack Mahony and Lachie Young could be available, while Jackson Archer hurt his hip against the Bombers and is touch-and-go.

North has won just two of its 19 games this season to be bottom of the ladder.

The Kangaroos will remember their 1996 premiership victory on Sunday with club greats gathering to celebrate the famous Grand Final win over the Swans.