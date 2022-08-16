THE LATEST on Jeremy Cameron, Jordan De Goey, Nat Fyfe and more.
Check out your club's injury updates after round 22.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Luke Brown
|Knee
|Season
|Will Hamill
|Concussion
|Season
|Shane McAdam
|Hamstring
|Season
|Andrew McPherson
|Knee
|Season
|Wayne Milera
|Back
|Test
|Josh Rachele
|Hip
|Season
|Paul Seedsman
|Concussion
|Season
|Rory Sloane
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 16, 2022
Early prognosis
Scans on Monday confirmed McAdam had suffered a hamstring strain in the final quarter against North Melbourne, ruling him out for the final round. Milera will be tested at training this week after a back complaint, with the Crows hopeful he'll be able to complete training on Wednesday. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Marcus Adams
|Concussion
|TBC
|Callum Ah Chee
|Concussion
|TBC
|Tom Berry
|Shoulder
|Season
|Blake Coleman
|Concussion
|TBC
|Carter Michael
|Shoulder
|Season
|Connor McFadyen
|Knee
|TBC
|Ely Smith
|Hand
|TBC
|Updated: August 16, 2022
Early prognosis
The club has ruled Ah Chee and Adams out of Friday night's match against Melbourne, with both failing to improve enough from their concussion symptoms. Ah Chee did some light running on Tuesday, while Adams was not at the club. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan Boyd
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Adam Cerra
|Adductor
|Test
|David Cuningham
|Knee
|TBC
|Ed Curnow
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|George Hewett
|Back
|1-2 weeks
|Josh Honey
|Calf
|Test
|Matt Kennedy
|Jaw
|Season
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|Season
|Alex Mirkov
|Knee
|1 week
|Nic Newman
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Luke Parks
|Foot
|Season
|Sam Philp
|Foot
|Season
|Zac Williams
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: August 16, 2022
Early prognosis
The Blues will give both Cerra and Williams every chance to play in this weekend's do-or-die clash with the Pies. Should they win that, expect Boyd, Hewett and Newman to put their hands up for September returns. However, Kennedy will miss the remainder of the season. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Taylor Adams
|Groin
|TBC
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Jordan De Goey
|Hip flexor
|Test
|Jack Ginnivan
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Brodie Grundy
|Ankle
|Season
|Nathan Kreuger
|Shoulder
|Season
|Reef McInnes
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tom Wilson
|Back
|Season
|Updated: August 16, 2022
Early prognosis
De Goey was a massive late out ahead of Sunday’s game against Sydney with a hip injury. The Magpies are hopeful he will be available for this weekend’s game against Carlton, but won’t take any risks ahead of the first final. Ginnivan was subbed out of the game with a hamstring and is set to face a race against the clock between now and then. Adams will need every day between now and Collingwood’s first final to overcome a groin injury. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nik Cox
|Ankle
|Season
|Will Snelling
|Hamstring
|1 week
|James Stewart
|Foot
|TBC
|Tex Wanganeen
|Foot
|Season
|Updated: August 16, 2022
Early prognosis
Stewart was the fresh injury concern for the Bombers last week, although there are still no details around his foot injury. Dylan Shiel and Jye Caldwell returned against Port Adelaide. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nat Fyfe
|Hamstring
|Test
|Rory Lobb
|Chest/Shoulder
|Test
|Joel Hamling
|Calf
|Test
|Matt Taberner
|Calf
|TBA
|Josh Treacy
|Illness
|TBA
|Nathan Wilson
|H&S Protocols
|Test
|Updated: August 16, 2022
Early prognosis
Fyfe needs to get through training on Wednesday to prove his fitness and be available against Greater Western Sydney. Lobb remains sore and has re-aggravated an existing shoulder injury. Treacy has been battling a non-COVID related viral illness and is working back to fitness, ruling him out this week. Taberner will also be unavailable at least this week with his calf issue. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jeremy Cameron
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Jon Ceglar
|Concussion
|Test
|Mitch Duncan
|Managed
|Test
|Flynn Kroeger
|Knee
|Season
|Shannon Neale
|Concussion
|Test
|Rhys Stanley
|Adductor
|2-3 weeks
|Cooper Stephens
|Hip
|Test
|Cooper Whyte
|Groin
|Season
|Updated: August 16, 2022
Early prognosis
Geelong has been dealt a major blow ahead of September with superstar forward Cameron ruled out of the game this weekend and now facing a race against the clock to be fit in time for the first final due to a minor hamstring strain. Stanley is also facing a similar timeline after suffering an adductor strain at Metricon Stadium. Ceglar could return if he exits concussion protocols this week. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Rory Atkins
|Concussion
|Season
|Charlie Ballard
|Knee
|Season
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Day
|Knee
|Season
|Nick Holman
|Back
|Season
|Joel Jeffrey
|Knee
|Season
|Ben King
|Knee
|Season
|Wil Powell
|Ankle
|Season
|Bodhi Uwland
|Back
|Season
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 16, 2022
Early prognosis
More setbacks for the Suns with Holman and Atkins unavailable for the final round against North Melbourne. Holman could possibly play at a pinch, but the club wants to take no risks with its hard-as-nails small forward. No confirmation yet, but Gold Coast suspects Day has injured the meniscus in his knee. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ryan Angwin
|Leg
|Season
|Jarrod Brander
|Hamstring
|Season
|Tanner Bruhn
|Concussion
|Season
|Jack Buckley
|Knee
|Season
|Finn Callaghan
|Foot
|Season
|Brent Daniels
|Hamstring
|Season
|Phil Davis
|Hamstring
|Season
|Josh Fahey
|Shoulder
|Season
|Matt Flynn
|Ankle
|Season
|Toby Greene
|Thumb
|Season
|Connor Idun
|Foot
|Season
|Lachlan Keeffe
|Groin
|Season
|James Peatling
|Concussion
|Test
|Braydon Preuss
|Shoulder
|Test
|Tim Taranto
|Concussion
|Test
|Jacob Wehr
|Calf
|Season
|Updated: August 16, 2022
Early prognosis
The good news is Taranto and Peatling should return if they tick the final stages of their concussion testing off this week. But as has been almost a weekly occurrence for the Giants in 2022, they lose a couple more players from the weekend with Keeffe and Bruhn to miss the final round against Fremantle. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lachlan Bramble
|Back
|Season
|Tyler Brockman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Connor Downie
|Hamstring
|Season
|Sam Frost
|Knee
|Season
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Wrist
|Season
|Mitch Lewis
|Knee
|Season
|Seamus Mitchell
|Ankle
|Season
|Josh Morris
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tom Phillips
|Knee
|Season
|Ned Reeves
|Shoulder
|Season
|Chad Wingard
|Hamstring/finger
|Season
|James Worpel
|Shoulder
|Season
|Updated: August 16, 2022
Early prognosis
Hawthorn has had a long list of players ruled out for the remainder of the season for some time now. The Hawks put a line through Lewis and Jiath late last week after impressive seasons at Waverley Park, as well as Phillips who has struggled in his second season at Hawthorn. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom McDonald
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Andy Moniz-Wakefield
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Fraser Rosman
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Updated: August 16, 2022
Early prognosis
The Demons are hopeful McDonald will reintegrate back into full training during the pre-finals bye, giving him every chance of returning ahead of September. Deakyn Smith made his comeback from a jaw injury through the VFL last weekend. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jed Anderson
|Concussion
|Season
|Miller Bergman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Paul Curtis
|Shoulder
|Test
|Eddie Ford
|Suspension
|1 match
|Todd Goldstein
|Ankle
|Test
|Will Phillips
|Illness
|Season
|Jared Polec
|Foot
|Season
|Jayden Stephenson
|Back
|Season
|Tristan Xerri
|Shoulder
|Season
|Jack Ziebell
|Shoulder
|Season
|Updated: August 16, 2022
Early prognosis
With just one match remaining, it's season over for Anderson after entering the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols. Stephenson and Ziebell also won't feature in round 23 after failing to finish last week's match, while Goldstein is another in doubt. But Curtis should play after recovering well. Ford will serve a suspension at VFL level, therefore won't be able to play against the Suns. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Clurey
|Knee
|Season
|Lachie Jones
|Hamstring
|Season
|Scott Lycett
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Jake Pasini
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 16, 2022
Early prognosis
There were no fresh injuries for the Power on the weekend, with Clurey undergoing a clean-out of his right knee that has ended his campaign. Jones faces an extended period of rehabilitation after re-injuring his hamstring tendon, undergoing surgery with a view to being ready to start pre-season. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|Thomson Dow
|Concussion
|Test
|Shane Edwards
|Ankle
|Test
|Jack Graham
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Dylan Grimes
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Dustin Martin
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: August 16, 2022
Early prognosis
Graham has been managing a "turf toe-type injury" this season and it flared up against Hawthorn. Scans have shown a minor stress reaction in his foot, and he's set to be a test for the first final. Edwards should play this week after tweaking his ankle, while Martin is progressing well and is hopeful for the elimination final. Grimes has definitely been ruled out of the first final. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Adams
|Back
|Season
|Josh Battle
|Cork
|Test
|Jack Billings
|Back
|Season
|Nick Coffield
|ACL
|Season
|Jade Gresham
|Knee
|Season
|Dan Hannebery
|Ankle
|Test
|Jack Hayes
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Highmore
|Hand
|Test
|Daniel McKenzie
|Calf
|Test
|Paddy Ryder
|Calf
|Season
|Jimmy Webster
|Hamstring
|Season
|Updated: August 16, 2022
Early prognosis
After being cleared of a season-ending ankle injury last week, Hannebery is a chance to return for Sunday's game against Sydney, which looms as the final game of the Saints' campaign. Battle will also need to pass a fitness test on Thursday. Webster hurt his hamstring against Brisbane last Friday night and has been ruled out. Billings is done for the season with a back injury. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Kennedy
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Lewis Melican
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Sam Naismith
|Knee
|Season
|Colin O'Riordan
|Hip
|TBC
|Marc Sheather
|Ankle
|TBC
|Updated: August 16, 2022
Early prognosis
The Swans keep soldiering on with not a lot of concerns. Kennedy will continue training in the hope of being available late in the finals series, while Melican's issue is just low-grade and he's expected to be available around the start of the finals campaign. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Foot
|Inactive
|Campbell Chesser
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Tom Cole
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Luke Edwards
|Groin
|Inactive
|Callum Jamieson
|Groin
|Season
|Jamaine Jones
|Back
|Test
|Tom Joyce
|Ankle
|Season
|Jeremy McGovern
|Ribs
|Season
|Nic Naitanui
|Knee
|Test
|Jack Petruccelle
|Hamstring
|Season
|Dom Sheed
|Shins
|Season
|Connor West
|Wrist
|Season
|Elliot Yeo
|Calf
|Season
|Updated: August 16, 2022
Early prognosis
Jones suffered back spasms during the Derby against Fremantle and has had a light start to the week, with a fitness test to come at main training. Naitanui is not 100 per cent and the Eagles will assess whether he is better off being managed for the final round of the season. Petruccelle and Yeo have both fallen short in their bids to return for the trip to Geelong, while Andrew Gaff and Jake Waterman have clouds over them this week. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dom Bedendo
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Hayden Crozier
|Ankle
|Test
|Jason Johannisen
|Ankle
|Test
|Buku Khamis
|Concussion
|Test
|Charlie Parker
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Anthony Scott
|Concussion
|Test
|Mitch Wallis
|Foot
|Season
|Updated: August 16, 2022
Early prognosis
The Dogs will decide this week whether Johannisen has done enough to return from his ankle injury suffered at training a fortnight ago. He will need to get through the week on the track to be available for the crunch game against Hawthorn. Khamis completed a training session over the weekend after a head knock in the VFL last week and will train this week. – Callum Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list