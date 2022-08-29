Callum Sinclair celebrates a goal in Sydney's clash against Melbourne in round eight, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY ruckman Callum Sinclair will retire at the end of the season, while Irish defender Colin O'Riordan has been forced to call it quits after a recent hip injury .

Sinclair, 32, has played 89 games for the Swans after joining the club ahead of 2016 through a trade for Lewis Jetta.

He began his career with West Coast as a rookie selection in 2012 and has played a total of 118 career games across 10 seasons.

Sinclair's most recent game for the Swans came in round 11, 2021.

O'Riordan will depart the Swans after 34 senior games for the club since making his debut in round 17, 2018.

He was signed as an international rookie in 2015, while playing Gaelic football, and was elevated to the senior list in 2017.

Colin O'Riordan in action in Sydney's clash with Carlton in round 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Swans executive general manager of football Charlie Gardiner hailed Sinclair as "a real warrior".

"He has played some really good senior football with us over the journey, but in recent times his work with our VFL squad has been enormous. He has played a selfless role for the team and been a terrific leader amongst our developing players," he said.

“Cal is a hugely popular player amongst our group and we look forward to him finishing off his career with us in successful fashion over the coming weeks."

Gardiner said O'Riordan would depart as a much-loved contributor to the club.

“Colin has been one of the most popular members of our playing group and he will be sorely missed,” Gardiner said.

“It really is an incredible achievement to move to Australia from Ireland, learn a new game and forge a successful AFL career and Colin has been able to do just that."