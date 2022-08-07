Rory Lobb and Michael Walters celebrate a goal in Fremantle's win over the Western Bulldogs in round 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ANOTHER intriguing weekend has set up a blockbuster final fortnight of the season, with five teams still in the mix for three top-four berths.

Geelong is all but locked into the top four after its strong win over St Kilda, but any three of Collingwood, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Fremantle can still secure the double chance.

LADDER PREDICTOR Where will your club finish?

At the other end of the top eight, we've lost two more contenders, with Port Adelaide and Gold Coast both bowing out of the running after their defeats at the weekend.

That leaves St Kilda and the Western Bulldogs eyeing off Carlton and Richmond in seventh and eight. Will the Blues' season of promise end in disappointment? Can the Tigers have one last hurrah near the end of their glory era? It's all yet to play out.

Check out your club's finish to the season below.

Adelaide, Greater Western Sydney, Hawthorn, Essendon, North Melbourne and West Coast have not been considered.

1. Geelong

64 points (16 wins, four losses) 137.1 per cent

The Cats are timing their run to perfection heading into September and are all but primed to finish the home and away season as the League's No.1 seed, after a sensational 45-point win over St Kilda. Now, with a one-game advantage, plus a healthy percentage gap on Collingwood, Geelong is essentially one win away against either Gold Coast or West Coast from sealing the minor premiership. In an added bonus, the Cats will regain a plethora of rested stars including Joel Selwood, Mark Blicavs and Patrick Dangerfield which only makes them more potent. - Nick D'Urbano

The run home

R22: Gold Coast @ Metricon Stadium

R23: West Coast @ GMHBA Stadium

2. Collingwood

60 points (15 wins, five losses) 106.3 per cent

Will the run stop? And if so, when? Collingwood's 11-game winning streak has lifted it to second spot on the ladder and a game clear inside the top two. It's a remarkable position in Craig McRae's first year in charge of the Magpies. A win over either Sydney or Carlton should ensure a top-four spot, while if they enter the finals on a 13-game winning streak they will have a home qualifying final. - Callum Twomey

The run home

R22: Sydney @ SCG

R23: Carlton @ MCG

3. Melbourne

56 points (14 wins, six losses) 128.8 per cent

The Dees' loss to Collingwood on Friday night could have big consequences for the reigning premiers' top-four hopes. They face a difficult final fortnight, with clashes against Carlton and Brisbane, with the last-round game against the Lions potentially deciding a double chance for both sides. Coach Simon Goodwin after the defeat to the Magpies said he was just as confident in his side's ability to climb the summit again this season but a top-four spot is going to be hard won. - Callum Twomey

The run home

R22: Carlton @ MCG

R23: Brisbane @ Gabba

4. Sydney



56 points (14 wins, six losses), 127.5 per cent

The Swans' 38-point win against the Roos has done their top-four hopes the world of good and they remain in the mix to finish top-two. The round 22 clash against Collingwood at the SCG becomes enormous, with the Magpies boasting one more win than the Swans, but Sydney owning a far superior percentage. The Swans face a tricky assignment in round 23 – St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, which could be a game the Saints must win in order to play finals. - Trent Masenhelder

The run home

R22: Collingwood @ SCG

R23: St Kilda @ Marvel Stadium

5. Brisbane

56 points (14 wins, six losses) 124.2 per cent

After taking care of Carlton on Sunday, the equation is simple for the Lions – beat the Saints and Demons and earn a double chance in the top four. Aside from last weekend's second-half slip-up against Richmond, Brisbane has put together an excellent month of footy, winning three of its past four matches and building nicely in the run to September. Cal Ah Chee (concussion) will miss next week's match, while there's a question mark over Marcus Adams (ribs), but the Lions are as healthy as they've been for a long time and capable of beating anyone. - Michael Whiting

The run home

R22: St Kilda @ Marvel Stadium

R23: Melbourne @ Gabba

6. Fremantle

54 points (13 wins, six losses, one draw) 115.3 per cent

After three games without a win, the Dockers are back in the hunt for a top-four finish after beating the Western Bulldogs on Saturday. They are a game behind Geelong and Collingwood, but just two points behind Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Justin Longmuir's side will have to go to the nation's capital to secure the double chance on the last weekend of the home and away season. - Josh Gabelich

The run home

R22: West Coast @ Optus Stadium

R23: Greater Western Sydney @ Manuka Oval

7. Carlton

48 points (12 wins, eight losses) 109.6 per cent

There are nervous times ahead for Blues fans following Sunday's loss to Brisbane. Although teams outside the eight stumbled at the weekend, Carlton still needs one more win to lock away a berth in the finals. They should regain ruckman Marc Pittonet to face Melbourne next Saturday night, but will wait nervously for the MRO's findings on skipper Patrick Cripps. It all could boil down to an absolute blockbuster final Sunday afternoon of the home-and-away season against arch rival Collingwood at the MCG. - Michael Whiting

The run home

R22: Melbourne @ MCG

R23: Collingwood @ MCG

8. Richmond

46 points (11 wins, eight losses, one draw) 115.8 per cent

Despite a horror patch last month, consecutive wins against Brisbane and Port Adelaide mean Richmond's finals destiny is back in its own hands. The Tigers have a two-point buffer on St Kilda, and are six points clear of the Western Bulldogs in 10th. Hawthorn and Essendon have both thrown up a few curveballs throughout the season, so it's not the straightest run to September, but the Tigers should be good enough to scrape through. - Sarah Black

The run home

R22: Hawthorn @ MCG

R23: Essendon @ MCG

9. St Kilda

44 points (11 wins, nine losses) 101.1 per cent

The loss to Geelong on Saturday night, coupled with Richmond's win over Port Adelaide, means the Saints have fallen to ninth and sit two points behind the Tigers heading into the final two games of the season. Now, a horror fortnight awaits the Saints who quite simply need to beat Brisbane at Marvel Stadium under the bright lights of Friday night football. After that, another monster clash against top-four fancy Sydney awaits in the final game of the home and away season. But two wins still may not be enough for Brett Ratten's charges, who require one of Hawthorn or Essendon to upset the Tigers in the final fortnight, or for Carlton to go winless in the final fortnight. It's a big ask, but there's still a chance. - Nick D'Urbano

The run home

R22: Brisbane @ Marvel Stadium

R23: Sydney @ Marvel Stadium

10. Western Bulldogs

40 points (10 wins, 10 losses) 107.9 per cent

Following their loss to Fremantle, the Western Bulldogs will need to win both games across the final fortnight to play in September. And even then, Luke Beveridge's side will need other results to fall in their favour after back-to-back losses against premiership contenders Fremantle and Geelong. The past three games were always the challenge, but now they must beat Greater Western Sydney and Hawthorn – who both won on the weekend – if they are going to feature in the finals. - Josh Gabelich

The run home

R22: Greater Western Sydney @ Marvel Stadium

R23: Hawthorn @ UTAS Stadium

11. Gold Coast

36 points (nine wins, 11 losses) 102.7 per cent

Gold Coast can officially put a line through the faint finals hopes it had before round 21, with Richmond's win over Port Adelaide the final nail in the coffin for the Suns. Saturday's loss to Hawthorn leaves the Suns in 11th position on the ladder and two-and-a-half wins outside the top eight, with only two rounds remaining. Gold Coast will have to wait at least another year to feature in an elusive finals series, but with the significant improvement made in season 2022, anything is possible next year. - Alison O'Connor

The run home

R22: Geelong @ Metricon Stadium

R23: North Melbourne @ Marvel Stadium

12. Port Adelaide

32 points (eight wins, 12 losses) 101.8 per cent

Port Adelaide's finals chances – both realistic and mathematical – have been extinguished by the loss to Richmond. The Power does have the squad to beat both Essendon and Adelaide and finish the season on a high, but the 0-5 start to the year has ultimately cost them. - Sarah Black

The run home

R22: Essendon @ Marvel Stadium

R23: Adelaide @ Adelaide Oval