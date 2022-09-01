FREMANTLE has cleared tall duo Rory Lobb and Griffin Logue to return in Saturday night's elimination final against the Western Bulldogs but is yet to make a call on spearhead Matt Taberner.

Taberner has not featured since suffering a calf injury in round 21 and appears doubtful to return for the clash at Optus Stadium, with coach Justin Longmuir conceding he would need to play reduced minutes.

With captain Nat Fyfe a confirmed omission due to a hamstring injury, the Dockers were still weighing up how to get enough aerial presence in attack, with Lobb to resume as a forward/ruckman now he was over his shoulder issue.

Rory Lobb (left) and Griffin Logue leave the field after a win during round 12, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"I can say that Lobb and Logue have got up. They've had a good couple of weeks training. But we've still got to work through that one (Taberner)," Longmuir said on Thursday.

"Lobby's going to play second ruck, so we just need to make sure we can get a good contest forward of centre … we lose a bit of that with Fyfey going out of the team.

"It's whether we go a medium size or a tall, or we just go small and back the guys we've got at ground level."

Longmuir said the medical substitute rule did come into consideration with selection, given it softened the blow if a player was injured within a game.

He insisted, however, that Taberner would only play if declared 100 per cent fit by medical staff.

Bailey Banfield shapes as a medium forward option if Taberner is unavailable, while Ruckman Lloyd Meek was also used against Greater Western Sydney in round 23.

Fyfe is set to have a role in the coaches' box on game day, with Longmuir proud of the way the captain has put his own injury setback to the side this week.

"He's done a really good job of putting on a brave face around the players and not letting his disappointment affect others. That's a sign of good leadership," the coach said.

"I'm sure deep down he's disappointed he's not playing and flat with the inconsistency he's had throughout the year with his body.

"But he's been able to mask that, impart his experience and knowledge on others, and not impose his frustration on others."

Fremantle captain Nat Fyfe against Greater Western Sydney in R23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bulldogs suffered a significant injury blow of their own this week when Tom Liberatore was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Longmuir said the stoppage specialist's absence did not change a lot for Fremantle, given the depth of the Bulldogs' midfield and their ability to replace Liberatore with other quality onballers.

"I probably expect that (Josh) Dunkley or (Marcus) Bontempelli or (Adam) Treloar or (Bailey) Smith will just take a bit more responsibility around stoppage," the coach said.

"They're a pretty good collective and I think with their stoppage and clearance work in general they do it as a collective and don't rely on one person."

Adam Treloar (left) and Josh Dunkley celebrate a goal during round nine, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Dockers were preparing to be drawn into a more contested game than their round 21 clash, which saw the Bulldogs concede a massive 140 uncontested marks to their opponents.

"We've been preparing for that and we're ready for it," Longmuir said.

"Our game style is proven through the year. We can win with 60 uncontested marks and we can win with 150.

"It's more about taking what the opposition gives us rather than game plan sometimes.

"I know our best footy is good enough, so we've just got to make sure we produce that."