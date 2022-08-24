(L-R) Mark Blicavs, Andrew Brayshaw, Isaac Heeney and Connor Rozee are announced as the 2022 AFL All Australian Interchange during the 2022 AFL Awards on August 24, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

NAMING of the 2022 Therabody AFL All-Australian team took centre stage at the AFL Awards on Wednesday night.

The 2022 Therabody AFL All-Australian team was revealed, with Tom Hawkins named as captain and Max Gawn making the team for the sixth time.

Clayton Oliver and Touk Miller tied for the AFL Coaches Association Champion Player of the Year Award, while Collingwood gun Nick Daicos was named the NAB AFL Rising Star.

After Carlton star Charlie Curnow is recognised as the Coleman Medal winner, the AFL Players' Association will name its Best First Year Player, Most Courageous Player, Best Captain and MVP.