MELBOURNE faces a big selection call on Tom McDonald ahead of Friday night's qualifying final against Sydney after the forward made a successful return from a long-term ankle injury in the VFL on the weekend.

Making his comeback after more than three months on the sidelines with a Lisfranc issue, McDonald finished with one goal from 11 disposals and two marks in Casey's qualifying final win over the Swans on Saturday.

McDonald described the injury as the "hardest I've ever had", but said the reserves tune-up was essential in staking his claim to play this despite the short six-day turnaround between fixtures.

"I got through. I got a bit sore towards the end, just stiff and soreness, but that's probably because I'm not used to doing that much running in distance," McDonald said.

"It's been a bit of a rushed timeframe, but the aim was to get back and play finals and I've been able to do it. It went as good as I could have hoped for."

Melbourne secured its top-two hopes with a convincing round 23 victory over Brisbane thanks to big performances from fellow forwards Bayley Fritsch (four goals), Kysaiah Pickett (four goals) and Ben Brown (three goals).

But McDonald's return to fitness will give coach Simon Goodwin something to ponder ahead of Friday night's MCG showdown, with his key forward having kicked 11 goals from his four games before the injury.

"I'll try to do as much training as I possibly can," McDonald said.

"I'll probably give it a rest after each game, be off-legs for a couple of days and then do the main training with the group and build from there. It'll probably be off-legs and a bit more recovery on it and heaps of strength work."

Casey charged towards the VFL finals with a remarkable 17-1 record throughout the home and away season and faces a preliminary final against either Brisbane or Carlton in a fortnight's time.

McDonald said he's willing to play a part in Casey's VFL premiership bid, should he not be called upon to bolster Melbourne's charge towards back-to-back AFL flags, adding: "Hopefully, if I'm not part of the AFL, I can be a part of this."

The Demons remain hopeful defender Christian Salem will return from a groin problem for Friday night's clash, while ruckman Luke Jackson should be fit despite being substituted out against the Lions due to a calf issue.