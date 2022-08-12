CARLTON is not satisfied with its season as it attempts to ride the wave of the Patrick Cripps verdict into a drought-breaking finals appearance.

The Blues were boosted when captain Cripps' two-game suspension was overturned during a marathon appeals hearing on Thursday night.

Carlton (12-8) is clinging onto its position in the top-eight and had been preparing to be without its star midfielder for crunch games against reigning premiers Melbourne and in-form rivals Collingwood.

However, Cripps will lead the Blues out onto the MCG on Saturday against the Demons, who are coming off a shock loss against the Magpies.

Carlton coach Michael Voss said Cripps had been "amazing" in handling the uncertainty of the situation after he was charged with rough conduct against Brisbane Lions utility Callum Ah Chee.

"I’m sure he’s pretty grateful we’ve been able to see it through right to the end and we get the benefit of it," Voss said on Friday.

Carlton needs to win one of its final two home-and-away games to secure a first finals appearance since 2013.

Cripps' involvement against Melbourne will help a Blues midfield already missing George Hewett (back) and Matt Kennedy (jaw).

Carlton's Matthew Kennedy is helped from the field against Adelaide in R20, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Full-forward Harry McKay declared on Monday night he would still consider the season a success even if the Blues did not make finals.

The Blues have spent the entire season inside the top-eight but could fall out in round 23 if they lose both their games and other results go against them.

"I've said from the start, I've never put a limit on this group," Voss said on Friday.

"There's some things I'm enormously proud of what we've achieved this year.

"But that doesn't leave us satisfied, we feel like we've got more left in the tank and we want to have a say in what's left."

Carlton has recalled ruckman Marc Pittonet at the expense of young big man Tom De Koning.

Melbourne has gone 4-6 since opening the season with 10 straight wins to be no guarantee of finishing inside the top-four.

But the Demons are sticking with the same team that lost against the Magpies last Friday night.

Melbourne dominated Collingwood in most key areas - inside-50s, clearances - except for the scoreboard as the Magpies closed out another nail-biting contest.