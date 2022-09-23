SATURDAY will not only mark the sixth Grand Final of Geelong skipper Joel Selwood's extraordinary career, but he will also play in a record 40th V/AFL final.

Selwood will surpass the astonishing record of Hawthorn legend Michael Tuck, who played 39 finals between 1974 and 1991 (18 seasons), with Selwood's 40 having come over 16 seasons since his debut in 2007.

AFL.com.au has dug into Selwood's 39 finals to date to pick out 10 of the best, with the steely Cat having stood particularly tall during losses over the time.

GRAND FINAL 2008 v Hawthorn

Geelong may have lost the 2008 Grand Final, but it wasn't through want of effort on Selwood's behalf. The Cat backed up his NAB AFL Rising Star debut season with a stellar performance on the last Saturday in September, winning 29 disposals, six marks and six inside 50s, coming up against a rising Hawks outfit keen to make their mark.

Joel Selwood in action for Geelong against Hawthorn in the 2008 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

PRELIMINARY FINAL 2009 v Collingwood

It was another dominant finals appearance from Geelong, eager to make amends after the previous year, and comfortably knocking off Collingwood by 73 points. With the likes of Gary Ablett, Joel Corey and Cameron Ling demanding time in the middle, Selwood played more on the outside, accumulating 29 disposals (23 uncontested possessions) and four inside 50s.

SEMI FINAL 2010 v Fremantle

A 23-disposal Selwood game can do just as much damage as another player's 30+, so you can imagine the havoc the Cat caused in the 69-point win over Fremantle with 33 touches. Jimmy Bartel and Ablett may have had more of the footy, but Selwood recorded an impressive nine clearances and kicked a goal in the rout. He even recorded a rare hit-out in the days of "third man up" as the Cats aimed to subdue Aaron Sandilands.

Joel Selwood in action for Geelong against Fremantle in the 2010 semi final. Picture: AFL Photos

GRAND FINAL 2011 v Collingwood

This match was the closest Selwood has come to winning a Norm Smith, finishing second behind Jimmy Bartel as the Cats dominated the last quarter to win by 38. He had a team-high 28 disposals (17 contested possessions) and eight clearances, kicking two goals to go with his seven tackles in a typically tenacious performance.

Tom Hawkins and Joel Selwood after Geelong defeated Collingwood in the 2011 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

ELIMINATION FINAL 2012 v Fremantle

In a rare "off" year for the Cats, Fremantle controlled all four quarters to win by 16 at the MCG. Selwood – now in the peak of his powers – tried to get Geelong over the line single-handedly, with a game-high 28 disposals, nine clearances, six inside 50s and a goal. He was going head-to-head with the likes of Michael Barlow, Stephen Hill, David Mundy and a young Nat Fyfe.

QUALIFYING FINAL 2014 v Hawthorn

The Cats would go on to crash out in straight sets, but Selwood was imperious in the 36-point loss to Hawthorn. The skipper simply could not do anything more than his 31 disposals and three goals, with only Sam Mitchell finding more of the footy that night. Selwood also recorded nine clearances, seven inside 50s and six tackles in an all-round performance.

PRELIMINARY FINAL 2016 v Sydney

After a rare year off finals, Geelong had rebounded to a preliminary final, but ultimately lost by 36 points to a very strong Sydney team. Despite the defeat, Selwood's numbers were simply absurd, with 39 touches, 13 tackles, nine clearances, eight inside 50s and a goal. The performance further cemented the thought Selwood – now with a new partner in crime, Patrick Dangerfield – stands up when the pressure is at its highest.

Joel Selwood looks disappointed after Geelong's loss to Sydney in the 2016 preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

PRELIMINARY FINAL 2017 v Adelaide

It was a fierce battle with the Crows, who had been the premier side for the year, with the Cats going down by 61 points to the high-scoring team. Selwood put his body on the line time and time again, facing the likes of Rory Sloane and Matt and Brad Crouch, finishing with 34 disposals (19 contested), 10 tackles and seven clearances in a tough affair.

SEMI-FINAL 2019 v West Coast

Coaches votes for the finals had been introduced the year prior, and Selwood scooped the 10 for this performance in a 20-point victory. With Cam Guthrie having taken more of a leading role in the stoppages at this stage of the Cats' evolving midfield, Selwood still had plenty of influence around the ground, recording 26 disposals and seven inside 50s, booting a goal himself in the process.

Joel Selwood addresses Geelong players against West Coast in the 2019 semi-final. Picture: AFL Photos

PRELIMINARY FINAL 2019 v Richmond

The Cats and Tigers have built a fierce rivalry over the past six years, and the Cats led by 21 at half-time before losing by 19. Tim Kelly and Selwood were a big part of the reason Geelong had jumped out to such a lead. The captain had 30 touches for the game, including seven tackles, six clearances and five inside 50s.