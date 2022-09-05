Jake Kolodjashnij stands on the mark during Geelong's clash against Gold Coast in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG defender Jake Kolodjashnij has escaped a season-ending knee injury after being substituted out of Saturday's qualifying final win over Collingwood at the MCG.

The 27-year-old hurt his right knee in the second quarter and returned after having it strapped, but didn't play the second half after a tackle aggravated the issue just before half-time.

Subsequent scans have revealed a tibiofibular injury that won't rule Kolodjashnij out of the preliminary final at this stage in a much better result than first feared.

With Geelong earning a week off and progressing straight through to a preliminary final against either Melbourne or Brisbane in a fortnight, Kolodjashnij will have extra time to get his body right.

The Cats' high performance team will work closely with Kolodjashnij between now and then, but there is a confidence the Tasmanian will be available for the penultimate weekend of the season.

Kolodjashnij has played 21 of 23 games in 2022 – he missed those two games due to concussion and health and safety protocols – and recovered from the concussion he suffered in round 23 in time for the first final.

Under the guidance of Harry Taylor, the champion defender and Geelong's head of medical and conditioning, the Cats were able to ensure three-time All-Australian Jeremy Cameron not only recovered in time to face Collingwood, but starred in front of 91,525 people on Saturday night, something not missed by Chris Scott in his post-game press conference.

The match committee inside GMHBA Stadium couldn't find room for Brandan Parfitt against Collingwood, despite the midfielder playing 16 games in 2022 and only missing the others due to a broken hand, while Sam Menegola couldn't earn a spot in the 23 after an injury interrupted season.

Ruckman Jon Ceglar and versatile tall Esava Ratugolea were also dropped for the qualifying final after facing West Coast in round 23, meaning plenty of players are pressing for a spot against the winner of the Demons and Lions.