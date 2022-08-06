A FIVE-goal haul from Hawk spearhead Jack Gunston has lifted the Hawks to a nail-biting seven-point victory over Gold Coast at University of Tasmania Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The 10.10 (70) to 8.15 (63) win for Hawthorn at its home away from home was its fourth win in five matches, and eighth for the season, as the young group continues to improve under first-year coach Sam Mitchell.

The loss all but puts an end to Gold Coast’s maiden finals dream, with the Suns now needing to win their final two hitouts and have results fall their way to have any hope of playing in September.

Hawthorn booted the opening goal and never relinquished the lead from there, quelling the Suns’ chances in the opening term when they had the advantage of a strong breeze behind them.

Gunston threatened to tear the game open from the start, booting the opening two goals of the match and had four to his name by half-time. His five-goal haul continued his rich vein of form, with 11 goals in the past three matches one of the keys to the Hawks’ late-season resurgence.

Hawk Jaeger O’Meara had eight clearances and eight tackles from his 20 disposals to in a brilliant display, while David Swallow (30 disposals and five clearances), Brandon Ellis (27 disposals) were two of the Suns’ best.

More to come