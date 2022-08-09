Bailey Smith handballs in the round 20 match between Geelong and the Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium on July 30, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Preliminary Finals means it's time for the big guns to step up, so predictably, the number one big man in the game Max Gawn is the number one trade target on the back of his 152 against the Pies. Teammate Clayton Oliver is at number two and rightfully so at that price after returning to top form against the Pies. A small flag there is the Pies are the easiest team for midfielders to score against but having said that, he faces the Blues depleted midfield this week, so should be good again.

Looking ahead at the next two games, there are players that have favourable fixtures in regard to opponents who give up plenty of points in their position. Here are the teams with the best run per position. Note there are no forwards as the majority of our forwards are midfielders:

Defenders: Lions, Blues, Giants, Hawks

Midfielders: Swans, Bulldogs, Dockers, Blues

Rucks: Bulldogs, Dockers, Magpies

MOST TRADED IN

Max Gawn (RUC, $806,000)

Clayton Oliver (MID, $892,000)

Bailey Smith (FWD/MID, $790,000)

Jai Serong (MID/FWD, $198,000)

Andrew Brayshaw (MID, $900,000)

Melbourne's Max Gawn in action in round 21 against Collingwood at the MCG on August 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

MOST TRADED OUT

Patrick Cripps (MID, $809,000)

Darcy Cameron (RUC/FWD, $671,000)

Tim Taranto (FWD/MID, $769,000)

Ben Keays (MID, $760,000)

Jai Culley (FWD/MID, $332,000)

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Elijah Hollands (FWD/MID, $331,000) +$80,000

Luke Ryan (DEF, $782,000) +$57,000

Josh Kennedy (FWD, $488,000) +$52,000

Jaidyn Stephenson (FWD/MID, $626,000) +$51,000

Trent Cotchin (MID, $665,000) +$46,000

Elijah Hollands celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash with Brisbane in round 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Nathan Broad (DEF, $501,000) -$56,000

Marlion Pickett (MID, $504,000) -$54,000

Tom Stewart (DEF, $745,000) -$50,000

Ben Keays (MID, $769,000) -$47,000

Nick Vlastuin (DEF, $711,000) -$45,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Elijah Hollands (MID/FWD, $331,000) -31

Brynn Teakle (RUC/FWD, $235,000) -13

Kallan Dawson (DEF, $235,000) -4

Emerson Jeka (FWD, $235,000) 2

Josh Worrell (DEF, $244,000) 4

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Zach Merrett (MID, $955,000) 144

Ben Keays (MID, $760,000) 140

Rory Laird (MID, $1,070,000) 139

Darcy Parish (MID, $790,000) 135

Jack Sinclair (DEF/MID, $861,000) 135

Zach Merrett marks the ball during Essendon's clash with North Melbourne in round 20, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

BUY

Rowan Marshall

ST KILDA

FWD/RUC, $812,000

The Saint big man showed once again why he was the number one trade target the last three weeks and why he remains that way once again. Enjoying his opportunity to play the sole ruck role, he has returned scores of 108, 163 and 118, in fact he has now scored triple figures in six of his last seven games with a high of 163 and low of 89. He scored 118 against the Cats with 21 possessions and 37 hit outs.

Dayne Zorko

BRISBANE

DEF/MID, $589,000

The Lions veteran remains the bargain of the week. Since returning from injury he has put together an impressive block of work with scores of 86, 97 and 94 in his latest game which came from 22 possessions, including 19 kicks, seven marks and a tackle. He has a break even of 59 which reinforces his value given his three-game average of 92. He was scoring well earlier in the year against this week's opponents the Saints before injury struck.

Dayne Zorko ahead of Brisbane's clash with Gold Coast in round 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Luke Parker

SYDNEY

FWD/MID, $813,000

The star Swan is one of the form players in the competition with a low score of 97 in the last six weeks and a three game average of 116. He brings that form into the easiest matchup for midfielders in the competition, the Pies who despite their winning ways, allow the opposition onballers to do as they please, as we saw with Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca last week who scored 139 and 120 respectively.

Also consider: Jaidyn Stephenson, Aaron Hall, Max Gawn.

HOLD

Zach Merrett

ESSENDON

MID, $955,000

A week is a long time in Fantasy. After last week's heroics which included 38 possessions, six marks, 10 tackles and a goal for a round-high 172, the Bomber ball-magnet broke a six-week run of 118+ scores to put a dagger in the Grand Final aspirations of many coaches with a score of just 55. He was tagged to 18 possessions, one mark and the most disappointing stat is just one tackle. If you are tagged, you can still tackle.

Callum Mills

SYDNEY

MID, $916,000

The hard-working Swan had been in outstanding form leading into a favourable matchup against the Roos with scores of 148, 132, 118 and 116. Unfortunately, he spent most of the game running up and down the wing as opposed to in the middle and his statistics reflected that, collecting just 23 possessions, four marks and five tackles for a disappointing 89. Expect a big bounce back however as he takes on the Pies this week who give up plenty of points to centres and wingmen alike.

Tom Stewart

GEELONG

DEF, $795,000

After returning from suspension with a 10-mark performance that registered a score of 96, the star Cat was tagged by the Saints, with disastrous results. He was sitting on a score of just four at half-time before limping to the line with 46 from 18 possessions and two marks. He will repay the faith in the last two weeks with games against the Suns, before finishing the season at home against the Eagles.

Tom Stewart in action against Fremantle in round seven on April 30, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Also consider: Marcus Bontempelli, Sam Walsh, James Sicily.

SELL

Braydon Preuss

GWS GIANTS

RUC, $629,000

There is always concern from his coaches as soon as the big fella takes the park, but given he hasn’t scored below 85 this season in a completed game, there is no reason he shouldn’t have been serviceable against the Bombers. He had a shocking first half, failing to reach 20, before eventually collecting nine touches and recording 23 hitouts for just 60 points. He has to go if possible. If he remains in the side and you are forced to hold him, he has a reasonable match-up against Tim English where he should be competitive in the hitout department.

Connor Rozee

PORT ADELAIDE

FWD/MID, $782,000

The Power star was tracking well to record his fifth triple-figure score in a row before an overstretching of his knee saw him return to the game a shadow of himself. The injury occurred in the second quarter and he struggled to have any impact on the game in the second half apart from one impressive hanger and goal conversion. He will be a close watch as to whether he plays next week.

Ben Keays

ADELAIDE

MID, $807,000

The Crow has had a significant role change and it is disastrous for his scoring. After being in ripping form as a midfielder, he has played the last two weeks predominantly as a defensive forward. In his most recent game against the Eagles, he returned his worst score for the year of just 45 from 14 possessions, three marks and three tackles. The risk of the role continuing is enough to move him on despite his favourable matchup this week.

Adelaide's Ben Keays is challenged by Sydney's Ryan Clarke in round 19 at the SCG on July 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Also consider: Nick Vlastuin, Daniel Rich, Darcy Cameron

YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who goes first cumming or Dale — Taisei (@Taisei_slater14) August 9, 2022

The Dogs are one of the easiest teams for defenders to score against, as we saw with Luke Ryan and his 15 marks. So Cummings gets one more crack at it.

Who do I trade out short, crisp or daicos — ashnirens (@ashnirens) August 9, 2022

That’s really tough. My favourite player of the three is Daicos, but I have serious concerns about him copping a tag from Ryan Clarke this week.

Sic to Helmet, Heen to Oliver or Preuss to Baz/Cogs? Opponent has Heen. — Denholm Melrose (@DMelrose41) August 9, 2022

It's Preuss to Baz for me mate. Sic has a really nice GF matchup, Heen plays the Pies who give up plenty and Preuss…is Preuss.

Neale to brad crouch ???? — Jake (@Jakeferreira_99) August 9, 2022

If you are trying to be unique, this is a play. Neale has high ownership and will likely cop a tag this week and maybe next.

Who should go first, Darcy Cameron or Brayden Preuss? — nick bunyun (@Bunyun6911) August 9, 2022

This is a tough one. Both have nice matchups this week with Cameron's slightly easier from a statistical perspective. If you are forced to play the remaining one next week, Cameron has a far better matchup in the Grand Final.

Nice Martin or preuss to go? — Eamon Morgan (@morganator2008) August 9, 2022

Martin goes first, mate.

Is it too late to delete my team? — Moon Mission (@CryptoMoonBoys2) August 9, 2022

We never delete, mate, hang in there.

@AFLFantasy @RoyDT



Hey Roy hope your well legend! Wednesday wash up question for you



I’ve got 880k in the bank who’s your go to mid for under that price?



My thoughts are Bailey smith or chasing the match up and going chad Warner? — Josh Hardy (@JoshHar61075855) August 9, 2022

I love both options this week. Warner if you want to chase a unique, but it's Baz for me.

