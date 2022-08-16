THE LATEST on Jeremy Cameron, Jordan De Goey, Nat Fyfe and more.

Check out your club's injury updates after round 22.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Luke Brown Knee Season Will Hamill Concussion Season Shane McAdam Hamstring Season Andrew McPherson Knee Season Wayne Milera Back Test Josh Rachele Hip Season Paul Seedsman Concussion Season Rory Sloane Knee Season Updated: August 16, 2022

Early prognosis

Scans on Monday confirmed McAdam had suffered a hamstring strain in the final quarter against North Melbourne, ruling him out for the final round. Milera will be tested at training this week after a back complaint, with the Crows hopeful he'll be able to complete training on Wednesday. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marcus Adams Concussion TBC Callum Ah Chee Concussion TBC Tom Berry Shoulder Season Blake Coleman Concussion TBC Carter Michael Shoulder Season Connor McFadyen Knee TBC Ely Smith Hand TBC Updated: August 16, 2022

Early prognosis

The club has ruled Ah Chee and Adams out of Friday night's match against Melbourne, with both failing to improve enough from their concussion symptoms. Ah Chee did some light running on Tuesday, while Adams was not at the club. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Boyd Foot 1-2 weeks Adam Cerra Adductor Test David Cuningham Knee TBC Ed Curnow Hamstring 1-2 weeks George Hewett Back 1-2 weeks Josh Honey Calf Test Matt Kennedy Jaw Season Oscar McDonald Back Season Alex Mirkov Knee 1 week Nic Newman Knee 1-2 weeks Luke Parks Foot Season Sam Philp Foot Season Zac Williams Calf Test Updated: August 16, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues will give both Cerra and Williams every chance to play in this weekend's do-or-die clash with the Pies. Should they win that, expect Boyd, Hewett and Newman to put their hands up for September returns. However, Kennedy will miss the remainder of the season. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Groin TBC Charlie Dean Foot Season Jordan De Goey Hip flexor Test Jack Ginnivan Hamstring TBC Brodie Grundy Ankle Season Nathan Kreuger Shoulder Season Reef McInnes Shoulder Season Tom Wilson Back Season Updated: August 16, 2022

Early prognosis

De Goey was a massive late out ahead of Sunday’s game against Sydney with a hip injury. The Magpies are hopeful he will be available for this weekend’s game against Carlton, but won’t take any risks ahead of the first final. Ginnivan was subbed out of the game with a hamstring and is set to face a race against the clock between now and then. Adams will need every day between now and Collingwood’s first final to overcome a groin injury. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nik Cox Ankle Season Will Snelling Hamstring 1 week James Stewart Foot TBC Tex Wanganeen Foot Season Updated: August 16, 2022

Early prognosis

Stewart was the fresh injury concern for the Bombers last week, although there are still no details around his foot injury. Dylan Shiel and Jye Caldwell returned against Port Adelaide. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nat Fyfe Hamstring Test Rory Lobb Chest/Shoulder Test Joel Hamling Calf Test Matt Taberner Calf TBA Josh Treacy Illness TBA Nathan Wilson H&S Protocols Test Updated: August 16, 2022

Early prognosis

Fyfe needs to get through training on Wednesday to prove his fitness and be available against Greater Western Sydney. Lobb remains sore and has re-aggravated an existing shoulder injury. Treacy has been battling a non-COVID related viral illness and is working back to fitness, ruling him out this week. Taberner will also be unavailable at least this week with his calf issue. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jeremy Cameron Hamstring 2-3 weeks Jon Ceglar Concussion Test Mitch Duncan Managed Test Flynn Kroeger Knee Season Shannon Neale Concussion Test Rhys Stanley Adductor 2-3 weeks Cooper Stephens Hip Test Cooper Whyte Groin Season Updated: August 16, 2022

Early prognosis

Geelong has been dealt a major blow ahead of September with superstar forward Cameron ruled out of the game this weekend and now facing a race against the clock to be fit in time for the first final due to a minor hamstring strain. Stanley is also facing a similar timeline after suffering an adductor strain at Metricon Stadium. Ceglar could return if he exits concussion protocols this week. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Rory Atkins Concussion Season Charlie Ballard Knee Season Connor Budarick Knee Season Sam Day Knee Season Nick Holman Back Season Joel Jeffrey Knee Season Ben King Knee Season Wil Powell Ankle Season Bodhi Uwland Back Season Lachie Weller Knee Season Updated: August 16, 2022

Early prognosis

More setbacks for the Suns with Holman and Atkins unavailable for the final round against North Melbourne. Holman could possibly play at a pinch, but the club wants to take no risks with its hard-as-nails small forward. No confirmation yet, but Gold Coast suspects Day has injured the meniscus in his knee. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Angwin Leg Season Jarrod Brander Hamstring Season Tanner Bruhn Concussion Season Jack Buckley Knee Season Finn Callaghan Foot Season Brent Daniels Hamstring Season Phil Davis Hamstring Season Josh Fahey Shoulder Season Matt Flynn Ankle Season Toby Greene Thumb Season Connor Idun Foot Season Lachlan Keeffe Groin Season James Peatling Concussion Test Braydon Preuss Shoulder Test Tim Taranto Concussion Test Jacob Wehr Calf Season Updated: August 16, 2022

Early prognosis

The good news is Taranto and Peatling should return if they tick the final stages of their concussion testing off this week. But as has been almost a weekly occurrence for the Giants in 2022, they lose a couple more players from the weekend with Keeffe and Bruhn to miss the final round against Fremantle. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lachlan Bramble Back Season Tyler Brockman Shoulder Season Connor Downie Hamstring Season Sam Frost Knee Season Changkuoth Jiath Wrist Season Mitch Lewis Knee Season Seamus Mitchell Ankle Season Josh Morris Shoulder Season Tom Phillips Knee Season Ned Reeves Shoulder Season Chad Wingard Hamstring/finger Season James Worpel Shoulder Season Updated: August 16, 2022

Early prognosis

Hawthorn has had a long list of players ruled out for the remainder of the season for some time now. The Hawks put a line through Lewis and Jiath late last week after impressive seasons at Waverley Park, as well as Phillips who has struggled in his second season at Hawthorn. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom McDonald Ankle 2-3 weeks Andy Moniz-Wakefield Groin 1-2 weeks Fraser Rosman Hamstring 1 week Updated: August 16, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons are hopeful McDonald will reintegrate back into full training during the pre-finals bye, giving him every chance of returning ahead of September. Deakyn Smith made his comeback from a jaw injury through the VFL last weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Anderson Concussion Season Miller Bergman Shoulder Season Paul Curtis Shoulder Test Eddie Ford Suspension 1 match Todd Goldstein Ankle Test Will Phillips Illness Season Jared Polec Foot Season Jayden Stephenson Back Season Tristan Xerri Shoulder Season Jack Ziebell Shoulder Season Updated: August 16, 2022

Early prognosis

With just one match remaining, it's season over for Anderson after entering the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols. Stephenson and Ziebell also won't feature in round 23 after failing to finish last week's match, while Goldstein is another in doubt. But Curtis should play after recovering well. Ford will serve a suspension at VFL level, therefore won't be able to play against the Suns. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Clurey Knee Season Lachie Jones Hamstring Season Scott Lycett Shoulder TBC Jake Pasini Knee Season Updated: August 16, 2022

Early prognosis

There were no fresh injuries for the Power on the weekend, with Clurey undergoing a clean-out of his right knee that has ended his campaign. Jones faces an extended period of rehabilitation after re-injuring his hamstring tendon, undergoing surgery with a view to being ready to start pre-season. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER Thomson Dow Concussion Test Shane Edwards Ankle Test Jack Graham Foot 2-3 weeks Dylan Grimes Hamstring 3-4 weeks Dustin Martin Hamstring 2-3 weeks Updated: August 16, 2022

Early prognosis

Graham has been managing a "turf toe-type injury" this season and it flared up against Hawthorn. Scans have shown a minor stress reaction in his foot, and he's set to be a test for the first final. Edwards should play this week after tweaking his ankle, while Martin is progressing well and is hopeful for the elimination final. Grimes has definitely been ruled out of the first final. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Adams Back Season Josh Battle Cork Test Jack Billings Back Season Nick Coffield ACL Season Jade Gresham Knee Season Dan Hannebery Ankle Test Jack Hayes Knee Season Tom Highmore Hand Test Daniel McKenzie Calf Test Paddy Ryder Calf Season Jimmy Webster Hamstring Season Updated: August 16, 2022

Early prognosis

After being cleared of a season-ending ankle injury last week, Hannebery is a chance to return for Sunday's game against Sydney, which looms as the final game of the Saints' campaign. Battle will also need to pass a fitness test on Thursday. Webster hurt his hamstring against Brisbane last Friday night and has been ruled out. Billings is done for the season with a back injury. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Kennedy Hamstring TBC Lewis Melican Hamstring 2 weeks Sam Naismith Knee Season Colin O'Riordan Hip TBC Marc Sheather Ankle TBC Updated: August 16, 2022

Early prognosis

The Swans keep soldiering on with not a lot of concerns. Kennedy will continue training in the hope of being available late in the finals series, while Melican's issue is just low-grade and he's expected to be available around the start of the finals campaign. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Foot Inactive Campbell Chesser Ankle Inactive Tom Cole Ankle Inactive Luke Edwards Groin Inactive Callum Jamieson Groin Season Jamaine Jones Back Test Tom Joyce Ankle Season Jeremy McGovern Ribs Season Nic Naitanui Knee Test Jack Petruccelle Hamstring Season Dom Sheed Shins Season Connor West Wrist Season Elliot Yeo Calf Season Updated: August 16, 2022

Early prognosis

Jones suffered back spasms during the Derby against Fremantle and has had a light start to the week, with a fitness test to come at main training. Naitanui is not 100 per cent and the Eagles will assess whether he is better off being managed for the final round of the season. Petruccelle and Yeo have both fallen short in their bids to return for the trip to Geelong, while Andrew Gaff and Jake Waterman have clouds over them this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dom Bedendo Knee 1-2 weeks Hayden Crozier Ankle Test Jason Johannisen Ankle Test Buku Khamis Concussion Test Charlie Parker Hamstring 1-2 weeks Anthony Scott Concussion Test Mitch Wallis Foot Season Updated: August 16, 2022

Early prognosis

The Dogs will decide this week whether Johannisen has done enough to return from his ankle injury suffered at training a fortnight ago. He will need to get through the week on the track to be available for the crunch game against Hawthorn. Khamis completed a training session over the weekend after a head knock in the VFL last week and will train this week. – Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list