Preliminary Finals means it's time for the big guns to step up, so predictably, the number one big man in the game Max Gawn is the number one trade target on the back of his 152 against the Pies. Teammate Clayton Oliver is at number two and rightfully so at that price after returning to top form against the Pies. A small flag there is the Pies are the easiest team for midfielders to score against but having said that, he faces the Blues depleted midfield this week, so should be good again.
Looking ahead at the next two games, there are players that have favourable fixtures in regard to opponents who give up plenty of points in their position. Here are the teams with the best run per position. Note there are no forwards as the majority of our forwards are midfielders:
Defenders: Lions, Blues, Giants, Hawks
Midfielders: Swans, Bulldogs, Dockers, Blues
Rucks: Bulldogs, Dockers, Magpies
MOST TRADED IN
- Max Gawn (RUC, $806,000)
- Clayton Oliver (MID, $892,000)
- Bailey Smith (FWD/MID, $790,000)
- Jai Serong (MID/FWD, $198,000)
- Andrew Brayshaw (MID, $900,000)
MOST TRADED OUT
- Patrick Cripps (MID, $809,000)
- Darcy Cameron (RUC/FWD, $671,000)
- Tim Taranto (FWD/MID, $769,000)
- Ben Keays (MID, $760,000)
- Jai Culley (FWD/MID, $332,000)
TOP FIVE PRICE RISES
- Elijah Hollands (FWD/MID, $331,000) +$80,000
- Luke Ryan (DEF, $782,000) +$57,000
- Josh Kennedy (FWD, $488,000) +$52,000
- Jaidyn Stephenson (FWD/MID, $626,000) +$51,000
- Trent Cotchin (MID, $665,000) +$46,000
TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS
- Nathan Broad (DEF, $501,000) -$56,000
- Marlion Pickett (MID, $504,000) -$54,000
- Tom Stewart (DEF, $745,000) -$50,000
- Ben Keays (MID, $769,000) -$47,000
- Nick Vlastuin (DEF, $711,000) -$45,000
LOWEST BREAKEVENS
- Elijah Hollands (MID/FWD, $331,000) -31
- Brynn Teakle (RUC/FWD, $235,000) -13
- Kallan Dawson (DEF, $235,000) -4
- Emerson Jeka (FWD, $235,000) 2
- Josh Worrell (DEF, $244,000) 4
HIGHEST BREAKEVENS
- Zach Merrett (MID, $955,000) 144
- Ben Keays (MID, $760,000) 140
- Rory Laird (MID, $1,070,000) 139
- Darcy Parish (MID, $790,000) 135
- Jack Sinclair (DEF/MID, $861,000) 135
BUY
Rowan Marshall
ST KILDA
FWD/RUC, $812,000
The Saint big man showed once again why he was the number one trade target the last three weeks and why he remains that way once again. Enjoying his opportunity to play the sole ruck role, he has returned scores of 108, 163 and 118, in fact he has now scored triple figures in six of his last seven games with a high of 163 and low of 89. He scored 118 against the Cats with 21 possessions and 37 hit outs.
Dayne Zorko
BRISBANE
DEF/MID, $589,000
The Lions veteran remains the bargain of the week. Since returning from injury he has put together an impressive block of work with scores of 86, 97 and 94 in his latest game which came from 22 possessions, including 19 kicks, seven marks and a tackle. He has a break even of 59 which reinforces his value given his three-game average of 92. He was scoring well earlier in the year against this week's opponents the Saints before injury struck.
Luke Parker
SYDNEY
FWD/MID, $813,000
The star Swan is one of the form players in the competition with a low score of 97 in the last six weeks and a three game average of 116. He brings that form into the easiest matchup for midfielders in the competition, the Pies who despite their winning ways, allow the opposition onballers to do as they please, as we saw with Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca last week who scored 139 and 120 respectively.
Also consider: Jaidyn Stephenson, Aaron Hall, Max Gawn.
HOLD
Zach Merrett
ESSENDON
MID, $955,000
A week is a long time in Fantasy. After last week's heroics which included 38 possessions, six marks, 10 tackles and a goal for a round-high 172, the Bomber ball-magnet broke a six-week run of 118+ scores to put a dagger in the Grand Final aspirations of many coaches with a score of just 55. He was tagged to 18 possessions, one mark and the most disappointing stat is just one tackle. If you are tagged, you can still tackle.
Callum Mills
SYDNEY
MID, $916,000
The hard-working Swan had been in outstanding form leading into a favourable matchup against the Roos with scores of 148, 132, 118 and 116. Unfortunately, he spent most of the game running up and down the wing as opposed to in the middle and his statistics reflected that, collecting just 23 possessions, four marks and five tackles for a disappointing 89. Expect a big bounce back however as he takes on the Pies this week who give up plenty of points to centres and wingmen alike.
Tom Stewart
GEELONG
DEF, $795,000
After returning from suspension with a 10-mark performance that registered a score of 96, the star Cat was tagged by the Saints, with disastrous results. He was sitting on a score of just four at half-time before limping to the line with 46 from 18 possessions and two marks. He will repay the faith in the last two weeks with games against the Suns, before finishing the season at home against the Eagles.
Also consider: Marcus Bontempelli, Sam Walsh, James Sicily.
SELL
Braydon Preuss
GWS GIANTS
RUC, $629,000
There is always concern from his coaches as soon as the big fella takes the park, but given he hasn’t scored below 85 this season in a completed game, there is no reason he shouldn’t have been serviceable against the Bombers. He had a shocking first half, failing to reach 20, before eventually collecting nine touches and recording 23 hitouts for just 60 points. He has to go if possible. If he remains in the side and you are forced to hold him, he has a reasonable match-up against Tim English where he should be competitive in the hitout department.
Connor Rozee
PORT ADELAIDE
FWD/MID, $782,000
The Power star was tracking well to record his fifth triple-figure score in a row before an overstretching of his knee saw him return to the game a shadow of himself. The injury occurred in the second quarter and he struggled to have any impact on the game in the second half apart from one impressive hanger and goal conversion. He will be a close watch as to whether he plays next week.
Ben Keays
ADELAIDE
MID, $807,000
The Crow has had a significant role change and it is disastrous for his scoring. After being in ripping form as a midfielder, he has played the last two weeks predominantly as a defensive forward. In his most recent game against the Eagles, he returned his worst score for the year of just 45 from 14 possessions, three marks and three tackles. The risk of the role continuing is enough to move him on despite his favourable matchup this week.
Also consider: Nick Vlastuin, Daniel Rich, Darcy Cameron
YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED
The Dogs are one of the easiest teams for defenders to score against, as we saw with Luke Ryan and his 15 marks. So Cummings gets one more crack at it.
That’s really tough. My favourite player of the three is Daicos, but I have serious concerns about him copping a tag from Ryan Clarke this week.
It's Preuss to Baz for me mate. Sic has a really nice GF matchup, Heen plays the Pies who give up plenty and Preuss…is Preuss.
If you are trying to be unique, this is a play. Neale has high ownership and will likely cop a tag this week and maybe next.
This is a tough one. Both have nice matchups this week with Cameron's slightly easier from a statistical perspective. If you are forced to play the remaining one next week, Cameron has a far better matchup in the Grand Final.
Martin goes first, mate.
We never delete, mate, hang in there.
I love both options this week. Warner if you want to chase a unique, but it's Baz for me.
