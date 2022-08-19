CARLTON midfielder George Hewett has missed the selection cut ahead of Sunday's blockbuster clash against Collingwood at the MCG as the Blues welcome back a pair of key players with their finals hopes on the line.

Defender Zac Williams will play his first game since round nine, and midfielder Adam Cerra will return after he was a late omission against Melbourne last week.

Hewett, however, was left out of the 22 when squads were trimmed on Friday afternoon having missed the past four matches with a back issue.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR INS AND OUTS

>> CLICK HERE FOR FULL TEAMS

Ruckman Tom De Koning was also overlooked and named as an emergency alongside Hewett and omissions Lochie O'Brien and Jack Newnes.

Young Collingwood midfielder Finlay Macrae will play just his second game this season, and his first since round nine, after being included as one of two changes.

Star forward/midfielder Jordan De Goey also returns after he was a late withdrawal last week with a hip flexor injury, while Jack Ginnivan has also been named despite being subbed out of the loss to Sydney last Sunday.

The Western Bulldogs have axed midfielder Rhylee West and ruckman Stefan Martin for their clash against Hawthorn at UTAS Stadium on Sunday, with Lachlan McNeil already a confirmed omission.

Key forward Josh Bruce returns alongside veteran Taylor Duryea, with Tim O'Brien not making the final cut from the extended bench.

The Hawks have made five changes for the clash, handing debuts to midfield rookies Jack Saunders and Ned Long. Triple premiership player Liam Shiels is among the omissions.

St Kilda has finalised four changes for its clash against Sydney at Marvel Stadium, with Dan Hannebery locked in for his final game and ruckman Tom Campbell named to support Rohan Marshall.

The Swans have named an unchanged team after their 27-point win against Collingwood.

Friday, August 19

Brisbane v Melbourne at the Gabba, 7.50pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: Nil

Out: R.Lester (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: R.Lester (unused)

MELBOURNE

In: Nil

Out: J.Jordon (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Harmes (unused)

Saturday, August 20

Greater Western Sydney v Fremantle at Manuka Oval, 1.45pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: T.Taranto, J.Peatling

Out: L.Keeffe (groin), T.Bruhn (concussion), X.O'Halloran (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: X.O'Halloran (replaced L.Keeffe in the fourth quarter)

FREMANTLE

In: N.Fyfe, L.Meek

Out: D.Tucker (omitted), R.Lobb (chest/shoulder), B.Banfield (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: B.Banfield (replaced R.Lobb in the fourth quarter)

North Melbourne v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: A.Bonar, J.Goater, J.Horne-Francis, J.Mahony, F.Perez

Out: A.Hall (omitted), J.Archer (injured), J.Stephenson (back), J.Ziebell (shoulder), P.Curtis (shoulder), J.Anderson (concussion)

Last week's sub: H.Greenwood (replaced J.Ziebell in the third quarter)

GOLD COAST

In: A.Sexton, H.Oea

Out: I.Rankine (shoulder), S.Day (knee), J.Sharp (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: J.Sharp (replaced S.Day in the third quarter)

Geelong v West Coast at GMHBA Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

GEELONG

In: I.Smith, E.Ratugolea

Out: J.Cameron (hamstring), R.Stanley (adductor), T.Atkins (managed)

Last week's sub: M.O'Connor (replaced R.Stanley in the third quarter)

WEST COAST

In: T.Kelly, W.Rioli, B.Williams, J.Culley

Out: B.Hough (illness), J.Waterman (knee), N.Naitanui (knee), A.Gaff (leg), G.Clark (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: G.Clark (replaced J.Jones in the third quarter)

Essendon v Richmond at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: M.Hurley, Z.Reid

Out: K.Langford (knee), N.Bryan (omitted), B.Hobbs (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: B.Hobbs (unused)

RICHMOND

In: J.Ross

Out: J.Graham (foot), J.Castagna (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: J.Castagna (replaced J.Graham at three-quarter time)

Port Adelaide v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, 7.00pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: R.Gray

Out: R.Bonner (omitted), J.Mead (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Mead (unused)

ADELAIDE

In: W.Milera

Out: S.McAdam (hamstring), B.Davis (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: B.Davis (replaced S.McAdam in the fourth quarter)

Sunday, August 21

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs at UTAS Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: M.Lynch, N.Long, D.Howe, J.Saunders

Out: J.Impey (ankle), J.Koschitzke (omitted), E.Jeka (omitted), L.Shiels (omitted), J.Serong (omitted)

Last week's sub: C.Macdonald (unused)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: J.Bruce, T.Duryea

Out: R.West (omitted), L.McNeil (omitted), S.Martin (omitted)

Last week's sub: R.Smith (unused)

Carlton v Collingwood at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

CARLTON

In: A.Cerra, Z.Williams

Out: J.Newnes (omitted), L.O'Brien (omitted), P.Dow (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: P.Dow (unused)

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.De Goey, F.Macrae

Out: T.Bianco (omitted), J.Carmichael (omitted), C.Brown (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: C.Brown (replaced J.Ginnivan in the third quarter)

St Kilda v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: J.Battle, D.Hannebery, T.Campbell

Out: B.Crouch (suspension), J.Webster (hamstring), M.Wood (injured), C.Sharman (injured)

Last week's sub: Z.Jones (replaced J.Webster in the first quarter)

SYDNEY

In: Nil

Out: B.Campbell (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: B.Campbell (unused)