WHO IS a chance to play in the first week of finals?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the ins and outs for the first week of finals. Check it out.

The Lions have some big decisions to make following the suspensions of Cam Rayner and Noah Answerth for final round incidents against Melbourne. Callum Ah Chee played reduced minutes in the VFL at the weekend after missing two matches with concussion and could play in defence or on the wing, while untried Darcy Wilmot is also under consideration to replace Answerth, as is veteran Ryan Lester. Deven Robertson has been tremendous at the lower level and can play half-forward, while Mitch Robinson could be elevated from the medi-sub role into the 22.



R23 medical substitute: Mitch Robinson (replaced Jarrod Berry)

Verdict: Ah Chee to replace Answerth and Robertson to replace Rayner. – Michael Whiting

Taylor Adams is set to return after missing the final three rounds of the home and away season after straining his groin in round 20. The inside midfielder will provide Collingwood's engine room with a major boost on Saturday. Finlay Macrae enhanced his chances of retaining his spot in Craig McRae's side after collecting 28 disposals and nine tackles in Sunday's VFL elimination final against Carlton. Josh Carmichael kept his hand up for selection by gathering 25 disposals and nine tackles, while Callum Brown and Trent Bianco were also prolific. Nathan Kreuger has pulled up well from his VFL return and will be in the hunt of a senior return after his first game back from a shoulder reconstruction.

R23 medial substitute: Oliver Henry (unused)

Verdict: Adams in for Macrae. – Josh Gabelich

The Dockers appear hesitant to risk playing all three of their tall forwards together coming off injury concerns, with Matt Taberner considered the least likely to be available after recovering from a calf injury. Rory Lobb (shoulder) and Griffin Logue (groin) should be ready to return and hold down key posts, but Nat Fyfe (hamstring) will not be available as a third marking target. Bailey Banfield has the versatility to stay in the 22 and fill that role if the Dockers go in with two key forwards. Ruckman Lloyd Meek is likely to make way if the Dockers continue with their preferred structure and play Lobb as a forward/ruck. In the WAFL, Nathan Wilson (32 disposals and four inside 50s) pushed his case if there are changes in defence, while Darcy Tucker (21 and two goals) did enough to at least retain his position as the medical substitute with his ability to play both as a wingman and half-forward.

R23 medical sub: Darcy Tucker (unused)

Verdict: Lobb and Logue for Meek and Fyfe, with Darcy Tucker remaining medical substitute. – Nathan Schmook

It will be a big week at selection for Chris Scott and the match committee inside GMHBA Stadium. Jeremy Cameron, Mitch Duncan and Rhys Stanley are all expected to return from injury after missing round 23. Cam Guthrie is in the clear after hurting his shoulder against the Eagles. Jake Kolodjashnij needs to prove his fitness and exit concussion protocols. Sam Menegola missed the final game of the home and away season due to soreness but is available this weekend.

R23 medical substitute: Tom Atkins (replaced Jake Kolodjashnij)

Verdict: The Cats will make at least three changes with Cameron, Duncan and Stanley to return from injury. Guthrie will play. Jon Ceglar and Esava Ratugolea to come out with the watch on Kolodjashnij. – Josh Gabelich

The big selection decision for the Demons will involve Tom McDonald, who played VFL for the first time in more than three months last Saturday as he continues his comeback from a long-term ankle injury. He conceded afterwards that he was sore, and the six-day break between that fixture and the side's qualifying final against the Swans on Friday night won't help his cause. Expect the club to be patient. Luke Jackson should recover from a slight calf issue, while Christian Salem's groin problem is expected to heal in time. Jake Bowey was his replacement in round 23 and would be the most likely to make way. It could again be a case of bad timing for James Jordon, who was named the medi-sub a fortnight ago and is likely to miss out once more. Luke Dunstan (38 disposals, two goals) and Mitch Brown (18 disposals, five goals) were among the best in Casey's qualifying final victory last Saturday, but would be long shots to feature.

R23 medical sub: James Jordon (replaced Luke Jackson)

Verdict: Salem to replace Bowey, with McDonald made to bide his time in the VFL. – Riley Beveridge

With nearly two weeks between games, Tom Lynch is well and truly right to play after being substituted with groin soreness. There'll be heartbreak for at least one Tiger, with the availability of both Dustin Martin (hamstring) and Jack Graham (foot) leaving just Dylan Grimes on the injury list. Jack Ross and Tyler Sonsie loom as the players who are most on the fringe of the team, but both played really well against Essendon and will be desperately unlucky to miss. Ben Miller could also switch roles from forward/ruck to defender/ruck to allow for the inclusions, pushing out youngster Josh Gibcus.

R23 medical substitute: Jason Castagna (replaced Tom Lynch)

Verdict: Martin to come in for Sonsie, with the Tigers opting not to bring in two players returning from injury. – Sarah Black

With seven consecutive wins entering September and Tom Papley likely to be available after his final-round concussion, there doesn't seem too much reason to tinker with the Swans' line-up to face Melbourne. Angus Sheldrick was strong in the VFL loss to Casey at the weekend with 30 disposals, while Ben Ronke kicked four goals. Josh Kennedy is slowly making his way back from a serious hamstring injury.



R23 medical substitute: Sam Wicks (replaced Tom Papley)

Verdict: Unchanged. – Michael Whiting

Luke Beveridge likes to mix things up with his team selections but it is hard to foresee too many changes – if any – for the Bulldogs' elimination final clash with Fremantle. Jason Johannisen and Hayden Crozier could be available after their respective ankle injuries, with Johannisen or Rhylee West perhaps used as medi-subs instead of Robbie McComb, who replaced Laitham Vandermeer in round 23. The Dogs' group of key position players looks settled, with Tim O'Brien and Alex Keath waiting in the wings, but Sam Darcy's move forward could place pressure on Josh Bruce's spot if the Dogs want more defensive cover.

R23 medical substitute: Robbie McComb (replaced Laitham Vandermeer)

Verdict: No change to the starting 22, West to be the medical substitute. – Cal Twomey