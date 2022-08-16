THE LATEST on Jeremy Cameron, Jordan De Goey, Nat Fyfe and more.

Check out your club's injury updates after round 22.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Luke Brown  Knee  Season
 Will Hamill  Concussion  Season
 Shane McAdam  Hamstring  Season
 Andrew McPherson  Knee  Season
 Wayne Milera  Back  Test
 Josh Rachele  Hip  Season
 Paul Seedsman  Concussion  Season
 Rory Sloane  Knee  Season
Updated: August 16, 2022

Early prognosis

Scans on Monday confirmed McAdam had suffered a hamstring strain in the final quarter against North Melbourne, ruling him out for the final round. Milera will be tested at training this week after a back complaint, with the Crows hopeful he'll be able to complete training on Wednesday. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Marcus Adams  Concussion  TBC
 Callum Ah Chee  Concussion  TBC
 Tom Berry  Shoulder  Season
 Blake Coleman  Concussion  TBC
 Carter Michael  Shoulder  Season
 Connor McFadyen  Knee  TBC
 Ely Smith  Hand  TBC
Updated: August 16, 2022

Early prognosis

The club has ruled Ah Chee and Adams out of Friday night's match against Melbourne, with both failing to improve enough from their concussion symptoms. Ah Chee did some light running on Tuesday, while Adams was not at the club.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jordan Boyd  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Adam Cerra  Adductor  Test
 David Cuningham  Knee  TBC
 Ed Curnow  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 George Hewett  Back  1-2 weeks
 Josh Honey  Calf  Test
 Matt Kennedy  Jaw  Season
 Oscar McDonald  Back  Season
 Alex Mirkov  Knee  1 week
 Nic Newman  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Luke Parks  Foot  Season
 Sam Philp  Foot  Season
 Zac Williams  Calf  Test
Updated: August 16, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues will give both Cerra and Williams every chance to play in this weekend's do-or-die clash with the Pies. Should they win that, expect Boyd, Hewett and Newman to put their hands up for September returns. However, Kennedy will miss the remainder of the season.  Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Taylor Adams  Groin  TBC
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Season
 Jordan De Goey  Hip flexor  Test
 Jack Ginnivan  Hamstring  TBC
 Brodie Grundy  Ankle  Season
 Nathan Kreuger  Shoulder  Season
 Reef McInnes  Shoulder  Season
 Tom Wilson  Back  Season
Updated: August 16, 2022

Early prognosis

De Goey was a massive late out ahead of Sunday’s game against Sydney with a hip injury. The Magpies are hopeful he will be available for this weekend’s game against Carlton, but won’t take any risks ahead of the first final. Ginnivan was subbed out of the game with a hamstring and is set to face a race against the clock between now and then. Adams will need every day between now and Collingwood’s first final to overcome a groin injury. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nik Cox  Ankle  Season
 Will Snelling  Hamstring  1 week
 James Stewart  Foot  TBC
 Tex Wanganeen  Foot  Season
Updated: August 16, 2022

Early prognosis

Stewart was the fresh injury concern for the Bombers last week, although there are still no details around his foot injury. Dylan Shiel and Jye Caldwell returned against Port Adelaide. Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nat Fyfe  Hamstring  Test
 Rory Lobb  Chest/Shoulder  Test
 Joel Hamling  Calf  Test
 Matt Taberner  Calf  TBA
 Josh Treacy  Illness  TBA
 Nathan Wilson  H&S Protocols  Test
Updated: August 16, 2022

Early prognosis

Fyfe needs to get through training on Wednesday to prove his fitness and be available against Greater Western Sydney. Lobb remains sore and has re-aggravated an existing shoulder injury. Treacy has been battling a non-COVID related viral illness and is working back to fitness, ruling him out this week. Taberner will also be unavailable at least this week with his calf issue. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jeremy Cameron  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Jon Ceglar  Concussion  Test
 Mitch Duncan  Managed  Test
 Flynn Kroeger  Knee  Season
 Shannon Neale  Concussion  Test
 Rhys Stanley  Adductor  2-3 weeks
 Cooper Stephens  Hip  Test
 Cooper Whyte  Groin  Season
Updated: August 16, 2022

Early prognosis

Geelong has been dealt a major blow ahead of September with superstar forward Cameron ruled out of the game this weekend and now facing a race against the clock to be fit in time for the first final due to a minor hamstring strain. Stanley is also facing a similar timeline after suffering an adductor strain at Metricon Stadium. Ceglar could return if he exits concussion protocols this week. Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Rory Atkins  Concussion  Season
 Charlie Ballard  Knee  Season
 Connor Budarick  Knee  Season
 Sam Day  Knee  Season
 Nick Holman  Back   Season
 Joel Jeffrey  Knee  Season
 Ben King  Knee  Season
 Wil Powell  Ankle  Season
 Bodhi Uwland  Back  Season
 Lachie Weller  Knee  Season
Updated: August 16, 2022

Early prognosis

More setbacks for the Suns with Holman and Atkins unavailable for the final round against North Melbourne. Holman could possibly play at a pinch, but the club wants to take no risks with its hard-as-nails small forward. No confirmation yet, but Gold Coast suspects Day has injured the meniscus in his knee.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ryan Angwin  Leg  Season
 Jarrod Brander  Hamstring  Season
 Tanner Bruhn  Concussion  Season
 Jack Buckley  Knee  Season
 Finn Callaghan  Foot  Season
 Brent Daniels  Hamstring  Season
 Phil Davis  Hamstring   Season
 Josh Fahey  Shoulder  Season
 Matt Flynn  Ankle  Season
 Toby Greene  Thumb  Season
 Connor Idun  Foot  Season
 Lachlan Keeffe  Groin  Season
 James Peatling  Concussion  Test
 Braydon Preuss  Shoulder  Test
 Tim Taranto  Concussion  Test
 Jacob Wehr  Calf  Season
Updated: August 16, 2022

Early prognosis

The good news is Taranto and Peatling should return if they tick the final stages of their concussion testing off this week. But as has been almost a weekly occurrence for the Giants in 2022, they lose a couple more players from the weekend with Keeffe and Bruhn to miss the final round against Fremantle. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Lachlan Bramble  Back  Season
 Tyler Brockman  Shoulder  Season
 Connor Downie  Hamstring  Season
 Sam Frost  Knee  Season
 Changkuoth Jiath  Wrist  Season
 Mitch Lewis  Knee  Season
 Seamus Mitchell  Ankle  Season
 Josh Morris  Shoulder  Season
 Tom Phillips  Knee  Season
 Ned Reeves  Shoulder  Season
 Chad Wingard  Hamstring/finger  Season
 James Worpel  Shoulder  Season
Updated: August 16, 2022

Early prognosis

Hawthorn has had a long list of players ruled out for the remainder of the season for some time now. The Hawks put a line through Lewis and Jiath late last week after impressive seasons at Waverley Park, as well as Phillips who has struggled in his second season at Hawthorn. Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom McDonald  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Andy Moniz-Wakefield  Groin  1-2 weeks
 Fraser Rosman  Hamstring  1 week
Updated: August 16, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons are hopeful McDonald will reintegrate back into full training during the pre-finals bye, giving him every chance of returning ahead of September. Deakyn Smith made his comeback from a jaw injury through the VFL last weekend.  Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jed Anderson  Concussion  Season
 Miller Bergman  Shoulder  Season
 Paul Curtis  Shoulder  Test
 Eddie Ford  Suspension  1 match
 Todd Goldstein  Ankle  Test
 Will Phillips  Illness  Season
 Jared Polec  Foot  Season
 Jayden Stephenson  Back  Season
 Tristan Xerri  Shoulder  Season
 Jack Ziebell  Shoulder  Season
Updated: August 16, 2022

Early prognosis

With just one match remaining, it's season over for Anderson after entering the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols. Stephenson and Ziebell also won't feature in round 23 after failing to finish last week's match, while Goldstein is another in doubt. But Curtis should play after recovering well. Ford will serve a suspension at VFL level, therefore won't be able to play against the Suns. Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Clurey  Knee  Season
 Lachie Jones  Hamstring  Season
 Scott Lycett  Shoulder  TBC
 Jake Pasini  Knee  Season
Updated: August 16, 2022

Early prognosis

There were no fresh injuries for the Power on the weekend, with Clurey undergoing a clean-out of his right knee that has ended his campaign. Jones faces an extended period of rehabilitation after re-injuring his hamstring tendon, undergoing surgery with a view to being ready to start pre-season. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER     
 Thomson Dow  Concussion  Test
 Shane Edwards  Ankle  Test
 Jack Graham  Foot  2-3 weeks
 Dylan Grimes  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Dustin Martin  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
Updated: August 16, 2022

Early prognosis

Graham has been managing a "turf toe-type injury" this season and it flared up against Hawthorn. Scans have shown a minor stress reaction in his foot, and he's set to be a test for the first final. Edwards should play this week after tweaking his ankle, while Martin is progressing well and is hopeful for the elimination final. Grimes has definitely been ruled out of the first final. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Oscar Adams  Back  Season
 Josh Battle  Cork  Test
 Jack Billings  Back  Season
 Nick Coffield  ACL  Season
 Jade Gresham  Knee  Season
 Dan Hannebery  Ankle  Test
 Jack Hayes  Knee  Season
 Tom Highmore  Hand  Test
 Daniel McKenzie  Calf  Test
 Paddy Ryder  Calf  Season
 Jimmy Webster  Hamstring  Season
Updated: August 16, 2022

Early prognosis

After being cleared of a season-ending ankle injury last week, Hannebery is a chance to return for Sunday's game against Sydney, which looms as the final game of the Saints' campaign. Battle will also need to pass a fitness test on Thursday. Webster hurt his hamstring against Brisbane last Friday night and has been ruled out. Billings is done for the season with a back injury. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Kennedy  Hamstring  TBC
 Lewis Melican  Hamstring  2 weeks
 Sam Naismith  Knee  Season
 Colin O'Riordan  Hip  TBC
 Marc Sheather  Ankle  TBC
Updated: August 16, 2022

Early prognosis

The Swans keep soldiering on with not a lot of concerns. Kennedy will continue training in the hope of being available late in the finals series, while Melican's issue is just low-grade and he's expected to be available around the start of the finals campaign.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Oscar Allen  Foot  Inactive
 Campbell Chesser  Ankle  Inactive
 Tom Cole  Ankle  Inactive
 Luke Edwards  Groin  Inactive
 Callum Jamieson  Groin  Season
 Jamaine Jones  Back  Test
 Tom Joyce  Ankle  Season
 Jeremy McGovern  Ribs  Season
 Nic Naitanui  Knee  Test
 Jack Petruccelle  Hamstring  Season
 Dom Sheed  Shins  Season
 Connor West  Wrist  Season
 Elliot Yeo  Calf  Season
Updated: August 16, 2022

Early prognosis

Jones suffered back spasms during the Derby against Fremantle and has had a light start to the week, with a fitness test to come at main training. Naitanui is not 100 per cent and the Eagles will assess whether he is better off being managed for the final round of the season. Petruccelle and Yeo have both fallen short in their bids to return for the trip to Geelong, while Andrew Gaff and Jake Waterman have clouds over them this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Dom Bedendo  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Hayden Crozier  Ankle  Test
 Jason Johannisen  Ankle  Test
 Buku Khamis  Concussion  Test
 Charlie Parker  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Anthony Scott  Concussion  Test
 Mitch Wallis  Foot  Season
Updated: August 16, 2022

Early prognosis

The Dogs will decide this week whether Johannisen has done enough to return from his ankle injury suffered at training a fortnight ago. He will need to get through the week on the track to be available for the crunch game against Hawthorn. Khamis completed a training session over the weekend after a head knock in the VFL last week and will train this week.  Callum Twomey

