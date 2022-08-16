WHO IS a chance to play in round 23?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the R23 ins and outs. Check it out.

Medium forward Lachlan Gollant is the ideal replacement this week for injured goalkicker Shane McAdam, who suffered a hamstring injury against North Melbourne. Gollant booted five goals in the SANFL, with young small forward Tariek Newchurch kicking 3.3 to push his case to debut. Wayne Milera was a late withdrawal against the Kangaroos with back soreness but will push to return this week. Midfielders Jackson Hately (31 disposals, six clearances and a goal) and Matt Crouch (30 and seven clearances) were both prominent in the SANFL.

R22 medical substitute: Ben Davis (replaced Shane McAdam)

Verdict: Gollant for McAdam. – Nathan Schmook

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Athletic Gollant makes it three Lachlan Gollant showed off his athletic prowess with this incredible mid-air finish

The Lions have won four of their past five matches ahead of Friday night's top-four shootout against Melbourne. With most of the team in strong form, there's not a lot of need for change, particularly with confirmation that defender Marcus Adams and wingman Callum Ah Chee will both miss a second straight match with concussion. Kai Lohmann is continuing to press his claim for a recall to the seniors with 25 disposals and three goals in the VFL at the weekend. Deven Robertson was also impressive.

R22 medical substitute: Ryan Lester (unused)

Verdict: Adams for Jack Payne and Ah Chee for Jaxon Prior if they pass protocols. If not, unchanged. – Michael Whiting

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R21: Kai Lohmann highlights Enjoy Kai Lohmann's standout VFL performance for the Lions

The Blues will consider rolling the dice on Zac Williams for Sunday's do-or-die clash with the Magpies, despite the fact he hasn't played in more than three months due to a high-grade calf injury. Adam Cerra should also return from a minor adductor issue, having only just missed out on featuring in last week's last-gasp defeat to the Demons. He was replaced by Will Setterfield, who performed strongly in a midfield role and is expected to retain his place. So, how do the Blues accommodate for both? Could defensive duo Jack Newnes and Liam Stocker miss out, with Sam Docherty potentially returning to half-back? Or, could Lochie O'Brien be withdrawn allowing for Setterfield to play on a wing? Those are the big questions for Michael Voss to consider.

R22 medical substitute: Paddy Dow (unused)

Verdict: Cerra and Williams to replace Newnes and Stocker, with Docherty returning to the backline. – Riley Beveridge

Adam Cerra in action during round five, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood is hopeful Jordan De Goey will return for Sunday's crucial game against Carlton after he was a late out at the SCG due to a hip flexor injury. Finlay Macrae has only played one game this year – round nine as the medi-sub – but couldn't have done much more in recent weeks. Macrae gathered 29 touches, eight clearances and two goals against Sydney's VFL side on Sunday. Caleb Poulter and Trey Ruscoe also made an impact in that game. Ollie Henry was in the 26-man squad and should come under consideration, despite a quiet game at the SCG. The former first-round pick had kicked 10 goals in the previous three games after being squeezed out of Craig McRae's side.

R22 medical substitute: Callum Brown (replaced Jack Ginnivan)

Verdict: De Goey to return for Jack Ginnivan. – Josh Gabelich

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R21: Finlay Macrae highlights Enjoy Finlay Macrae's standout VFL performance for the Pies

An embarrassing loss to Port Adelaide was followed by a tumultuous start to the week for Essendon. Few players are safe after the 84-point thrashing and the Bombers should make at least a couple of changes, having already made positional switches during the defeat to the Power. Nick Bryan (five disposals, 14 hitouts) struggled to have an impact after being recalled, although the young ruckman was one of six Dons who had fewer than 10 touches. Be it a farewell appearance or not, Michael Hurley should play his first AFL game since round 18, 2020, after getting through another VFL outing, this time while mostly playing down back, although his flexibility gives the Bombers greater options. Jye Menzie (20 disposals and two goals) kicked the match-winner at the lower level to cap an impressive performance, while Ben Hobbs was an unused medi-sub in the AFL.



R22 medical substitute: Ben Hobbs (unused)



Verdict: Hurley, Hobbs and Menzie to come in for Bryan, Jake Kelly and Nick Hind, with the latter taking a spot as the medi-sub. – Dejan Kalinic

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R21: Jye Menzie highlights Enjoy Jye Menzie's standout VFL performance for the Bombers

The Dockers may need to get creative in assembling some tall forward targets if Rory Lobb isn't fit and joins Matt Taberner on the sidelines. Their options start with captain Nat Fyfe, who has targeted this game against Greater Western Sydney to return from a hamstring injury and may come straight in as a marking target. Young tall Jye Amiss would ideally keep building in the WAFL after a kidney injury, but he has the talent to step up and is also an option. Ruckman Lloyd Meek could come in and support Sean Darcy, removing the need for swingman Griffin Logue to play in the ruck. Sam Sturt booted 1.3 in the WAFL and can play tall or small and is starting to impress, with Bailey Banfield an option for promotion from medi-sub duties. Josh Treacy is unavailable as he recovers from a viral illness.

R22 medical substitute: Bailey Banfield (replaced Rory Lobb)

Verdict: Fyfe and Meek for Lobb and Tucker, who moves to medical substitute. – Nathan Schmook

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Freakish Fyfe one of the heroes at Marvel with three Dockers skipper Nat Fyfe plays a pivotal role in his side's impressive win with three goals and a host of strong marks

Star forward Jeremy Cameron has been ruled out, but Mitch Duncan and Isaac Smith are both set to return for Patrick Dangerfield's 300th game this Saturday at GMHBA Stadium. Shaun Higgins is pushing for a return to the senior side after a strong fortnight in the VFL following minor knee surgery. Esava Ratugolea is also building a case after moving down back in the reserves. Quinton Narkle was also strong, while Jon Ceglar is a chance to come in for Rhys Stanley if he exits concussion protocols.

R22 medical substitute: Mark O'Connor (replaced Rhys Stanley)

Verdict: Duncan, Smith and Ceglar in, with Stanley, O'Connor and Cameron going out of the side. – Josh Gabelich

Jed Bews and Jeremy Cameron during Geelong's win over Gold Coast in R22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Suns will need someone to replace Sam Day for its match against North Melbourne after the veteran injured his knee at the weekend. Josh Corbett (four goals) and Chris Burgess (three) continued fine VFL seasons with match-shaping performances in a win over Southport. Izak Rankine (shoulder) is battling injury and will be tested later in the week, and with Nick Holman (back) not coming back, it opens the door for either Oleg Markov to come in – pushing Darcy Macpherson from defence to forward – or possibly Alex Sexton or Hewago Oea.

R22 medical substitute: Jeremy Sharp (replaced Sam Day)

Verdict: Burgess to come in for Day and Markov for Rankine if he doesn't overcome his injury, pushing Macpherson to the small forward role. – Michael Whiting

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Suns' disaster as Rankine goes down Izak Rankine had to be helped off the ground following this contest in the fourth term

There'll be a few changes for the Giants' final round against Fremantle with Lachie Keeffe (groin) and Tanner Bruhn (concussion) both unavailable from the team that narrowly lost to the Western Bulldogs. Tim Taranto and James Peatling just have to tick off the final stages of their concussion protocols to be considered, while Braydon Preuss has a final test for a shoulder niggle.

R22 medical substitute: Xavier O'Halloran (replaced Lachie Keeffe)

Verdict: Peatling in for Bruhn and Taranto for Keeffe. The Giants have enough tall options to not need another to cover Keeffe. – Michael Whiting

Tim Taranto in action for Greater Western Sydney against Collingwood in round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Daniel Howe continued his dominant form at VFL level with another 29 disposals and four clearances for Box Hill. Max Lynch might also be considered again at senior level for the first time since suffering a concussion in round 10. The ruckman finished with 22 hitouts, 17 disposals and a goal against Geelong. Connor Macdonald was managed and could return for the final game of the season. Jack Saunders may also be in contention for a debut after being named in the squad on Sunday. The South Australian gathered 25 disposals, 11 marks and a goal for Box Hill on Saturday.

R22 medical substitute: Connor Macdonald (unused)

Verdict: Macdonald to return and don't rule out Jack Saunders for a debut. Jai Serong to make way. – Josh Gabelich

Copy link Link copied to clipboard MacDonald delights Hawks fans with soccer sealer Connor MacDonald kicks a clever goal out of the air to cap off great win

The Demons stuck with an unchanged lineup for last weekend's victory over the Blues and were rewarded with a thrilling victory. Could we expect a similar strategy for Friday night's pivotal encounter against the Lions, where the side's top-four hopes are on the line? James Harmes won 35 disposals and laid seven tackles in the VFL over the weekend, while Jake Bowey (23 disposals, one goal) and Sam Weideman (23 disposals, six marks) were also strong. But expect Simon Goodwin to favour continuity once again.

R22 medical substitute: James Harmes (unused)

Verdict: Unchanged. – Riley Beveridge

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Pickett's incredible clutch goal steals victory Kysaiah Pickett snaps a brilliant goal in the dying seconds to break Blues' hearts

The Kangaroos will have some decisions to make for Saturday's final game of the year against the Suns. Expect all three of Jed Anderson (concussion), Jaidyn Stephenson (back) and Jack Ziebell (shoulder) to go out of the team, while Todd Goldstein (ankle) is also in doubt. But there are hopes that Paul Curtis (shoulder) should play. Hugh Greenwood was the sub last weekend and is a chance of returning to the starting 22. Meanwhile, youngsters Jason Horne-Francis (29 disposals, one goal), Tarryn Thomas (29 disposals, three goals) and Flynn Perez (27 disposals, seven marks) were all strong at VFL level. Charlie Comben (three goals, six marks) was also impressive and could provide a unique forward-ruck option if called upon. Eddie Ford would have been a chance to earn a recall, but he will be forced to serve a one-match VFL suspension after a striking charge at reserves level.

R22 medical substitute: Hugh Greenwood (replaced Jack Ziebell)

Verdict: Depending on late fitness tests, Thomas, Perez, Horne-Francis and Comben to replace Anderson, Stephenson, Ziebell and Goldstein. – Riley Beveridge

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R21: Jason Horne-Francis highlights Enjoy Jason Horne-Francis' standout VFL performance for the Roos

Champion forward Robbie Gray will return after being managed last week to play the final game of his glittering career, fittingly in a Showdown. His inclusion could be the only change for the Power, who slammed on nine final-quarter goals to thrash Essendon in round 22. Ruck/forward Jeremy Finlayson escaped suspension for a dangerous tackle and will be available. Sam Mayes put a complete game together in the SANFL with 36 disposals, one goal, nine marks and five clearances. Defender Trent McKenzie had 22 and 11 rebound 50s if changes are made in the backline.

R22 medical substitute: Jackson Mead (unused)

Verdict: Gray for McEntee. – Nathan Schmook

Robbie Gray in action against St Kilda in round seven, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Richmond had a comprehensive victory over Hawthorn, and it's close to impossible to find any weak links in the performance. Jack Graham will miss a handful of weeks with a foot injury, and substitute Jason Castagna is the perfect positional replacement at half-forward. The VFL side had a bye last weekend. – Sarah Black

R22 medical substitute: Jason Castagna (replaced Jack Graham)

Verdict: Castagna for Graham. – Sarah Black

Richmond's Jason Castagna kicks a goal against Hawthorn at the MCG on August 14, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Dan Hannebery is a chance to return from an ankle injury if he proves his fitness after missing last Friday night's loss to Brisbane. Josh Battle will also need to prove his fitness on Thursday. Jack Bytel hasn’t played a senior game this year after playing 13 last year, but should be in contention after amassing 29 disposals, 14 clearances and 10 tackles in the VFL. Ryan Byrnes (26 disposals, nine tackles and seven clearances) and Tom Campbell (42 hitouts, 22 touches and 11 clearances) were both impressive for Sandringham after being senior emergencies.

R22 medical substitute: Zak Jones (replaced Jimmy Webster)

Verdict: Hannebery and Battle in for Webster and Cooper Sharman. – Josh Gabelich

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Hannebery kicks feel-good ripper in comeback special Fortune favours Dan Hannebery who marks his return to senior footy with this brilliant bouncing finish

With six wins in succession and no fresh injuries, it's pretty hard to crack into this Swans team. Peter Ladhams (32 disposals and 28 hitouts) continued pressing his case with an immense performance in the VFL, while Angus Sheldrick and Harry Cunningham did likewise. It's hard to see John Longmire tinkering with his current chemistry ahead of playing St Kilda when a win guarantees Sydney a top-four position – and perhaps top-two.



R22 medical substitute: Braeden Campbell (unused)

Verdict: Unchanged. – Michael Whiting

Sydney's Peter Ladhams in action in the VFL at Arden Street Ground on August 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Eagles will get midfield reinforcements for their final round trip to Geelong, with Tim Kelly and Jai Culley both available after serving suspensions. Kelly is an automatic inclusion, while Culley showed enough in his three games to suggest the Eagles would want to get more experience into him. Premiership forward Willie Rioli attended his father's funeral last week but has returned to play the final round. Isaiah Winder continues to impress in the midfield at WAFL level and had 30 disposals to put his name forward. If Nic Naitanui needs to be managed with knee soreness, Bailey Williams is the next man in and had 22 disposals and 26 hitouts in the WAFL. Jackson Nelson played an admirable run-with role against the Dockers, but midfield inclusions might cost him his spot if the Eagles don't want to run with a similar role against the Cats. Jamaine Jones (back) and Jake Waterman (knee) are in doubt.

R22 medical substitute: Greg Clark (replaced Jamaine Jones in the third quarter)

Verdict: Kelly, Culley, Rioli and Williams for Jones, Nelson, Waterman and Naitanui. – Nathan Schmook

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Kelly coolly converts a sizzling dribbler Tim Kelly kicks a beautiful dribbling goal on the run

The Dogs head into round 23 needing to win over Hawthorn and then hope Collingwood accounts for Carlton. There’s some big calls to be made at the selection table, including if Jason Johannisen is passed fit after his recent ankle injury. He has to get through training this week. Riley Garcia, Josh Schache and Alex Keath were emergencies last round so will be in the mix while Roarke Smith could also break into the starting 22, with Toby McLean another who is a possibility.

R22 medical substitute: Roarke Smith (unused)

Verdict: Unchanged. – Cal Twomey