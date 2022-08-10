CARLTON is heading to the AFL's Appeals Board as it looks to once again contest captain Patrick Cripps' two-match suspension.

Cripps was offered a two-game ban by the Match Review Officer following an incident that left Brisbane's Callum Ah Chee with concussion over the weekend, with his initial appeal then upheld by the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night.

Is Cripps in trouble for this hit on Ah Chee? Callum Ah Chee is subbed out after Patrick Cripps flies and crunches him

However, clubs have the option of contesting a Tribunal decision at the Appeals Board so long as they meet one of four stipulations:

Error of law

That the decision was so unreasonable that no Tribunal acting reasonably could have come to the decision having regard to the evidence before it.

Classification of offence manifestly excessive or inadequate.

Sanction imposed manifestly excessive or inadequate.

Carlton's appeal will be heard at 6pm AEST on Thursday evening, with Cripps looking to be freed in his bid to play in the club's pivotal final two matches of the home and away season against Melbourne and Collingwood.

The Tribunal heard 60 minutes of evidence and deliberated for 40 minutes before coming to its decision to uphold Cripps' two-game ban on Tuesday night, with chairman Jeff Gleeson saying that the Blues midfielder turned his body into a "classic bumping position".

Gleeson continued: "He entered the contest at speed and saw a player in his peripheral vision, left his feet and bumped Ah Chee at high speed. He should have contested the ball differently. He could have taken the ball with arms outstretched so there was no act of bumping at all."

Cripps had argued that his eyes were "fixated" on the ball when he collided with Ah Chee, saying he was trying to protect its drop zone. His lawyer, Peter O'Farrell, also claimed it was "a football act" with "milliseconds in it". However, their efforts were ultimately dismissed.