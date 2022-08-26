HARRY Sheezel has reached a rare feat in his draft season this year.

The exciting Sandringham Dragons prospect, who shapes as a possible top-10 pick at November's intake, has become the first player since 2014 in the NAB League to register at least three games recording 200 or more Champion Data ranking points.

Sheezel's ability to mix kicking goals while also spending time in the midfield has made for a huge impact this season, with the Vic Metro prospect kicking 26 goals from 10 games for the Dragons.

But he has also had some big games through the midfield, with Sheezel being only the fifth player to record three or more double century ranking points in a single season since Champion Data started the statistic in 2004.

Harry Sheezel in action during the NAB League Boys clash between Sandringham and Oakleigh at RSEA Park on August 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Sheezel's three 200-pointers came against Tasmania in round four, when he kicked 6.2 from 28 disposals to score 237 ranking points; in round nine against the Northern Knights when he had 37 disposals and scored 217 ranking points and the following week against the Western Jets when he kicked three goals and had 33 touches for 202 ranking points.

Last week, when Sheezel kicked 4.2 from 22 disposals in a polished display against the Oakleigh Chargers, he scored 181 ranking points, with the rankings system measuring a player's performance using a range of data.

Sheezel's capacity to move into the midfield and create play has been eye-catching but he will start his career in a forward role, with similarities to recently retired Port Adelaide star Robbie Gray for his clever body use and finishing skills.

Ex-Power and Lions midfielder Tom Rockliff holds the record for the most 200+ ranking points games in an under-18 season in Victoria, with five games in 2008 before being selected as a rookie, while former Port Adelaide player Mitch Banner had four the same year.



The year previous, ruckman Matthew Kreuzer had three games on his way to being the No.1 pick, while key forward Reece McKenzie, who was drafted by Richmond in 2014, was the most recent before Sheezel to achieve the feat.