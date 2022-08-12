PORT Adelaide has loaded up in attack for Sunday's clash against Essendon, with tall forwards Todd Marshall and Mitch Georgiades confirmed inclusions as the Power look to salvage a late-season win.

Georgiades was dropped for the round 21 loss to Richmond but earns an immediate recall to play alongside Marshall and Charlie Dixon, with the Power reverting back to their makeshift ruck structure.

Mid-season recruit Brynn Teakle makes way after one match back from a broken collarbone, with defender Trent McKenzie also dropped and champion forward Robbie Gray managed for the match at Marvel Stadium.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR INS AND OUTS

>> CLICK HERE FOR FULL TEAMS

The Bombers have dropped young midfielder Ben Hobbs after 16 consecutive games in an impressive debut season, with the 18-year-old joining tall forward Harrison Jones as an omission.

Ruck prospect Nick Bryan returns for his fifth game this year alongside midfielders Dylan Shiel and Jye Caldwell.

Hawthorn has managed young midfielder Connor Macdonald after 18 games in his debut season and omitted youngster Sam Butler for Sunday's clash against Richmond at the MCG, with triple-premiership player Liam Shiels returning.

The Tigers have omitted Jack Ross and premiership forward Jason Castagna to make way for Shane Edwards.

Collingwood and Sydney are both taking unchanged line-ups into their clash on Sunday at the SCG.

Friday, August 12

St Kilda v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: J.Lienert, N.Wanganeen-Milera

Out: J.Battle (injured), D.Hannebery (managed), Z.Jones (omitted)

Last week's sub: Z.Jones (replaced D.Hannebery in the fourth quarter)

BRISBANE

In: J.Payne, J.Prior

Out: M.Adams (concussion), C.Ah Chee (concussion), M.Robinson (managed)

Last week's sub: M.Robinson (replaced C.Ah Chee in the second quarter)

Saturday, August 13

Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: R.Gardner, L.Hunter, S.Martin

Out: A.Keath (omitted), R.Garcia (omitted), J.Bruce (managed), T.McLean (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: T.McLean (unused)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: C.Brown, J.Stein

Out: T.Greene (thumb), J.Peatling (concussion), B.Preuss (injured)

Last week's sub: T.Bruhn (replaced J.Peatling in the second quarter)

Adelaide v North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 1.40pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: T.Doedee, R.Thilthorpe

Out: W.Hamill (concussion), E.Himmelberg (omitted), B.Davis (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: B.Davis (replaced W.Hamill in the second quarter)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: B.McKay, B.Cunnington, J.Archer

Out: H.Greenwood (omitted), J.Horne-Francis (omitted), J.Walker (omitted), F.Perez (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: F.Perez (unused)

Gold Coast v Geelong at Metricon Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: S.Day, S.Flanders

Out: J.Sharp (omitted), N.Holman (injured), R.Atkins (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: R.Atkins (unused)

GEELONG

In: P.Dangerfield, J.Selwood, M.Blicavs, G.Rohan

Out: L.Dahlhaus (omitted), M.Duncan (managed), I.Smith (managed), M.O'Connor (managed), J.Ceglar (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: J.Ceglar (unused)

Melbourne v Carlton at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: Nil

Out: J.Harmes (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: J.Harmes (unused)

CARLTON

In: M.Pittonet, L.Stocker

Out: W.Setterfield (omitted), T.De Koning (omitted), P.Dow (omitted)

Last week's sub: C.Durdin (replaced J.Martin in the fourth quarter)

Fremantle v West Coast at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: S.Switkowski

Out: M.Taberner (calf), L.Henry (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: L.Henry (replaced M.Taberner in the third quarter)

WEST COAST

In: H.Dixon, J.Nelson, J.Rotham

Out: B.Williams (omitted), T.Kelly (suspension), J.Kennedy (managed), W.Rioli (personal reason)

Last week's sub: R.Bazzo (unused)

Sunday, August 14

Richmond v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: S.Edwards

Out: J.Ross (omitted), J.Castagna (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Castagna (replaced N.Vlastuin in the third quarter)

HAWTHORN

In: L.Shiels

Out: C.Macdonald (managed), S.Butler (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Blanck (unused)

Sydney v Collingwood at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: None

Out: B.Ronke (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: B.Ronke (unused)

COLLINGWOOD

In: None

Out: T.Bianco (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: T.Bianco (replaced W.Hoskin-Elliott in the third quarter)

Essendon v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: D.Shiel, J.Caldwell, N.Bryan

Out: B.Hobbs (omitted), H.Jones (omitted), J.Stewart (foot), W.Snelling (hamstring)

Last week's sub: M.D'Ambrosio (unused)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: M.Georgiades, T.Marshall

Out: T.McKenzie (omitted), R.Gray (managed), B.Teakle (omitted)

Last week's sub: R.Bonner (unused)