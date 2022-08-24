GUN MIDFIELD pair Clayton Oliver and Touk Miller have shared the AFL Coaches Association Champion Player of the Year Award following a dramatic count that was announced on Wednesday night.

Oliver polled a perfect 10 votes in Melbourne's final game of the season, a thumping victory over Brisbane, which saw him draw level with Gold Coast captain Miller on 98 votes and take home a share of the award.

>>FULL COACHES' VOTES FOR ROUND 22

>>FULL COACHES' VOTES FOR ROUND 23

It's the second successive season in which Oliver has claimed the crown, while it's Miller's maiden triumph as he becomes the first player in Gold Coast's history to secure the title.

Miller goes on his own with classy captain's goal Touk Miller caps off stellar individual performance with a great long goal

It's also just the second time in the 21-year history of the award that it has finished tied at the top, with Adelaide's Simon Goodwin and Sydney's Adam Goodes announced as the joint-winners back in 2006.

Oliver becomes just the second player to claim multiple Coaches Association awards, with Gary Ablett jnr taking home the honour in three consecutive years while playing for Geelong in 2007, 2008 and 2009.

Brisbane's prolific star Lachie Neale had been the joint-leader with Miller when voting for the award went behind-closed-doors for the season's final fortnight, but he finished six back from the leaders on 92 votes.

Mid-season highlights: Watch the best of Clayton Oliver Check out the best of Melbourne star Clayton Oliver at the halfway mark of 2022

Melbourne jet Christian Petracca (89 votes), Port Adelaide's breakout star Connor Rozee (88 votes) and Carlton skipper Patrick Cripps (86 votes) were just behind in the chasing pack.

Oliver's consistency was highlighted by the fact he polled votes in 17 of 21 matches this season, including four games we secured a perfect 10 votes.

Miller polled in 15 of 22 games, but was awarded a 10-vote performance only once.

BROWNLOW PREDICTOR Who's leading the race?

Meanwhile, Hawthorn's NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft recruit Jai Newcombe continued his meteoric rise by taking out the AFL Coaches Association Best Young Player Award earlier in the evening.

Hawthorn midfielder Jai Newcombe after winning the AFL Coaches Association Best Young Player Award at the AFL Awards on August 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The award recognises the player who has polled the most AFLCA Player of the Year votes across their first two seasons in the League, with Newcombe winning 44 votes to finish just ahead of Sydney's Errol Gulden and Geelong's Sam De Koning.

Newcombe joins an illustrious list of players to win the Best Young Player Award and also becomes just the second Hawthorn player to do so after Cyril Rioli won the title back in 2009.

AFL COACHES ASSOCIATION CHAMPION PLAYER OF THE YEAR

98 votes = Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

98 votes = Touk Miller (Gold Coast)

92 votes - Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

89 votes - Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

88 votes - Connor Rozee (Port Adelaide)

86 votes - Patrick Cripps (Carlton)

76 votes - Jeremy Cameron (Geelong)

74 votes - Andrew Brayshaw (Fremantle)

65 votes - Callum Mills (Sydney)

60 votes - Mark Blicavs (Geelong)