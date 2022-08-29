SEPTEMBER is just around the corner and to celebrate the Toyota AFL Finals Series, the 2022 premiership cup is hitting the road again to build the hype ahead of a hotly anticipated end to season.

This year, the Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour will spend three weeks touring NSW, Queensland, the NT and Victoria ahead of Grand Final week, accompanied by someone who knows a thing or two about silverware: tour ambassador and four-time Hawthorn premiership player Jordan Lewis.

2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour ambassador Jordan Lewis. Picture: AFL Photos

The tour begins in Sydney on Tuesday, August 30 before heading north escorted by a convoy of Toyota vehicles via Port Macquarie, Coffs Harbour and Lismore to Brisbane, where it will land on September 7.

The cup will then jump on a plane and head to Darwin on September 8 and then Uluru and Alice Springs (September 10-11) via Katherine.

Another flight down to Victoria follows, where the cup will visit fans in Geelong before heading on a lap of regional Victoria - including Ballarat, Shepparton and the Latrobe Valley - and then landing in Keysborough in suburban Melbourne on September 18 on the Sunday before Grand Final Week.

Lewis, who played 319 games including five Grand Finals for four premiership wins in 2008 and 2013-15, said he was honoured to be joining the cup on its travels.

"Having grown up playing football in Warrnambool and Geelong regions, I know how important Australian football is to people in regional towns and remote communities, and I'm excited to visit a few local football clubs along the way as part of the Tour," he said.

2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour dates and locations