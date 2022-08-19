FANS can look forward to a smorgasbord of state-league footy in 2022 with every game of the VFL and WAFL seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

The action in a thrilling final round of the VFL season kicks off bright and early on Saturday when North Melbourne hosts Gold Coast at Arden Street from 10am, beginning a huge schedule of seven games for the day.

The match of the round starts shortly afterwards when second-placed Brisbane hosts the undefeated Casey Demons from 11.35am AEST, while Richmond will be pushing for a finals berth when it takes on Frankston from 2.10pm AEST.

Two fierce rivals will face off with plenty at stake when Carlton hosts Collingwood at the MCG from 11.45am ahead of their AFL teams' monster clash on Sunday. If the Blues knock off the Pies, they'll lock in a finals berth.

The two other games to close out the home and away season on Sunday are Geelong v Frankston from 1.05pm AEST and Williamstown v Sandringham from 1.35pm AEST.

In the WAFL, all five games will take place on Saturday, beginning with Claremont v Peel Thunder from 2.10pm AWST, when two finals contenders face off. East Fremantle faces Swan Districts, also from 2.10pm AWST, in another clash with huge top-five implications.

Reuben Ginbey (East Perth), Jed Hagan (East Fremantle), Elijah Hewett (Swan Districts) and Darcy Jones (Swan Districts) are set to feature this weekend, with all four invited to test at this year's NAB AFL Draft Combine.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2022 VFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL opportunity.

Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 22

Saturday, August 20

North Melbourne v Gold Coast, Arden Street Oval, 10.30am AEST

Brisbane v Melbourne, Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex, 11.35am AEST

Southport v Coburg, Fankhauser Reserve, 11.35am AEST

GWS Giants v Footscray, Blacktown International Sportspark, 12.05pm AEST

Box Hill Hawks v Sydney, Box Hill City Oval, 12.35pm AEST

Werribee v Northern Bullants, Avalon Airport Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Richmond v Frankston, Swinburne Centre, 2.10pm AEST

Sunday, August 21

Carlton v Collingwood, MCG, 11.45am AEST

Geelong v Port Melbourne, GMHBA Stadium, 1.05pm AEST

Williamstown v Sandringham, Williamstown Oval, 1.35pm AEST

WAFL fixture, round 18

Saturday, August 20

Claremont v Peel Thunder, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

East Fremantle v Swan Districts, WACA, 2.10pm AWST

East Perth v West Perth, New Choice Homes Park, 2.10pm AWST

South Fremantle v Subiaco, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 3.10pm AWST

Perth v West Coast, Mineral Resources Park, 5.40pm AWST