IF LACHIE Neale gets extra attention from Melbourne on Friday night, Brisbane coach Chris Fagan says it will be up to the Brownlow medallist to fight his way through it.

Neale was lauded for his 39-disposal, 15-clearance masterpiece against Richmond last week, with most expecting either James Harmes or Angus Brayshaw to play a run-with role in the semi-final as they have earlier this season.

Earlier in the week young Lions defender Brandon Starcevich said they could do more to help Neale when he got tagged, but on Thursday morning Fagan said it would be up to the midfield master himself.

"The game itself is a one-on-one battle," Fagan said.

"Lachie's going to get some attention and he'll have to fight his one-on-one battle.

"We're not a one-man team.

"Anyone would think we were the way Lachie's game was spoken about last week, it was a great game, but we had a lot of other fantastic contributors.

"We're going to need everyone tomorrow night, not just Lachie.

"We want Lachie to play his best footy, but we want all the other guys to be at their best as well."

Fagan said he was excited about the opportunity to get a third shot at Melbourne this season after the premiers had waltzed to emphatic 64 and 58-point thumpings in 2022.

With Cam Rayner and Noah Answerth available following one-match suspensions, Brisbane is yet to settle on its line-up, but Fagan confirmed Darcy Fort would replace concussed Oscar McInerney.

Jarryd Lyons is "unlikely" to get a recall after playing VFL last weekend.

"The bottom line against Melbourne is we've played with unacceptable effort and attitude, and we've got to change that around, there's nothing else really to talk about," Fagan said.

"Mindset is a key thing in every game, particularly in finals, and against a team like Melbourne, who are really the only team this year that have caused us problems.

"We recognise that, we've got to change that."

The Demons have won four straight games against the Lions, including last season's qualifying final in Adelaide.

Despite the poor recent record, Fagan said he was happy to draw Simon Goodwin's men this week.

"Richmond beat us not so long ago (round 20) and when I knew we were playing them in the final last week I thought that was great for our players and I think it's great we're playing Melbourne. It's a good test," he said.

"If you want to be the best, you've got to beat the best and if you want to get to the Grand Final you've got to beat the good teams."