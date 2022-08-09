Sydney fans celebrate after the R21 win over North Melbourne on August 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

TICKET prices for all matches at all venues across the first three weeks of the upcoming Toyota AFL Finals Series have been frozen, the AFL announced on Wednesday.

The League has also confirmed entry level tickets for the Toyota AFL Grand Final have been frozen for a fourth consecutive year at $185.

Prices for weeks one and two have been frozen since 2019, with week three frozen at 2021 prices.

The news is great for Victorian fans, with confirmation tickets to any final in that state across the first two weeks will cost the same as they did the last time finals were played there three years ago.

The entry level reserved seat category remains at $35, with week three at $65.

AFL executive general manager customer and commercial Kylie Rogers said the price freeze was put in place to honour the commitment members and fans had made to their clubs.

"Footy's bounce back this season and has been nothing short of phenomenal, with over 1.2 million members and 5.48 million fans attending the matches around the country," Rogers said.

Melbourne players celebrate with fans during the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final match against Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium on September 25, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"With this in mind, our commitment remains to keep finals footy prices as an affordable option and thank the members and fans who have stuck by their clubs this season."

Ticket on-sale dates will be communicated shortly, with members getting first access to finals tickets.

The AFL has also confirmed its Grand Final ticketing structure, with competing club members receiving an allocation of 17,000 tickets each.

Entry level reserved seat prices remain at $185, with a three per cent increase on all other categories from the 2019 AFL Grand Final pricing.

For information regarding Competing Club member on-sales please refer to Grand Final ticketing information at www.afl.com.au/tickets/grandfinal