Finn Callaghan looks on after Greater Western Sydney's loss to Geelong in round eight, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney youngster Finn Callaghan will have a delayed start to his pre-season after undergoing foot surgery.

Callaghan went under the knife at the end of the Giants' season to correct a foot problem that has been an issue for him since the middle of his draft season in 2021.

The Giants' No.3 pick at last year's draft nursed his foot injury in his first pre-season with the club and had a later start to his season before breaking into the senior team in round five for his AFL debut.

He played five consecutive games for the Giants' AFL side but, after going out of the team, then had a flare up of the foot injury and sat out the back end of the season.

Greater Western Sydney's medical team assessed the options before deciding on the surgery, which removes a sesamoid bone and has been undertaken by AFL players in the past, including Dylan Shiel when he was at the Giants.

The 19-year-old is expected to be back running in December or January as part of the Giants' pre-season, with the club confident it won't adversely affect his summer too much or his readiness for next season.

Callaghan was in the sights of several clubs with early selections at last year's draft before the Giants snapped him up after his exciting form for the Sandringham Dragons and Vic Metro.

The hard-running classy left-footer has been identified as a long-term player for the Giants' midfield.