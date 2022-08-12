PORT Adelaide has loaded up in attack for Sunday's clash against Essendon, with tall forwards Todd Marshall and Mitch Georgiades confirmed inclusions as the Power look to salvage a late-season win.
Georgiades was dropped for the round 21 loss to Richmond but earns an immediate recall to play alongside Marshall and Charlie Dixon, with the Power reverting back to their makeshift ruck structure.
Mid-season recruit Brynn Teakle makes way after one match back from a broken collarbone, with defender Trent McKenzie also dropped and champion forward Robbie Gray managed for the match at Marvel Stadium.
The Bombers have dropped young midfielder Ben Hobbs after 16 consecutive games in an impressive debut season, with the 18-year-old joining tall forward Harrison Jones as an omission.
Ruck prospect Nick Bryan returns for his fifth game this year alongside midfielders Dylan Shiel and Jye Caldwell.
Hawthorn has managed young midfielder Connor Macdonald after 18 games in his debut season and omitted youngster Sam Butler for Sunday's clash against Richmond at the MCG, with triple-premiership player Liam Shiels returning.
The Tigers have omitted Jack Ross and premiership forward Jason Castagna to make way for Shane Edwards.
Collingwood and Sydney are both taking unchanged line-ups into their clash on Sunday at the SCG.
Friday, August 12
St Kilda v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: J.Lienert, N.Wanganeen-Milera
Out: J.Battle (injured), D.Hannebery (managed), Z.Jones (omitted)
Last week's sub: Z.Jones (replaced D.Hannebery in the fourth quarter)
BRISBANE
In: J.Payne, J.Prior
Out: M.Adams (concussion), C.Ah Chee (concussion), M.Robinson (managed)
Last week's sub: M.Robinson (replaced C.Ah Chee in the second quarter)
Saturday, August 13
Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: R.Gardner, L.Hunter, S.Martin
Out: A.Keath (omitted), R.Garcia (omitted), J.Bruce (managed), T.McLean (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: T.McLean (unused)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: C.Brown, J.Stein
Out: T.Greene (thumb), J.Peatling (concussion), B.Preuss (injured)
Last week's sub: T.Bruhn (replaced J.Peatling in the second quarter)
Adelaide v North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 1.40pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: T.Doedee, R.Thilthorpe
Out: W.Hamill (concussion), E.Himmelberg (omitted), B.Davis (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: B.Davis (replaced W.Hamill in the second quarter)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: B.McKay, B.Cunnington, J.Archer
Out: H.Greenwood (omitted), J.Horne-Francis (omitted), J.Walker (omitted), F.Perez (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: F.Perez (unused)
Gold Coast v Geelong at Metricon Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: S.Day, S.Flanders
Out: J.Sharp (omitted), N.Holman (injured), R.Atkins (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: R.Atkins (unused)
GEELONG
In: P.Dangerfield, J.Selwood, M.Blicavs, G.Rohan
Out: L.Dahlhaus (omitted), M.Duncan (managed), I.Smith (managed), M.O'Connor (managed), J.Ceglar (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: J.Ceglar (unused)
Melbourne v Carlton at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: Nil
Out: J.Harmes (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: J.Harmes (unused)
CARLTON
In: M.Pittonet, L.Stocker
Out: W.Setterfield (omitted), T.De Koning (omitted), P.Dow (omitted)
Last week's sub: C.Durdin (replaced J.Martin in the fourth quarter)
Fremantle v West Coast at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: S.Switkowski
Out: M.Taberner (calf), L.Henry (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: L.Henry (replaced M.Taberner in the third quarter)
WEST COAST
In: H.Dixon, J.Nelson, J.Rotham
Out: B.Williams (omitted), T.Kelly (suspension), J.Kennedy (managed), W.Rioli (personal reason)
Last week's sub: R.Bazzo (unused)
Sunday, August 14
Richmond v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: S.Edwards
Out: J.Ross (omitted), J.Castagna (omitted)
Last week's sub: J.Castagna (replaced N.Vlastuin in the third quarter)
HAWTHORN
In: L.Shiels
Out: C.Macdonald (managed), S.Butler (omitted)
Last week's sub: J.Blanck (unused)
Sydney v Collingwood at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: None
Out: B.Ronke (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: B.Ronke (unused)
COLLINGWOOD
In: None
Out: T.Bianco (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: T.Bianco (replaced W.Hoskin-Elliott in the third quarter)
Essendon v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: D.Shiel, J.Caldwell, N.Bryan
Out: B.Hobbs (omitted), H.Jones (omitted), J.Stewart (foot), W.Snelling (hamstring)
Last week's sub: M.D'Ambrosio (unused)
PORT ADELAIDE
In: M.Georgiades, T.Marshall
Out: T.McKenzie (omitted), R.Gray (managed), B.Teakle (omitted)
Last week's sub: R.Bonner (unused)