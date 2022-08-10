Hawthorn hosts Brisbane Lions at University of Tasmania Stadium in Launceston. Picture: AFL Photos

TASMANIA'S formal bid for inclusion in the AFL won't include a new stadium but the infrastructure remains an "important part" of the state's quest for a team.

The 18 AFL club presidents will this month vote on whether the state is granted the league's 19th licence.

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has previously indicated the success of the bid is contingent on the development of a new stadium.

Historic decision: AFL to make a call on Tassie team in 2022

Tasmania Premier Jeremy Rockliff has revealed it won't form part of the formal proposal to be put before club presidents.

"The stadium is not part of our bid. But of course the stadium is there to support AFL content in the future," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"A stadium is an important part of an AFL team, we’re committed to that. That’s why we've got the feasibility study."

The state government is undertaking a $1.25 million feasibility study into a new stadium, something it estimates could cost around $750 million.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Hawthorn v Gold Coast The Hawks and Suns clash in round 21

Former Geelong president Colin Carter, who authored an independent report into the viability of a Tasmanian side, believes the bid should not be contingent on a new stadium.

"I don’t think that (should be) the initial priority," he told Sports Day Radio in July.

"Tasmanian grounds are regarded as perfectly adequate for playing AFL football at the moment."

Tasmania's opposition political parties have questioned the merits of spending big on a new stadium amid the state's housing and health crises.

Rockliff talked up the state government's funding offer of $10 million per year over a decade, plus $50 million for start-up costs.

"No other team has put forward such a bid. The AFL will not be a truly national competition without Tasmania," he said.