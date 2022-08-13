WESTERN Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has heaped praise on Marcus Bontempelli, revealing the star midfielder fought through an adductor injury to play an all-important role in their five-point win over Greater Western Sydney on Saturday afternoon.

With their season on the line, Bontempelli stood up in the final quarter by registering a team-high ten disposals (at 90 per cent efficiency) to go with four marks and two inside 50s as the Dogs reversed a four-point three-quarter time deficit to keep their finals hopes alive.

Beveridge disclosed post-game that he'd had a meeting with Bontempelli and the club's head of sports medicine, Chris Bell, on Friday regarding his status for the game, with the captain assuring the Bulldogs coach he would be right to play.

Highlights: Western Bulldogs v GWS The Bulldogs and Giants clash in round 22

"He finished the game alright, didn't he? Which is huge for him because he's struggling a little bit with a niggle or two," Beveridge said.

"My approach to that and my philosophy around anyone who's going to be inconvenienced or compromised in their scope to cover ground just doesn't play. Doesn't matter whether it's Marcus or a second- or third- gamer. If you can't play your role to the letter then you shouldn't be playing.

"Quite transparently, I had Marcus and Chrissy Bell in my office yesterday ... he's got a bit of an adductor thing going on and (we discussed) whether or not that was going to inhibit him. Both Marcus and Chris were sure he would get through the game and Marcus reassured me that it wouldn't inhibit him.

"But look, he's not 100 per cent. I don't think many players at this point in time (of the season) are absolutely running totally on top of the ground. But I think he pushed through a bit of discomfort today ... but when it mattered in that last quarter, he really stood up for us."

As a result of their fourth-quarter fightback, the Bulldogs are still a chance of playing finals football for a fourth straight year, but they will need other results to go their way along with a win over Hawthorn in their final game of the season next Sunday.

Beveridge praised the character of his side after they fought off a staunch challenge from the Giants, who despite being in third last on the ladder gave their rivals an almighty scare.

Last two mins: Dogs hang on in see-sawing affair to edge Giants Enjoy the thrilling final moments between the Bulldogs and Giants at Marvel Stadium

"Tough contest: two words, quite appropriate," Beveridge said.

"To their credit, they really gave that ... and it was a lot of collision balls and a war of attrition in the end. (There are) a few bloodied heads and bruised and battered bodies at the end of the game.

"So they did that and they played a pretty miserly sort of shutdown defence, which worked for most of the game. And so it was going to be a game of inches.

"The way the boys ... dug in and showed some real character - I think we kept them goalless in that last quarter.

"It was obviously a really important win in the scheme of things, but a challenging day."

When asked if his side could "shake things up" if they snuck into the eight after the final round, Beveridge remained coy, believing his side still needs to "earn the right" before focusing on a potential finals appearance.

Marcus Bontempelli evades Sam Reid in the Western Bulldogs's win over the GWS Giants in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"We are where we are, in the environment of an even competition where many teams can challenge anyone," Beveridge said.

"If we manage to get lucky, then we'll have a twinkling in our eye. But right now, we've got an appreciation that we haven't earned that right.

"We're not that emotional about it. We've accepted that we haven't quite been consistent or good enough at this point in time.

Full post-match, R22: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round 22's match against GWS

"Ultimately, if you are 12-10 and that's good enough to get you a look then we'll acknowledge that and come together and see what we can do. But Hawthorn is going to be a big challenge."

Giants interim coach Mark McVeigh was pleased with his side's effort, particularly their performance in the third quarter, despite the club ostensibly playing just for pride at this stage of the season.

"I thought it was to be expected, really, with the history of the two teams," McVeigh said.

Full post-match, R22: Giants Watch GWS's press conference after round 22's match against Western Bulldogs

"I think they value this match-up on both sides and I think (for) our players, it was a really good week in regards to being up and about for it, even though the season would say that we don't have a hell of a lot to play for in regards to finals and they do.

"I wasn't surprised with the way it ebbed and flowed and in the end, they had a period there of about four minutes where they scored three quick goals, which put a heap of pressure on us. Then you're chasing the scoreboard.

"But I was extremely proud with our effort to get back ... (and) you could argue we had some chances to win the game. We didn't quite execute those, but I wasn't surprised with how it panned out in the end, really."

Riccardi rolls through ripper as Giants get started Jake Riccardi snaps through this brilliant goal to get his side going midway through the first term

McVeigh confirmed young midfielder Tanner Bruhn will miss the final game of the season after entering concussion protocols following a heavy bump from Zaine Cordy in the final quarter, while Lachlan Keeffe was subbed out of the contest with "groin soreness".

The Giants, however, should regain Tim Taranto and James Peatling for the clash with Fremantle at Manuka Oval next Saturday.