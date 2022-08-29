Peter Ladhams during Sydney's win over Hawthorn in round six, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY could be without back-up ruckman Peter Ladhams for the entire AFL finals series after he was handed a three-match ban following an incident in the VFL on the weekend.

Ladhams, who hasn't played in the AFL since round 17, was cited for rough conduct for a high shot on Casey's Taj Woewodin on Saturday.

The incident was graded as high impact and high contact and classified as a four-match ban, which can be downgraded to three games if he accepts an early guilty plea.

Big Swan's crude hit leaves young Demon dazed Sydney's Peter Ladhams crashes into Casey Demons' Taj Woewodin

While Ladhams is currently out of favour in the senior Swans side, his suspension would leave Sydney short of options if No.1 ruckman Tom Hickey suffers an injury or suspension during the finals.

Ladhams copped a one-match ban in the AFL earlier in the year for a crude hit on Port Adelaide's Ollie Wines.

Speaking after that incident, Swans coach John Longmire said he was confident the ruckman would learn from his mistake.

Is Ladhams in trouble for this hit on Wines? Peter Ladhams could find himself in hot water with the MRO after this incident with Ollie Wines during the third quarter

"He's a 24-year-old who's played 40 games, so he'll learn from that,” Longmire said at the time.

"He’s still learning about his footy and he's still developing as a player and he's been good for us. He didn't get that part of the game right, but we all learn from things like this.

"I've no doubt Peter will come through that and learn from it and be a better player because of it."

AROUND THE STATE LEAGUES Swan boots four, Dees forward returns

Apart from Hickey, the only other likely frontline ruck option available is veteran Callum Sinclair, who hasn't played at senior level this year and is set to retire at the end of the season.

The likes of Joel Amartey, who also played in the VFL on Saturday, and Sam Reid could offer ruck support in Sydney's qualifying final against Melbourne on Friday night, where Hickey will take on star ruck duo Max Gawn and Luke Jackson.